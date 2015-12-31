Hypoport AG (HYQGn.DE)

Name Description

Ottheinz Jung-Senssfelder Dr. Ottheinz Jung-Senssfelder is Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Hypoport AG. Dr. Jung-Senssfelder has been a practicing Lawyer since 2002 and has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Hypoport AG since 2005. He was manager of the Saarbruecken branch of Bayerische Vereinsbank from 1982 to 1987 and was appointed to the Executive Board of Simonbank AG, Duesseldorf, in 1987. From 1992 to 2002, he was Member of the Executive Board of Nuernberger Hypothekenbank AG and subsequently of the Executive Board of HVB Real Estate Bank AG, Munich, following a merger. He also serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board at BRANDAD Systems AG.

Ronald Slabke Mr. Ronald Slabke is Chairman of the Management Board, Chief Executive Officer at Hypoport AG since June 2010. He is responsible for Human resources, finance and administration, new markets and strategic investments of the Company. He has been Member of the Group Executive Committee of Hypoport AG when this body was set up in 2006. He started his professional carreer at Westtdeutsche ImmobilienBank as a Client Relationship Manager in its domestic investment banking business from 1995 to 1996. In mid-1996, he moved to Dr. Klein & Co. GmbH & Co. KG as Assistant to the Managing Director and was given the full commercial power of representation (Prokura) in 1998. In this role, he developed the new Private Clients business unit from the end of 1998. In January 2000, he was appointed to the Management Board of Dr. Klein & Co. AG (formerly Dr. Klein & Co. GmbH & Co. KG), where he held responsibility for private clients, information technology and finance. With the integration of Dr. Klein & Co. AG into the Hypoport Group, Mr. Slabke joined the Management Board of Hypoport AG from 1 January 2002 and from 2007 to May 2010 has been Co-Chief Executive Officer. He holds a Bachelor degree in Business Administration.

Roland Adams Mr. Roland Adams is Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Hypoport AG since June 12, 2015. He also serves as member of the supervisory board of Kretschmar Familienstiftung, Berlin, and as deputy chairman of the board of directors of Mind Institute SE, Berlin

Stephan Gawarecki Mr. Stephan Gawarecki is Member of the Management Board of Hypoport AG since June 1, 2010. He is responsible for private clients insurance and investments, as well as the Company’s marketing activities. His remit includes the private clients business for these business areas and commercial insurance business across all distribution channels. He also became Member of the Group Executive Committee of Hypoport AG when this body was set up in 2006. From 1994 to 1998, he studied Business Administration, specialising in insurance, before taking up a management position with Deutscher Ring, where he worked in building finance on product management until 2000. In 2000, he joined FinanceScout24, an internet portal, developed the insurance business unit and as Director Products & Sales was responsible for the insurance, lending and investments product areas. Since September 2004, he has been Member of the Management Board of Dr. Klein & Co. AG.

Hans Trampe Mr. Hans Peter Trampe is Member of the Management Board of Hypoport AG since June 1, 2010. He is responsible for Real Estate Corporate Clients and Institutional Clients. He is also Member of the Group Executive Committee at the Company. He started his professional career in 1985 in Hannover, after obtaining a diploma in banking with Deutsche Bank, where he worked till 1987. Between 1997 and 2003 he studied business administration in Goettingen and at the same time worked in an administrative capacity in the family business in the accounting, finance and marketing functions. Between 1993 and 1996 he qualified, at Weberbank in Berlin, as a Corporate Client Relationship Manager. Between 1996 and 2001 at Deutsche Kreditbank, Berlin, he then developed the property business covering the territory of the former West Germany. He joined Dr. Klein & Co. AG in July 2001, specialising in corporate real estate clients, and took over as Head of this unit in March 2002. In August 2004, he was appointed as a Member of the Management Board of Dr. Klein & Co. AG.

Thilo Wiegand Mr. Thilo Wiegand is Member of the Management Board, responsible for Financial Services, and Member of the Group Executive Committee at Hypoport AG since June 1, 2008. He gained his business training in banking and finance at both commercial bank and savings bank level, and occupied various executive posts at Deutsche Bank between 1991 and 2003, before finally becoming Product Manager for Mortgage Finance at Deutsche Bank’s subsidiary moneyshelf.com AG and assuming responsibility, not just for all sales of Deutsche Bank mortgages through other banks via the internet, but also for partner management and the back office. He was Managing Director of Qualitypool GmbH, a subsidiary of Hypoport AG, between 2003 and 2008, where he was responsible for designing and implementing quality services for providers of financial services. He is member of the supervisory board of Dr. Klein & Co. AG