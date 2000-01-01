Investec Australia Property Fund (IAPJ.J)
IAPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,345.00ZAc
1:46pm BST
1,345.00ZAc
1:46pm BST
Change (% chg)
-5.00 (-0.37%)
-5.00 (-0.37%)
Prev Close
1,350.00
1,350.00
Open
1,350.00
1,350.00
Day's High
1,355.00
1,355.00
Day's Low
1,345.00
1,345.00
Volume
39,716
39,716
Avg. Vol
203,916
203,916
52-wk High
1,544.18
1,544.18
52-wk Low
1,250.00
1,250.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Richard Longes
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Graeme Katz
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Paul Lam-Po-Tang
|Company Secretary
|
Sam Hackner
|60
|Non-Executive Director
|
Samuel Leon
|66
|Non-Executive Director
|
Sally Herman
|59
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Richard Longes
|Richard Longes is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board at the company.
|
Graeme Katz
|Graeme Katz is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the company.
|
Paul Lam-Po-Tang
|
Sam Hackner
|
Samuel Leon
|
Sally Herman
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Richard Longes
|--
|
Graeme Katz
|--
|
Paul Lam-Po-Tang
|--
|
Sam Hackner
|--
|
Samuel Leon
|--
|
Sally Herman
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Richard Longes
|0
|0
|
Graeme Katz
|0
|0
|
Paul Lam-Po-Tang
|0
|0
|
Sam Hackner
|0
|0
|
Samuel Leon
|0
|0
|
Sally Herman
|0
|0