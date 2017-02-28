Holdsport Ltd (HSPJ.J)

Name Description

Syd Muller Mr. Syd A. Muller, CA (SA), serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Holdsport Ltd. Syd was formerly the chairman of Woolworths Holdings and a director of other companies in the Wooltru group. He is a director of MMI Holdings Limited and Choppies Enterprises Limited. He is the chairman of the sub-Saharan Africa review board of Air Liquide SA. Syd was appointed as chairman of the group’s operating company in 2007.

Kevin Hodgson Mr. Kevin G. Hodgson, CA (SA, serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Holdsport Ltd. Kevin joined the company in 1998, at the time of the Moregro unbundling, as chief financial officer. He was later appointed as chief executive officer in 1999. Kevin completed his tertiary education at Durban University before serving his articles with Deloitte. He qualified as CA (SA) in 1994.

Cobus Loubser Mr. Cobus P. Loubser,CA (SA), serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Holdsport Ltd. He was appointed to this role in 2007 following four years as the national financial manager for Virgin Active South Africa. Cobus qualified as CA (SA) in 2002 after completing his articles with KPMG.

Stuart Young Mr. Stuart Young is the Chief Executive Officer - Wholesale Division of the Company. Stuart was appointed in 2016 as the CEO for Performance Brands and manages the execution of the Wholesale Division’s operational, marketing and merchandise strategies. Stuart has 26 years’ experience in creating and building businesses and brands.

Bradley Moritz Mr. Bradley Moritz serves as Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of Holdsport Ltd. Bradley joined the group in 1998 and served as the merchandise executive from 2003 before his appointment as chief operating officer in 2011. He was appointed as executive director in 2013.

E. Haarburger Ms. E. A. (Toni) Haarburger serves as Executive of Holdsport Ltd. She has been involved in the retail industry for 34 years. She began her retail career with Woolworths before moving to Totalsports in 1988 where she was instrumental in the establishment of the business. She is the former chief operating officer and was an executive director of Holdsport until 2013. She continues to manage various strategic initiatives.

Kobus Potgieter Mr. Kobus Potgieter serves as Managing Executive – Outdoor Warehouse of the company. Kobus joined the group in 2012 with nearly 20 years’ experience in the marketing field, including two years as the marketing manager for KWV. Kobus was initially responsible for the marketing portfolio of the group but was appointed to run the Outdoor Warehouse chain in 2015.

Alison Riley Ms. Alison Riley serves as Planning Executive of Holdsport Ltd. Alison is responsible for the development and maintenance of the merchandise planning processes. Alison has played an integral role in the sophistication of the group’s IT systems. She joined Sportsmans Warehouse in 1997 as an apparel planner. She fulfilled numerous roles within the merchandise department before being appointed to her current position in 2002.

Anthony Shaw Mr. Anthony Shaw serves as Operations Executive of Holdsport Ltd. He joined Totalsports in 1994 as a store manager and was promoted to the level of regional manager in 1997. In February 2001 he was appointed as operations executive for Outdoor Warehouse and subsequently to his current position as operations executive for Sportsmans Warehouse in 2012.

Johan Strydom Mr. Johan Strydom serves as E-Commerce Executive of the Company. He was appointed as e-commerce executive in 2014 and is tasked with driving the group’s various digital and online marketing and sales strategies. Johan joined Holdsport from the Naspers group. He has more than 15 years’ experience in the online financial payments, e-commerce, real estate and media portal industries.

Andre van Zyl Mr. Andre Erasmus van Zyl serves as Chief Operating Officer - Performance Brands of Holdsport Limited. Andre joined the group in 2008 and has had various financial management roles whilst being responsible for the group’s logistics and distribution processes. He was appointed as the general manager for Performance Brands in April 2015 and as chief operating officer in April 2016 where he is responsible for its operations and new business opportunities.

Raymond Thomas Mr. Raymond Thomas CA (SA), serves as Company Secretary of the Company effective 28 May 2015. Raymond Thomas is a financial manager in the group.

Bryan Hopkins Mr. Bryan Douglas Hopkins, CA (SA), serves as Lead Non-Executive Independent Director of Holdsport Ltd. He has also served on a number of other listed company boards. He co-authored the Juta publication, “Generally Accepted Accounting Practice – A South African Viewpoint”. Bryan was appointed as an independent non-executive director in June 2011 and as the lead independent non-executive from 1 July 2014.

Kevin Hedderwick Mr. Kevin Alexander Hedderwick serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Kevin was appointed as an independent non-executive director on 1 March 2015. After a 16-year career with the Famous Brands Group in an executive director capacity and as group chief executive from 2013, Kevin was appointed as strategic adviser to the group with effect from 1 March 2016 and serves as a non-executive director at Famous Brands. He has also served on a number of other listed and non-listed company boards and was recently appointed as the chief operating officer of Long4Life Limited.

Phillip Matlakala Mr. Phillip Matlakala, B.Juris, B.Proc, serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Phillip was appointed as an independent non-executive director in 2014. He served in various capacities at MMI and retired as chief executive of Metropolitan Retail at MMI Holdings Limited where he was responsible for providing savings, income and protection products to clients in the lower and middle-income markets. He currently serves as an independent non-executive director on several company boards including RGA South Africa, MMI International, Metropolitan Tanzania, Metropolitan Zambia, UBA/Metropolitan Nigeria and Metropolitan Kenya, ABSA Life, ABSA Insurance, ABSA iDirect and African Unity Life.