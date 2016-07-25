Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L)

Name Description

Robert Childs Mr. Robert Simon Childs serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Hiscox Ltd. He joined Hiscox in 1986, served as the Active Underwriter of the Hiscox Lloyd’s Syndicate 33 between 1993 and 2005, and was the Group’s Chief Underwriting Officer until February 2013. In 2012 Robert joined the Council of Lloyd’s. Robert was Chairman of the Lloyd’s Market Association from January 2003 to May 2005. He is a Trustee of Enham (a charity for the disabled), former Chairman of the Advisory Board of the School of Management of Royal Holloway University of London, and Chairman of The Bermuda Society.

Bronislaw Masojada Mr. Bronislaw Edmund Masojada serves as Group Chief Executive, Executive Director of Hiscox Ltd. He joined Hiscox in 1993. From 1989 to 1993 he was employed by McKinsey and Co. Bronek served as a Deputy Chairman of Lloyd’s from 2001 to 2007 and was Chairman of the Lloyd’s Tercentenary Research Foundation from 2008 to 2014. He is a past President of The Insurance Institute of London and a Past Master of The Worshipful Company of Insurers. He is currently a member of the Board of the Association of British Insurers and a Director of Pool Reinsurance Company Limited.

Hamayou Akbar Hussain Mr. Hamayou Akbar Hussain serves as Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He joined Hiscox in 2016 from Prudential plc., where he spent seven years; latterly as Chief Financial Officer of Prudential UK and Europe. Prior to his time with Prudential, Aki held a number of senior roles in the financial services, telecoms and media sectors. He was Finance Director for the Consumer Bank division at Lloyds Banking Group until 2009, before which he was Finance Director for the Consumer division of ntl (now Virgin Media). Aki is a Chartered Accountant, having trained with KPMG.

Ben Walter Mr. Ben Walter serves as Chief Executive Officer of Hiscox USA of the Company. Ben joined Hiscox in early 2011 as US Chief Operating Officer and served in that post until April 2012 when he assumed his current role. He previously held the position of Managing Director at asset manager BlackRock, which he joined via its acquisition of Barclays Global Investors. Prior to that, he was a Director with Gap Inc. and a consultant for the Boston Consulting Group.

Steve Langan Mr. Steve Langan serves as Chief Executive Officer of Hiscox Insurance Company, Chief Marketing Officer of the Company. He joined Hiscox in 2005 after a highly successful marketing and management career with Diageo, Coca-Cola, Nestlé, Bass Brewers and Scottish & Newcastle across the UK, Europe and South America. He has been at the forefront of developing the Hiscox brand globally, including the development of its first television advertising campaign in 2006 and the successful launch of the brand in the USA, Europe and (under the DirectAsia brand) in Singapore, Hong Kong and Thailand. Since 2013, Steve has led the UK and Ireland and Europe businesses as a combined entity and in 2014 he also became CEO of the DirectAsia Group post-acquisition. Steve became a Fellow of the Marketing Society in 2012, is a Freeman of the City of London, and a member of The Worshipful Company of Distillers.

Richard Watson Mr. Richard Colin Watson serves as Chief Underwriting Officer, Executive Director of Hiscox Ltd. Mr. Richard Colin Watson joined Hiscox in 1986, having previously worked for Sedgwick’s and Hogg Robinson. In 2005, he was appointed Managing Director of Hiscox Global Markets, the largest division of Hiscox by premium income, and was the Underwriter of Syndicate 33 from 2006 to 2009. In 2009, Richard moved to New York and served as the Chief Executive Officer for Hiscox USA for three years. He returned to London in 2012 and became Chief Underwriting Officer for the Hiscox Group. He is a Non Executive Director of White Oak Underwriting Agency Limited.

Amanda Brown Ms. Amanda Brown serves as Group Human Resources Director of the Company. She joined Hiscox in 2006 as Group Human Resources Director. Prior to joining the Group, Amanda worked for Mars, PepsiCo and Whitbread in senior human resources roles in Europe and internationally. Previous roles include: Compensation and Benefits Director for PepsiCo’s restaurants division in Europe and Africa; Group Compensation and Benefits Director for hotel and restaurant company, Whitbread; and Human Resources Director for Marriott Hotels in the UK. In 2016, Amanda also became a Non Executive Director of Micro Focus, a FTSE 100 global software company.

