Hypermarcas SA (HYPE3.SA)

Name Description

Joao Alves de Queiroz Mr. Joao Alves de Queiroz Filho serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Hypermarcas SA. Within the Company, he is a Member of the Remuneration Committee. He founded Arisco in 1969, where he acted as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer for more than 20 years. Arisco was sold to Bestfoods in 2000, when he founded Monte Cristalina SA, with the purpose of investing in Brazilian companies. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration from Universidade Dom Pedro II.

Claudio Bergamo dos Santos Mr. Claudio Bergamo dos Santos serves as the Chief Executive Officer, a Member of the Executive Board and a Member of the Board of Directors of Hypermarcas SA since 2007. Within the Company, he is a Member of the Remuneration and Ethics Committees. He acted at McKinsey & Company from 1989 to 1988. He joined Arisco in 1998, as Director of Planning. Since 2001, he has been Director of Investment of Monte Cristalina SA. He gained a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1998 and a Masters of Business Administration from Institute for Management Development in 1992.

Martim Prado Mattos Mr. Martim Prado Mattos serves as the Chief Financial Officer, Chief Controllership Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Hypermarcas SA since September 27, 2011. He also served as Chief Financial Officer, Investor Relations Officer, and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company until September 27, 2011. Since 2005, he has worked at Monte Cristalina SA as Financial Analyst. Prior to this, he worked for three years at Corretora Souza Barros, after having worked for two years at TR&Associados. He gained a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 2005.

Vivian Karina Trujillo Angiolucci Ms. Vivian Karina Trujillo Angiolucci serves as Chief Operating Officer of Hypermarcas S.A. since June 24, 2016. She joined Hypermarcas in April 2013 as Director of Strategic Projects, and also led the Generics Business Unit and Company's Pharma division until assuming her current position in the company. Previously, she was associate partner (Principal Associate) at McKinsey & Co. She holds a degree in Production Engineering from the Politecnico di Torino, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Breno Toledo Pires de Oliveira Mr. Breno Toledo Pires de Oliveira serves as the Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Hypermarcas SA since September 27, 2011. Within the Company, he is a Member of the Ethics Committee. He began his career at Banco Bozano, Simonsen, in 1997, and since then has performed several roles in the financial area, including resource management and investment analysis. He joined the group in 2004 and began working at the Company in 2008 as Director of Financial Planning. Since then, he has participated in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, treasury and finance. He graduated in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) and gained a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Chicago.

Armando Luis Ferreira Mr. Armando Luis Ferreira serves as the Tax Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Hypermarcas SA since June 29, 2012. He joined the Company in 2009 as Tax Planning Officer. He initiated his career in 1995 at Ernst & Young and in later on moved to Arthur Andersen Brasil. He also worked at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Auditores Independentes as Senior Manager of Tax Consulting. In September 2005, he joined General Electric of Brazil as Tax Planning Manager, a post he held till June 2008. Later on, he acted as Tax Planning Manager at Grupo Sadia till April 2009 before joining the Company. He graduated in Law from Universidade de Sao Paulo in 1998.

Luiz Eduardo Violland Mr. Luiz Eduardo Violland serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Medical Business Unit and a Member of the Executive Board of Hypermarcas SA since June 29, 2012. He joined the Company in 2011 as President of Farma Division. He has 40 years of experience having worked for a number of pharmaceutical companies including Glaxo Wellcome and Merrell Lepetit. From 2001 to 2011, he headed Nycomed. He graduated in Economics from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro with a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro and in International Business and Marketing from The George Washington University.

Luciana Cavalheiro Fleischner Ms. Luciana Cavalheiro Fleischner serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Hypermarcas SA. She started her career at Arisco in 1996 as Food Engineer. In 1998, she joined Goldman Sachs & Co, as Trainee in the mergers and acquisitions division. She returned to Arisco in 1998, as Business Planning Manager. In 2000, she participated in the sale of Arisco to Bestfoods. She went to work as Product Manager at Bestfoods and, later, at Unilever. In 2002, she joined Monte Cristalina SA as Financial Planning and Business Development Manager. She subsequently took charge of the finance and treasury operations of Monte Cristalina SA, where she is responsible for managing and controlling financial activities. She gained a Bachelor of Science in Food Sciences from Escola de Engenharia Maua in 1999.

Esteban Malpica Fomperosa Mr. Esteban Malpica Fomperosa serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Hypermarcas SA. Since 2004, he has been Managing Partner of Praemia SC. He is Member of the Board of Directors of several companies in Mexico, including El Puerto de Liverpool SAB de CV, Kimberly Clark de Mexico SAB de CV, Gruma SAB de CV and Empresas ICA SAB de CV. From 1995 to 2001, he served as Executive Vice President of the Banamex Financial Group, Accival SA de CV. From 1992 to 1995, he acted as Executive Vice President of the Mexican Stock Exchange and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mexico Equity & Income Fund. From 1978 to 1995, he worked at Acciones y Valores de Mexico. He gained a Bachelors in Public Accounting from Universidad Iberoamericana in 1971 and a Masters of Business Administration from University of Notre Dame du Lac in 1974.

Bernardo Malpica Hernandez Mr. Bernardo Malpica Hernandez serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of Hypermarcas SA. Within the Company, he is a Member of the Remuneration Committee. He has been Partner at Praemia SC since 2004. From 2001 to 2003, he acted as Head for Mergers and Acquisitions at Banco ING de Mexico. From 2000 to 2001, he was Financial Adviser at Artikos. From 1996 to 2000, he worked as Investment Banker at Operadora de Bolsa Serfin. He gained a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from Universidad Iberoamericana in 1990 and a Masters of Business Administration from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in 1993.

Alvado Stainfeld Link Mr. Alvado Stainfeld Link serves as the Member of the Board of Directors of Hypermarcas S.A. since March 13, 2015. He is Managing Partner of MC Capital Group Limited, a financial consultant since 2002. From 1996 to 2002, he held various positions at Goldman Sachs & Co., including the position of Vice President of Investment Banking area in New York, participating in several mergers and acquisitions, public offerings of debt and equity and private investment. Currently, he is a member of board of directors of Universo SA. He graduated in Accounting from the Universidad de la Republica Uruguay - UCUR, and subsequently through a Fulbright scholarship, he obtained an MBA from Stanford University Graduate School of Business in 1996.

David Coury Mr. David Coury Neto serves as Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Hypermarcas SA since April 29, 2011. He has been President at Alimentos Almanara since 1972. He graduated in Economics from Universidade Dom Pedro II.

Jairo Eduardo Loureiro Mr. Jairo Eduardo Loureiro serves as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Hypermarcas SA. He is Chief Executive Officer of Planibanc Investimentos and Partner at the Latin America Enterprise Fund. Until 2002, he was Member of the Executive Board of Chase Manhattan Bank. Until 1972, he served as Vice President and Member of the Executive Board of Banco Comercial Brasul. In 1971, he acted as Member of the Executive Board of Banco Comercial do Estado de Sao Paulo. He holds a College degree from Colegio Sao Luiz and attended the Start Economic Program at Colegio Sao Luiz Financial Analysis. In 1996, he attended the Program for Manufactures at Hanover Trust and, in 1975, the Financial Analysis Program at Chase Manhattan Bank.