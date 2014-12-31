Hardwoods Distribution Inc (HWD.TO)

Name Description

E. Lawrence Sauder Mr. E. Lawrence Sauder is an Independent Chairman of the Board of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Mr. Sauder has since 2008 been the Non-Executive Chairman of, and from 2004 to 2008 was the Non-Executive Vice-Chairman of, International Forest Products Limited, a forest products company. Mr. Sauder also served as president of the Sauder Group, a manufacturer and distributor of building products, from 1988 to 2005. In such roles, Mr. Sauder is and was required to have an understanding of and assess, and supervise others who managed, compensation policies and practices.

Robert Brown Mr. Robert J. Brown is President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. He was Chief Operating Officer of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Mr. Brown was a manager in the Canadian Operations of Weyerhaeuser Company and MacMillan Bloedel Limited’s building products distribution businesses from 1998 to 2004. From 1997 to 1998, Mr. Brown was the Director of Acquisitions for Wajax Limited, and prior to that worked at Deloitte & Touche in Vancouver, British Columbia, and at a predecessor firm to PriceWaterhouseCoopers in the United Kingdom. Mr. Brown is a chartered professional accountant, holds a chartered financial analyst designation, and has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of British Columbia.

Faiz Karmally Mr. Faiz Karmally is Chief Financial Officer, Secretary of Hardwoods Distribution Inc., since 18 March 2015. Mr Karmally joined us in October 2014 as Corporate Controller and was appointed our Chief Financial Officer in March 2015. Prior to joining us, Mr. Karmally was a Senior Manager with PriceWaterhouseCoopers from 2012 to 2014. From 2003 to 2012, Mr. Karmally worked for Grant Thornton and held progressively senior positions in assurance and financial advisory services. Mr. Karmally is a chartered professional accountant and has a Bachelor in Administrative and Commercial Studies from the University of Western Ontario.

Daniel Besen Mr. Daniel A. Besen is Vice President - California of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Mr. Besen has been with us since 1984, when he joined our Northern California operations as a sales trainee. Mr. Besen has been Group Manager, Southern California since 1995. Between 1990 and 1994, he was the Group Manager, Pacific Northwest. Mr. Besen was the Branch Manager in San Diego from 1988 to 1990. Mr. Besen received a Bachelor of Arts degree (Mathematics) from the State University of New York, New York.

John Griffin Mr. John P. Griffin is Vice President - Paxton Group of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Mr. Griffin has been with us since 2012, when we acquired the business operations of Paxton. Mr. Griffin joined Paxton in 1993 and held progressively senior managerial positions prior to being named Vice President of Paxton in 2011.

Jim MacAulay Mr. Jim MacAulay is Director of the Company. He has over 20 years of experience in leading growth-oriented companies. He has occupied several senior positions at multiple companies, including Steelcase Inc. and Carlson Companies. Mr. Macaulay has experience serving on a board of directors, and he is currently the chief financial officer at The Marvin Companies, a group of companies specializing in the construction of windows and doors. He received his master of management with concentrations in finance and management policy from the J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management. In his career, Mr. Macaulay has also served as vice-president of supply chain management, global procurement officer and vice-president of corporate strategy.

Peter Bull Mr. Peter M. Bull is an Independent Director of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Mr. Bull is the President of Blenheim Realty Ltd. (a commercial real estate business) and holds interests in a number of real estate and building material companies. In such roles, Mr. Bull is required to have an understanding of and assess, and supervise others who manage, compensation policies and practices.

William Sauder Mr. William L. Sauder is an Independent Director of Hardwoods Distribution Inc. Mr. Sauder served until 2012 in a variety of operational roles, including, as Executive Vice President, at Sauder Industries Limited, a forest products company. In such roles, Mr. Sauder was required to have an understanding of and assess, and supervise others who managed, compensation policies and practices.