Paul Lawrence Mr. Paul Lawrence serves as Chief Underwriting Officer of Hiscox London Market of the Company. Since joining Hiscox in 1992, Paul has underwritten a broad range of business lines including fine art, high-value household, personal accident, contingency and all types of property. Paul was appointed Divisional Head of Property within Hiscox London Market in 2007 and, in April 2013, promoted to Chief Underwriting Officer, Hiscox London Market, and Joint Active Underwriter of Syndicate 33. Before joining Hiscox, Paul worked as an underwriting assistant for C P Attenborough Syndicate 144 at Lloyd’s and for broker E W Payne.

Jeremy Pinchin Mr. Jeremy Pinchin serves as Group Company Secretary, Chief Executive Officer, Hiscox Re and ILS Chief Executive Officer, Hiscox Bermuda Group Claims Director of the Company. He joined in 2005 as Hiscox’s first Claims Director, responsible for co-ordinating and developing claims services across the Group. Jeremy came from Lloyd’s of London where he was the first Head of Claims following the creation of the Franchise Team, and was responsible for the market’s first co-ordinated claims strategy and claims management principles. He joined Lloyd’s as a consultant in early 2002 to head up a team co-ordinating the market’s management of its exposure to the losses arising from 9/11. Jeremy trained as a solicitor, served as General Counsel, and later, Board member of Sedgwick Group, the international insurance broker now part of Marsh. In 2012 Jeremy moved to Bermuda to run Hiscox Insurance Business, becoming Chief Executive Officer of Hiscox Re, Chief Executive Officer of Hiscox Bermuda and Group Company Secretary. In 2016, Jeremy became Chief Executive Officer of the newly created Hiscox Re and ILS business unit.

Lynn Carter Ms. Lynn Carter serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Lynn joined Hiscox in May 2015. Lynn has 38 years’ experience in the banking industry, most recently as President of Capital One Bank. Prior to Capital One, Lynn was President of Bank of America’s Small Business Banking division, a $2.1 billion revenue business, with oversight of 110,000 business clients and 2,000 employees. Dividing her time between California and Connecticut, Lynn currently serves on the private board of American Express Centurion Bank, Phoenix House Foundation and Bankwork$ Advisory Board.

Caroline Foulger Ms. Caroline Foulger serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Hiscox Ltd. She joined Hiscox in January 2013 having retired from a partnership at PwC on 31 December, 2012. Until May 2012, Caroline led PwC’s Insurance and Reinsurance practice in Bermuda. Caroline is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, a member of the Institute of Chartered Professional Accountants of Bermuda and Canada and a member of the Institute of Directors. Caroline is a Non Executive Director of the Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited, Catalina Holdings (Bermuda) Ltd, Oakley Capital Investments Limited and the Bermuda Business Development Agency.

Ernst Jansen Mr. Ernst Robert Jansen serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Hiscox Ltd. He joined Hiscox in 2008. He held several Managing Director positions in the European chemical industry between 1980 and 1990. He was an Executive Director then Vice Chairman of Eureko B.V. (now Achmea BV) between 1992 and 2007 and following retirement he became an advisor to the Executive Board and is Director of two investment vehicles of Achmea.

Colin Keogh Mr. Colin Denis Keogh serves as Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He joined Hiscox in November 2015. Colin has spent his career in financial services, principally at Close Brothers Group plc, where he worked for 24 years and was CEO from 2002 until 2009. Colin currently holds Non Executive Directorships at M&G Group Limited and London-listed Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc. He is also Chairman of specialist financial services business Premium Credit Limited.

Anne MacDonald Ms. Anne MacDonald serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Anne MacDonald joined Hiscox in May 2015. Anne has held the position of Chief Marketing Officer at four different Fortune 100 companies, marketing some of the most recognisable corporate names in the world – from Citigroup and Travelers to Macy’s and PepsiCo. With an MBA from Bath University, Anne was formerly a Director of NASDAQ-listed Rentrak Corporation, stepping down from the Board on completion of its recent merger with comScore, Inc.. Anne is also a former Director of New York Stock Exchange-listed Catalina Marketing Corporation.

Robert McMillan Mr. Robert McMillan serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of Hiscox Ltd. He joined the Hiscox Ltd Board in December 2010. He spent 24 years with the Progressive Insurance Corporation where he served in various positions including National Director of Product Development, then claims before becoming National Director of Marketing. He led Progressive’s initiatives in multichannel distribution, financial responsibilitybased rating, and immediate response claims. He has received two United States patents related to motor insurance pricing. He has lectured on business innovation at the University of Virginia’s Darden School of Business and at the Harvard Business School. He has been a Non Executive Director of Hiscox Inc. since March 2007.