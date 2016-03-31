Havells India Ltd (HVEL.NS)

Name Description

Anil Gupta Shri. Anil Rai Gupta is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Havells India Limited, He is a new business development by forming new alliances with foreign collaborators or taking over other businesses within India. Supervising marketing and sales functions of Havells India Limited.

Rajesh Gupta Shri. Rajesh Gupta is an Group Chief Financial Officer, Director - Finance, Non-Independent Executive Director of Havells India Limited. He is a Chartered Accountant having experience in finance and allied fields. He is serving the Company for last more than 25 years.

Ameet Gupta Shri. Ameet Kumar Gupta is Whole-time Director of the company. He is a Bachelor of Engineering (Electronics & Communication) from Delhi University and an MBA (Marketing and Finance) from Wake Forest University, North Calorina, USA.He has been working with the QRG group for about 2 decades and actively involved in newbusiness development activities along with Shri Anil Rai Gupta. In addition, he has been accredited with new product introduction and development and also for setting up new plants and manufacturing facilities for the QRG group. His functions include spearheading new projects being under taken by the organisation.

Puneet Bhatia Shri. Puneet Bhatia is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He is as an Additional Director as Non Independent and Non-Executive Shri Puneet Bhatia is Managing Director and Country Head - India for TPG Asia. Prior to joining TPG Asia in April 2002, Shri Puneet Bhatia was Chief Executive, Private Equity Group for GE Capital India, where he was responsible for conceptualizing and creating its direct and strategic private equity investment group. Prior to this, he was with ICICI Ltd. from 1990 to 1995 in the Project and Corporate Finance group and thereafter worked as Senior Analyst with Crosby Securities from 1995 to 1996 covering the automobiles and consumer sectors. Shri Puneet Bhatia currently serves as Director on the Boards of Shriram Transport Finance and Shriram City Union Finance. He has a B.Com Honors degree from the Sriram College of Commerce, Delhi and an M.B.A. from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta.

Surjit Gupta Shri. Surjit Kumar Gupta is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of Havells India Limited. He was worked as technical head Havells. Havells become a group in the electrical field, with an excellent reputation for quality engineering products. He Developed variety of new products. He was instrumental in the initial exposure of Havells to international manufacturers and technology. He improved Havells manufacturing and also enter into alliance with foreign manufacturers.

T. V. Mohandas Pai Shri. T. V. Mohandas Pai is Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of the company. He was appointed Shri T. V. Mohandas Pai as an Additional Director as NonIndependent and Non-Executive. Shri T. V. Mohandas Pai is a key player in the development of the IT services industry in India and instituted several industry-firsts in the Country. Prior to this, he was a Member of the Board at Infosys Ltd., where he also served as CFO and the lead for Human Resources and Education & Research. He was the first to institute the broad based employee stock option plan, led the first Indian company to list in the US etc. He co-founded Aarin Capital Partners in early 2012 to fund opportunities in Health Care, Life Sciences, Education and Technology-led businesses He is also the Chairman of SEBI Primary Markets Advisory Committee (PMAC). He was a Trustee of the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) Foundation and a Member of the Dr. Anil Kakodkar Committee on Autonomy for the IITs and the Karnataka Knowledge Commission. He is currently a Member on the Boards of IIT, Hyderabad. Chairperson, FICCI Higher Education Committee He was a Member of various important national committees like the Kelkar Committee, constituted by the Ministry of Finance, GoI; the Non-Resident Taxation Committee as well as the Chair of the Karnataka ICT Group 2020. He is also a keen philanthropist who helped set up the Akshaya Patra Foundation in Bangalore which today delivers a hot mid-day meal to over 1.4 million school children in 11,000 government schools across 9 states in India along with other likeminded persons. In April 2015, the President of India awarded him the Padma Shri in recognition of his efforts for the betterment of the nation in areas of Trade and Industry.

Vijay Chopra Shri. Vijay Kumar Chopra is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Havells India Limited since January 2009. Shri. Chopra, professionally a Chartered Accountant has experience in finance & banking matters. In his professional career he has held top leadership positions in various prestigious banking organizations viz. Central Bank of India, Punjab & Sindh Bank, Corporation Bank & SIDBI. He was also a wholetime member of SEBI. Presently, he holds directorships in various prestigious organizations.

Adarsh Kishore Dr. Adarsh Kishore is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Havells Indian Limited since July 2010. He is a 1969-batch IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre, is a former Finance Secretary, Government of India and former Executive Director, International Monetary Fund representing Bangladesh, Bhutan, India and Sri Lanka. He currently chairs the Board of Axis Bank Limited and is also the Chairman of its Risk Management Committee, Chairman of Shareholders/ Investors Grievance Committee and Member of Special Committee of the Board of Directors for Monitoring of Value Frauds.

Pratima Ram Smt. Pratima Ram is Non-Executive Independent Director of Havells India Limited since July 2014. Smt. Pratima Ram is an experienced banker with three decades of service in Corporate, International and Investment Banking. She has worked in India, USA and South Africa. Smt. Pratima Ram held the position of Chief General Manager and Country Head of United States operations of State Bank of India and prior to this she was the CEO of the South African operations of the Bank. At SBI Capital Markets, she led the Corporate Advisory, M&A, and project Appraisal businesses. While at SBI, she also headed the Diamond Financing business of the Bank.