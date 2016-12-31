H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (HR_u.TO)

Name Description

Ronald Rutman Mr. Ronald C. Rutman is an Independent Chairman of the Board of Trustee of the Company. Mr. Rutman graduated from the Commerce and Finance Program of the University of Toronto in 1975 and received his designation as a Chartered Accountant in 1976. Mr. Rutman has been a partner for over 40 years at Zeifmans LLP, Chartered Accountants (formerly Zeifman & Company, Chartered Accountants) and has substantial real estate experience.

Thomas Hofstedter Mr. Thomas J. (Tom) Hofstedter is President, Chief Executive Officer, Trustee of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Hofstedter attended the University of Toronto and became a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in 1978. Mr. Hofstedter became President and Chief Executive Officer of the REIT at its creation in December 1996, and President and Chief Executive Officer of Finance Trust at its creation in October 2008. Prior to joining the REIT, Mr. Hofstedter was head of H&R Development’s commercial division. Mr. Hofstedter is also a trustee of Finance Trust.

Larry Froom Mr. Larry Froom is Chief Financial Officer of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Froom has 10 years of real estate industry experience. He joined H&R Developments in 1997 as Controller, was promoted to VP - Finance for the H&R Group in 2003, was appointed VP - Finance for H&R REIT in January 2006 and CFO in September 2006. As CFO, Mr. Froom is responsible for overseeing all financial transactions, Unit offerings and investor relations. Prior to joining H&R, he was manager at Ernst & Young where he serviced clients in the real estate industry.

Nathan Uhr Mr. Nathan Uhr is Chief Operating Officer of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust. Prior to January 2011, he was Vice President, Acquisitions of the REIT.

Cheryl Fried Ms. Cheryl Fried is a Executive Vice President - Finance of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust. Prior to January 2014, Vice President, Accounting of the REIT and, prior to December 2010, Controller of the REIT.

Patrick Sullivan Mr. Patrick Sullivan is a Chief Operating Officer of Primaris Management Inc. of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust. Prior to April 2013, Senior Vice President, Portfolio Management of Primaris and, prior to October 2011, Vice President, Portfolio Management of Primaris and, prior to January 2010, Director of Retail Leasing of OPGI Management GP Inc.

Robert Dickson Mr. Robert Earl (Rob) Dickson is Independent Trustee of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Dickson graduated from University College, Oxford in 1980 with a B.A. (Jurisprudence) and graduated from the University of Toronto Law School in 1982 with an LL.B. Since June 2011, Mr. Dickson has been a strategic financial consultant in the marketing and communications industry. Prior to that, from 2000, Mr. Dickson was Managing Director, MDC Partners Inc., a global business transformation organization, and Executive Vice-President, Corporate Development, Maxxcom Inc., a marketing communications organization, both public companies. Prior to that time, he practiced corporate law at Fraser Milner Casgrain LLP (now Dentons LLP) where he specialized in mergers and acquisitions and financing transactions. Mr. Dickson’s academic and professional experience demonstrates expertise in the areas of law and finance. Mr. Dickson is also a member of the Board of Directors of Mainstreet Health Investments Inc. (TSXV: HLP), a real estate investment company focused on senior housing and care facilities.

Edward Gilbert Mr. Edward Gilbert, CPA, is Independent Trustee of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Gilbert became a member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in December 1969. Mr. Gilbert had over 20 years’ experience in public accounting until his retirement from public practice in 1989. During his career in accountancy he was involved with the accounting and audit of many real estate companies and was also involved in financing real estate projects. Mr. Gilbert has over 30 years’ experience in developing, owning, operating and managing real estate properties and ventures. Mr. Gilbert joined Firm Capital Mortgage Investors Corporation in 1995 and Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation in 1999, both investment corporations. Mr. Gilbert is currently a director of Firm Capital Mortgage Investors Corporation and a director of Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation.

Laurence Lebovic Mr. Laurence A. Lebovic is an Independent Trustee of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Lebovic graduated cum laude with a B.Sc. from John Hopkins University in 1966 and received his LL.B. from Osgoode Hall Law School in 1971. Mr. Lebovic is currently the Chief Executive Officer of Runnymede Development Corporation Ltd., a real estate development corporation, and has been since 1993. Mr. Lebovic was formerly a partner at the law firm of Minden Gross LLP. He is also the investment advisor to a non-profit foundation managing assets in excess of $120 million.