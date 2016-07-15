HomeServe PLC (HSV.L)

Name Description

John Gibson Mr. John Michael Barry Gibson serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Homeserve Plc. He was appointed to the Board in April 2004 and appointed as Chairman on 1 April 2010 following a year as Senior Non-Executive Director. Previously Group Retailing Director at BAA plc, Group Chief Executive of Littlewoods plc and Non-Executive Director of Somerfield plc, National Express plc, William Hill plc, SSP Group Ltd, bwin.party digital entertainment plc and Non-Executive Chairman of Harding Brothers Holdings Ltd.

Richard Harpin Mr. Richard David Harpin serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Homeserve Plc. He is a Founder and Chief Executive Officer of HomeServe which was set up in 1993 as a joint venture with South Staffordshire Group. Appointed to the Board in May 2001. Also founder and Non-Executive Director of Growth Partner LLP, investing in and helping small consumer businesses to step change their growth. Previously a brand manager with Procter & Gamble, followed by management consultancy with Deloitte and his own company.

David Bower Mr. David Bower is Chief Financial Officer, Director of Homeserve plc. David joined HomeServe in 2005 and has undertaken a number of senior divisional and group finance roles including spending six years as Group Finance Director. He has been Interim Chief Financial Officer since June 2016. Prior to joining HomeServe, he spent 12 years at Arthur Andersen, later Deloitte LLP, where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant.

Martin Bennett Mr. Martin John Bennett serves as Chief Executive Officer of the UK Business, Executive Director of the Company. He was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of the UK business in January 2014, following two years as Group Chief Operating Officer and three years as Group Chief Financial Officer. Previously Finance Director of the UK business, having been Finance Director of the Warranties business and Commercial Director. Prior to joining HomeServe in 2003, he spent three years as Group Finance Director of Clarity Group and ten years at Arthur Andersen where he qualified as a Chartered Accountant.

Tom Rusin Mr. Tom Rusin serves as Executive Director, Chief Executive Officer of HomeServe USA of HomeServe Plc, since May 23rd, 2017. He was appointed as Chief Executive Officer, HomeServe USA in July 2011. Previously at Affinion Group where he undertook a number of roles culminating in three years as President and Chief Executive Officer of Affinion Group’s North American Division from 2007 to 2010. Before joining Affinion, he owned Just for Travel Inc. He was previously a Non-Executive Director of The Ambassador’s Group.

Guillaume Huser Mr. Guillaume Huser serves as Chief Executive Officer, HomeServe France of the Company since April 2015. Previously at Affinion Group where he undertook a number of roles culminating in four years as President of Affinion Group’s International Division. Before joining Affinion in December 2002, he spent thirteen years at American Express firstly in finance, sales and business development roles and later in the Corporate Services Division where he was VP Commercial Card, Western Europe.

H. Stephen Philips Mr. H. Stephen Philips serves as Chief Executive Officer of Reparalia of the company. He was appointed as Chief Executive Officer of Reparalia in March 2010 having joined HomeServe in 2005 as Country Manager in Spain. He is a licensed insurance broker and is a Non-Executive Director of Assured Enterprises Inc. Prior to joining HomeServe, he spent 12 years in senior business development, sales, and marketing roles in Diversified Business Communications S.A. and E.J. Krause de México, working across the US and Latin America.

Johnathan Ford Mr. Johnathan Richard Ford serves as Group Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of HomeServe plc. Johnathan was appointed as Chief Financial Officer in September 2012. Also a Non-Executive Director of Lakehouse plc where he chairs the Audit Committee. Previously Group Finance Director of NWF Group plc. Prior to joining NWF in March 2009, he spent four years at HomeServe, firstly as Group Commercial Director and later as Finance Director of the Emergency Services Division. Before joining HomeServe he was Head of Corporate Finance at Kidde plc.

Anna Maughan Ms. Anna Maughan serves as Company Secretary of Homeserve Plc., since July 2008. Following twelve years as Assistant Company Secretary. Also a Trustee of, and Secretary to, the industry wide Water Companies Pension Scheme.

Katrina Cliffe Ms. Katrina Cliffe has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, effective from 23 May 2017. Katrina has spent her career in retail financial services, credit cards, customer service and marketing. Most recently she was General Manager at American Express Global Business Travel, EMEA, having previously been General Manager, Global Corporate Payments, UK. Prior to American Express, Katrina held senior roles at Lloyds TSB Group PLC, Goldfish Bank Ltd and MBNA International Bank. She is currently a non-executive Director of Cembra Money Bank, ABTA (Association of British Travel Agents) and Shop Direct Finance Company where she chairs the Risk Management Committee.

Edward Fitzmaurice Mr. Edward Fitzmaurice has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company, since May 23rd, 2017. Edward joined Hastings Insurance Group in 2008 as Chief Executive Officer and was part of the MBO team of the business in 2009. He served as the Non-Executive Chairman of Hastings Insurance Services Ltd until October 2015 and a Non-Executive Director of Hastings Group Holdings plc until March 2017. Prior to joining Hastings he spent three years at HomeServe as Chief Executive of HomeServe Warranties. His earlier career was spent at Dixons plc and Anglo American.

Chris Havemann Mr. Chris Havemann serves as Non-Executive Director of HomeServe Plc. He was Appointed to the Board in December 2015. He has followed a largely entrepreneurial career. He took Research Now onto AIM in 2005 and oversaw its takeover by a US business becoming CEO of the combined group, a global leader in online research data collection. He was subsequently CEO of online marketplace, Rated People. He is also a Non-Executive Director of RM222 Ltd, parent company of Reality Mine Ltd and a governor of London Business School.

Stella David Ms. Stella Julie David serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of HomeServe Plc, since 23 November 2010. Previously Chief Executive Officer of William Grant & Sons following more than fifteen years with Bacardi Ltd where she undertook a number of roles culminating in four years as Global Chief Marketing Officer. Currently a Non-Executive Director of C&J Clark Limited, she also spent seven years as a Non-Executive Director at Nationwide Building Society.

Benjamin Mingay Mr. Benjamin Edward Mingay serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of HomeServe Plc., since January 1, 2012. Currently, he is Managing Partner of Smith Square Partners, an independent corporate finance advisory firm. He has more than twenty five years’ experience as a corporate finance adviser. Prior to co-founding Smith Square Partners, he was a Managing Director of Hawkpoint Partners Ltd and Credit Suisse First Boston (Europe). He is also a Non-Executive Director of AIM-listed Alternative Networks plc.