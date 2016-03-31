Edition:
Havells India Ltd (HVEL.NS)

HVEL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

502.30INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-39.15 (-7.23%)
Prev Close
Rs541.45
Open
Rs536.90
Day's High
Rs536.90
Day's Low
Rs499.50
Volume
6,279,247
Avg. Vol
1,198,981
52-wk High
Rs564.60
52-wk Low
Rs302.80

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Anil Gupta

47 2014 Chairman of the Board, Managing Director

Rajesh Gupta

59 Group Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance, Non-Independent Executive Director

Sanjay Gupta

2016 Compliance Officer, Vice President, Company Secretary

Ameet Gupta

Whole-time Director

Puneet Bhatia

Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

Surjit Gupta

75 Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

T. V. Mohandas Pai

56 Non-Independent Non-Executive Director

Jalaj Dani

2017 Additional Independent Director

Vellayan Subbiah

2016 Additional Independent Director

Vijay Chopra

71 2009 Independent Non-Executive Director

Adarsh Kishore

2010 Independent Non-Executive Director

Pratima Ram

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Surender Tuteja

71 2010 Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies

Name Description

Anil Gupta

Shri. Anil Rai Gupta is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Havells India Limited, He is a new business development by forming new alliances with foreign collaborators or taking over other businesses within India. Supervising marketing and sales functions of Havells India Limited.

Rajesh Gupta

Shri. Rajesh Gupta is an Group Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance, Non-Independent Executive Director of Havells India Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant having experience in finance and allied fields. He is serving the Company for last more than 25 years.

Sanjay Gupta

Ameet Gupta

Shri. Ameet Kumar Gupta is Whole-time Director of the company. He is a Bachelor of Engineering (Electronics & Communication) from Delhi University and an MBA (Marketing and Finance) from Wake Forest University, North Calorina, USA.He has been working with the QRG group for about 2 decades and actively involved in newbusiness development activities along with Shri Anil Rai Gupta. In addition, he has been accredited with new product introduction and development and also for setting up new plants and manufacturing facilities for the QRG group. His functions include spearheading new projects being under taken by the organisation.

Puneet Bhatia

Shri. Puneet Bhatia is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He is as an Additional Director as Non Independent and Non-Executive Shri Puneet Bhatia is Managing Director and Country Head - India for TPG Asia. Prior to joining TPG Asia in April 2002, Shri Puneet Bhatia was Chief Executive, Private Equity Group for GE Capital India, where he was responsible for conceptualizing and creating its direct and strategic private equity investment group. Prior to this, he was with ICICI Ltd. from 1990 to 1995 in the Project and Corporate Finance group and thereafter worked as Senior Analyst with Crosby Securities from 1995 to 1996 covering the automobiles and consumer sectors. Shri Puneet Bhatia currently serves as Director on the Boards of Shriram Transport Finance and Shriram City Union Finance. He has a B.Com Honors degree from the Sriram College of Commerce, Delhi and an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

Surjit Gupta

Shri. Surjit Kumar Gupta is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Havells India Limited. He was worked as technical head Havells. Havells become a group in the electrical field, with an excellent reputation for quality engineering products. He Developed variety of new products. He was instrumental in the initial exposure of Havells to international manufacturers and technology. He improved Havells manufacturing and also enter into alliance with foreign manufacturers.

T. V. Mohandas Pai

Shri. T. V. Mohandas Pai is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He was appointed Shri T. V. Mohandas Pai as an Additional Director as NonIndependent and Non-Executive. Shri T. V. Mohandas Pai is a key player in the development of the IT services industry in India and instituted several industry-firsts in the Country. Prior to this, he was a Member of the Board at Infosys Ltd., where he also served as CFO and the lead for Human Resources and Education & Research. He was the first to institute the broad based employee stock option plan, led the first Indian company to list in the US etc. He co-founded Aarin Capital Partners in early 2012 to fund opportunities in Health Care, Life Sciences, Education and Technology-led businesses He is also the Chairman of SEBI Primary Markets Advisory Committee (PMAC). He was a Trustee of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation and a Member of the Dr. Anil Kakodkar Committee on Autonomy for the IITs and the Karnataka Knowledge Commission. He is currently a Member on the Boards of IIT, Hyderabad. Chairperson, FICCI Higher Education Committee He was a Member of various important national committees like the Kelkar Committee, constituted by the Ministry of Finance, GoI; the Non-Resident Taxation Committee as well as the Chair of the Karnataka ICT Group 2020. He is also a keen philanthropist who helped set up the Akshaya Patra Foundation in Bangalore which today delivers a hot mid-day meal to over 1.4 million school children in 11,000 government schools across 9 states in India along with other likeminded persons. In April 2015, the President of India awarded him the Padma Shri in recognition of his efforts for the betterment of the nation in areas of Trade and Industry.

Jalaj Dani

Vellayan Subbiah

Vijay Chopra

Shri. Vijay Kumar Chopra is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Havells India Limited since January 2009. Shri. Chopra, professionally a Chartered Accountant has experience in finance & banking matters. In his professional career he has held top leadership positions in various prestigious banking organizations viz. Central Bank of India, Punjab & Sindh Bank, Corporation Bank & SIDBI. He was also a wholetime member of SEBI. Presently, he holds directorships in various prestigious organizations.

Adarsh Kishore

Dr. Adarsh Kishore is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Havells Indian Limited since July 2010. He is a 1969-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, is a former Finance Secretary, Government of India and former Executive Director, International Monetary Fund representing Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Sri Lanka. He currently chairs the Board of Axis Bank Limited and is also the Chairman of its Risk Management Committee, Chairman of Shareholders/ Investors Grievance Committee and Member of Special Committee of the Board of Directors for Monitoring of Value Frauds.

Pratima Ram

Smt. Pratima Ram is Non-Executive Independent Director of Havells India Limited since July 2014. Smt. Pratima Ram is an experienced banker with three decades of service in Corporate, International and Investment Banking. She has worked in India, USA and South Africa. Smt. Pratima Ram held the position of Chief General Manager and Country Head of United States operations of State Bank of India and prior to this she was the CEO of the South African operations of the Bank. At SBI Capital Markets, she led the Corporate Advisory, M&A, and project Appraisal businesses. While at SBI, she also headed the Diamond Financing business of the Bank.

Surender Tuteja

Shri. Surender Kumar Tuteja is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Havells India Limited since May 2010. He is an IAS, FCS and M Com from DU with 1st position. Mr. Tuteja began a career as a lecturer of commerce in the esteemed Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) and moved on to serve the Government of India (GOI) in various capacities. Besides, he has acted as a consultant to various international programmes carried out in the field of new technologies and innovations. He has also participated as a Member of the Indian Delegation in the Fourth Ministerial Conference of WTO held in Doha, Qatar. He was also the Chairman of the Committee on Revitalization of Sugar Industry and later a member of the group of experts constituted by GOI on Sugar Sector in 2007. He has also chaired the Pay Commission of the Government of Punjab (2006-09).

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Anil Gupta

121,192,000

Rajesh Gupta

55,379,700

Sanjay Gupta

3,849,270

Ameet Gupta

48,509,600

Puneet Bhatia

120,000

Surjit Gupta

--

T. V. Mohandas Pai

100,000

Jalaj Dani

--

Vellayan Subbiah

--

Vijay Chopra

1,110,000

Adarsh Kishore

1,070,000

Pratima Ram

850,000

Surender Tuteja

970,000
As Of  31 Mar 2016

