Howden Joinery Group PLC (HWDN.L)

Name Description

Richard Pennycook Mr. Richard J. Pennycook serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of Howden Joinery Group Plc., since May 2016. He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and has been a public company director for over 20 years. He is currently Group Chief Executive of The Co-operative Group, having previously been Group Finance Director. He is also Non-Executive Chairman of The Hut Group Limited and is currently Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of Persimmon plc, though he has announced his intention to retire from the Board of Persimmon at their AGM in April 2016. Richard also serves as Chairman of the Institute For Turnaround. His previous Finance Director roles include Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc, RAC Group plc, H P Bulmer Holdings plc, Laura Ashley Holdings plc and J D Wetherspoon plc. Richard’s other past roles include President of Allders International North America, Chief Executive Officer of Welcome Break Holdings Ltd and a Non- Executive Director of Richer Sounds plc.

Matthew Ingle Mr. Matthew Ingle serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Howden Joinery Group Plc, since October 2005. He set up Howdens in 1995 and has been responsible for its growth into a successful business today. Prior to joining the Company he had been Managing Director of the Magnet Trade operation. He was elected to the Board of the Company in 1998.

Mark Robson Mr. Mark Robson serves as Deputy Chief Executive, Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Howden Joinery Group Plc., since May 2014. He has joined the Board in April 2005 as Chief Financial Officer. Mark spent the previous six years as Group Finance Director at Delta plc. Prior to this, he had held a number of senior financial positions with ICI between 1985 and 1998. He is a Chartered Accountant and qualified with Price Waterhouse.

Theresa Keating Ms. Theresa Keating serves as Group Finance Director of the Company. Theresa, having been Group Financial Controller since 2007. She joined the Group Finance team in 2000 having previously held various commercial finance roles at Waterstones, HMV and Heals.

Clive Cockburn Mr. Clive Cockburn has been appointed as Chief Information Officer of the Company. He joined Howdens in 2002 as Head of IT Infrastructure and Service Delivery. Prior to joining, he held senior IT positions in Hays Logistics UK, United Transport Limited and Exel Logistics plc.

Gareth Hopkins Mr. Gareth Hopkins serves as Interim Group Human Resources Director of the Company. Gareth having previously worked in the business as a HR consultant for 15 months. He has worked as an interim HR Director in FTSE 250 companies for 15 years and was previously Group HR Director at Dairy Crest and Whitworths.

Rob Fenwick Mr. Rob Fenwick is Chief Operating Officer - Howden Joinery Supply Division of the Company. Rob joined Howdens in January 2001 and has held various supply chain positions. Since October 2005, he has been responsible for transforming the Supply Division from a vertically integrated operation to a commercial organisation. Prior to joining Howdens, Rob worked in the automotive, FMCG and other industry sectors.

Andy Witts Mr. Andy Witts is Chief Operating Officer - Howden Joinery Trade Division of the Company. Andy was one of the founding members of the Howdens depot management team, having joined from Magnet in 1995. He was promoted from the Regional team to become Sales Director in January 2007.

Forbes McNaughton Mr. Forbes McNaughton serves as Company Secretary of Howden Joinery Group PLC., since 30 May 2014. He was Deputy Company Secretary of the Company.

Kevin Barrett Mr. Kevin Barrett serves as Group Development Director of the Company. Before joining Howdens, Kevin spent 10 years at Sainsbury’s where he held a variety of roles including Director of Strategy for the whole company, and Head of Distribution for Sainsbury’s Bank. He started his career as a management consultant at Accenture.

Mark Allen Mr. Mark Allen serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Howden Joinery Group Plc., since May 2011. He is Chief Executive Officer of Dairy Crest Group plc. After a period at Shell, Mark joined Dairy Crest in 1991 as a general manager and, after being promoted through a variety of roles including Sales & Operations Director and two divisional Managing Director roles, he was appointed to Dairy Crest’s main Board in 2002, becoming Chief Executive in 2006. He is a Trustee for The Prince’s Countryside Fund and a Non-Executive Director of Dairy UK. He is also a Director for The GLF Schools Board.

Andrew Cripps Mr. Andrew Graham Cripps serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since December 2015. He is Deputy Chairman of Swedish Match AB, Chairman of the Audit Committee of Booker Group plc and Senior Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee at the 2 Sisters Food Group and Stock Spirits Group plc. Having qualified as a Chartered Accountant with KPMG, his consumer product experience included Executive Director roles in the UK and Europe with Rothmans International, where he was Corporate Finance Director. More recently, Andrew has been Non- Executive Director of a number of public companies with consumer-facing and manufacturing businesses.

Geoffrey Drabble Mr. Geoffrey Drabble serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company., since July 2015. He is the current Chief Executive Officer of Ashtead Group Plc, the FTSE100 international equipment rental company. He was appointed as Chief Executive in January 2007, having served as Chief Executive Designate from October 2006 and as a Non-Executive Director since April 2005. Geoff was previously an Executive Director of The Laird Group plc where he was responsible for its Building Products division. Prior to joining The Laird Group, he held a number of senior management positions at Black & Decker.

Tiffany Hall Ms. Tiffany Hall is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Howden Joinery Group Plc., since 20 April 2017. She is currently Managing Director at BUPA Home Healthcare. Tiffany was previously UK Marketing Director at BUPA and Head of Marketing at British Airways. She was also Chairman of Airmiles and BA Holidays. Prior to that, she held various positions at British Airways including Head of Global Sales and Distribution and Head of UK Sales and Marketing. Tiffany was previously a Non-Executive Director of Think London.