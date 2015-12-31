Capital Stage AG (HWAG.DE)

Name Description

Manfred Krueper Dr. Manfred Krueper is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Capital Stage AG since March 30, 2007. He was Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Coal & Minerals GmbH in Düsseldorf until December 2015. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Power Plus Communication GmbH in Mannheim. He also holds positions as \Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Caterpillar Europe GmbH in Luenen, Member of the Supervisory Board of EEW Energy from Waste GmbH in Helmstedt, Member of the Advisory Board at Odewald & Cie. GmbH in Berlin and Senior Advisor at EQT Partners Beteiligungsberatung GmbH in Munich. Until November 30, 2006, Dr. Krueper was Member of the Management Board at E.ON AG in Duesseldorf.

Alexander Stuhlmann Mr. Alexander Stuhlmann has been Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Capital Stage AG since March 30, 2007. Until April 30, 2008, he served as Chairman of the Management Board of WestLB AG. Prior to that, he was Chairman of the Management Board of HSH Nordbank until December 31, 2006. His other positions include Chairman of the Supervisory Board at alstria office REIT-AG in Hamburg and Euro-Aviation Versicherungs AG in Hamburg as well as at HCI Capital AG in Hamburg and Member of the Supervisory Board of LBS Bausparkasse Schleswig-Holstein-Hamburg AG in Hamburg. Mr. Stuhlmann is also Chairman of the Advisory Board at Frank Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH in Hamburg and Siedlungsbaugesellschaft Hermann und Paul Frank mbH & Co. KG, also in Hamburg. Furthermore, he is Member of the Advisory Board at Studio Hamburg Berlin Brandenburg GmbH in Berlin, Member of the Board of Directors at Ludwig Goertz GmbH in Hamburg and Member of the Board of Trustees at HASPA Finanzholding in Hamburg.

Christoph Husmann Dr. Christoph Husmann is Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Management Board at Capital Stage AG since October 1, 2014. He studied business administration at the Westfaelische Wilhelms-Universitaet of Muenster and the Central University of Iowa studied in Pella / Iowa (USA). After completing his doctorate at the Ruhr-Universitaet in Bochum, Dr. Husmann joined the VEBA AG and held various positions within the controlling department. In 1999 Dr. Husmann joined the Stinnes AG where he was Head of Planning /Systems within the Group’s Controlling Department and later became Head of the Controlling department. After joining HOCHTIEF AG in 2005 as Head of the Controlling Department, Dr. Husmann was appointed Member of the Management Board (CFO) of HOCHTIEF Projektentwicklung GmbH which he became Chairman of before he joined Capital Stage AG.

Albert Buell Mr. Albert Buell has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Capital Stage AG since August 22, 2007. Mr. Buell is an entrepreneur and Partner in the B&L Group in Hamburg. He is Member of the Supervisory Board at both Verwaltung URBANA Energietechnik AG in Hamburg and Verwaltung Kalorimeta AG in Hamburg, Chairman of the Advisory Board at Kalorimeta AG & Co. KG in Hamburg and URBANA Energietechnik AG & Co. KG in Hamburg as well as Member of the Advisory Board at HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG in Duesseldorf and Member of the Advisory Board at Dichtungstechnik G. BRUSS GmbH & Co. KG in Hoisdorf.

Joern Kreke Dr. Joern Kreke has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Capital Stage AG since May 28, 2008. He has served as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Douglas Holding AG since mid-2001. He is also Member of the Advisory Board at both Kalorimeta AG & Co. KG in Hamburg and Urbana Energietechnik AG & Co. KG in Hamburg. Dr. Kreke’s voluntary work includes representing the interests of the sector as the long-serving chairman of the trade committee within the German Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and establishing the Douglas Foundation Chair in Business and Services at the University of Hagen.

Cornelius Liedtke Dr. Cornelius Liedtke has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Capital Stage AG since August 22, 2007. He is an entrepreneur and Partner in the B&L Group in Hamburg. Dr. Liedtke is both Member of the Supervisory Board at GL Aktiengesellschaft in Hamburg and Member of the Advisory Board at Dichtungstechnik G. BRUSS GmbH & Co. KG in Hoisdorf.

Klaus-Dieter Maubach Prof. Dr. Klaus-Dieter Maubach will be selected as Member of the Supervisory Board of Capital Stage AG effectively from January 2017. He will resign as Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Capital Stage AG, with effect from December 31, 2016, which he served since November 1, 2015. He is Member of Supervisory Board at ABB Deutschland AG and Chairman of Supervisory Board at Klopfer and Koniger GmbH and Co. KG. He studied Electrical Engineering at the University of Wuppertal. After completing his doctorate in 1994, he started his professional career at the Energieversorgung Offenbach AG among else in the position as Head of Technical Planning. In 1998 Prof. Dr. Maubach went to Elektrizitaetswerk Wesertal GmbH, where he held various managerial positions. After take over of the Elektrizitaetswerk Wesertal GmbH by the Finish FORTUM-Group in the year 1999 he was appointed CEO of the company. Later, in 2001, he was appointed Member of the Managing Board of E.ON Avacon AG, which he later headed as CEO. In 2006 Prof. Dr. Maubach joined the Management Board of E.ON Energie AG, where he was responsible for electricity and gas networks and later became CEO. He thereafter was appointed Chief Technology Officer (CTO) within the Management Board of E.ON SE, where among else he was responsible for the segment Business Development. As of 2013 Prof. Dr. Maubach became active as an independent consultant within the fields of Energy supply and changes in the Energy system. Among else, he founded the maubach.icp GmbH and invested in start-ups. Furthermore, he is a honorary professor at the Technical University of Clausthal, based in Clausthal-Zellerfeld.