International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (ICAG.L)

Antonio Vazquez Romero Mr. Antonio Vazquez Romero serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. He also acts as Member of Safety Committee of the company. He served as Chairman, Iberia 2009-2013. Chairman and CEO, Altadis Group 2005-2008. Chairman, Board of Directors of Logista 2005-2008. Non-Executive Director, Iberia 2005-2007. Chief Operating Officer and other various positions, Cigar Division of Altadis Group 1993- 2005. Various positions at Osborne 1978-1983 and Domecq 1983-1993. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economics from Universidad de Malaga.

William Walsh Mr. William M. Walsh serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. since June 29, 2010. He also acts as Member of Safety Committee of the company. He had been Chief Executive Officer, British Airways 2005-2011. Chief Executive Officer, Aer Lingus 2001-2005. Chief Operating Officer, Aer Lingus 2000-2001. Chief Executive Officer, Futura (Aer Lingus‘ Spanish Charter airline) 1998-2000. Joined Aer Lingus as cadet pilot in 1979. He holds a Master of Science degree in Business Administration from The University of Dublin in 1992.

Enrique Dupuy de Lome Chavarri Mr. Enrique Dupuy de Lome Chavarri serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. He joined from Iberia where he was Chief Financial Officer from 1996. Between September 2007 and September 2009, he was also in charge of Iberia’s Strategic Planning area. Since September 2009, he has been in charge of the Administration and Group Control areas. He currently sits on the Boards of Amadeus, British Airways and Iberia, as well as being Chairman of Iberia Cards. He has been Chairman of the IATA Financial Committee, of which he remains Member. Prior to joining Iberia, he was head of finance and deputy director of financial resources at INI (Instituto Nacional de Industria) and Teneo financial group. He was also previously Head of subsidiaries at Enadimsa (INI Group). He holds a degree in Mining Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid, a Masters degree in Economics and Business Administration from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de la Empresa (IESE), as well as a Masters degree in European Studies from Centro de Extensao Universitaria-CEU (Madrid).

Andrew Crawley Mr. Andrew Crawley serves as Chief Executive Officer of IAG Cargo’s of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. since January 2016. Previously, he was the Chief Commercial Officer at British Airways and an Executive Board Member of British Airways plc. He also held positions of Chairman of British Airways Holidays, Chairman of OpenSkies (British Airways wholly owned French airline subsidiary) and a board member of Avios Group Ltd. He oversaw British Airways' worldwide commercial activity including marketing, pricing and revenue management, distribution strategy, website, call centres and digital strategy, customer data strategy, the worldwide sales force and the Frequent Flyer Programme. He was responsible for British Airways airline alliance relationships and Joint Businesses. He was also responsible for the airline’s Sustainability Strategy. He joined British Airways in 1992 and has worked in a variety of sales, marketing and operational roles in the UK, Europe and Asia. Prior to joining British Airways, he spent two years in advertising. He holds a graduate degree from London University (QMC) with a BSc degree in Chemistry. He is a Harvard AMP graduate and member of YPO (Young Presidents Organization).

Alex Cruz Mr. Alex Cruz serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of British Airways of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. since April 2016. In 2006, he founded Clickair. as CEO, he drove the airline’s fast European growth, culminating in the 2009 merger with Vueling, turning the new Vueling into one of the most profitable airlines in Europe. From 2000 to 2006, he was a partner at Arthur D. Little and later in Accenture as its head of aviation. As a consultant, he had directed projects with airlines and travel industry companies around the world. He began his professional career at American Airlines working in Dallas improving their ground operations at its hub airports. The last five years of his 10-year AMR career were in London, delivering solutions to airlines within The Sabre Group. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Central Michigan University, a Master of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from Ohio State University and a graduate in Business Management and Administration degree from the Cox School of Business in Dallas.

Luis Gallego MartIn Mr. Luis Gallego MartIn serves as a Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Iberia, a unit of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. since March 2013. He has acted as Chief Executive Officer of Iberia Express, a subsidiary of Iberia. Previously he launched Iberia Express, where he was Chief Executive from January 2012. The carrier has become one of the most efficient and punctual airlines in Europe since Luis was Chief Operating Officer at Vueling from 2009, when the airline merged with Clickair. He holds a degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Universidad Politecnica de Madrid.

Stephen Kavanagh Mr. Stephen Kavanagh serves as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director of Aer Lingus at International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. since March 01, 2015. Prior to his appointment as Chief Executive Officer, he had served as Chief Strategy & Planning Officer since early 2014 and before that Chief Commercial Officer from 2009. he joined the Company in 1988, he undertook a number of analytical and management roles in fleet scheduling and business planning departments before being appointed Operations Planning Manager in 2003. He joined the senior management team in March 2006 as Planning Director and was appointed Corporate Planning Director in November 2007. He holds a graduate degree from University College Dublin.

Javier Sanchez-Prieto Mr. Javier Sanchez-Prieto serves as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vueling at International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. since April 2016. After being Strategic Planning and Finance Director of Iberia since 2013, where he was a member of the Board of Directors and played a key role in the Transformation Plan to restore profitability and future sustainability of the Spanish airline. Previously he had been Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Head of Corporate Functions at Iberia Express. Since it was created in 2012, the company has been noticed for being profitable from its very beginning and one of the most punctual and efficient in Europe. Between 2003 and 2012 he carried out directing positions for several departments at Grupo Uralita. Prior to this he had started his career in the aviation industry as Deputy Director of Strategic Planning at Air Nostrum in 2001. He holds a graduate in Business Studies from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and a degree in Technical Aeronautical Engineering from Universidad Politécnica de Madrid, as well as a postgraduate in several programs from ESADE and Instituto de Empresa (IE) among others.

Christopher Haynes Mr. Christopher Haynes serves as a General Counsel of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. since January 2011. He was previously the Senior Commercial Lawyer at British Airways and Head of its mergers and acquisitions team. He joined the British Airways legal team in 1998 and, having held a number of senior positions within the legal team, became Head of Mergers and Acquisitions in 2008. He led the British Airways’ transaction team in the merger with Iberia. He holds a degree in Economics and Politics from University of Bristol and in Law from Guildford College's College of Law. Before joining British Airways, he worked as a Lawyer for City law firm Ashurst.

Julia Simpson Ms. Julia Simpson serves as a Chief of Staff of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. since January 2011. She was previously Head of Corporate Communications at British Airways, a role that she held since August 2007. Prior to British Airways, she was Advisor to the Prime Minister for strategic communications since September 2006 and was responsible for communications advice on counter-terrorism, home affairs, education and local government. Before this she was Director of Communications at the Home Office for over three years. She has held a number of other communication positions in government, including Head of Media Relations at the Department for Education and Employment, Assistant Chief Executive of Quality and Communications at the London Borough of Camden, and Head of Communications at the Communication Workers Union. She has also worked as a Journalist. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish and European studies from The University of Warwick.

Robert Boyle Mr. Robert Boyle serves as a Director of Strategy of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. since January 2011. Previously, he served as Group Revenue Synergies Officer of the Company. He was previously Director of Strategy and Business Units at British Airways. He joined British Airways in 1993 working in the Corporate Finance team and has worked in a variety of roles including Commercial Director, Director of Planning and General Manager of network and fleet planning. He was one of five Senior Managers who prepared the airline’s recovery plan 'Future Size and Shape' in 2002 and was a Trustee of the BA pension fund. He graduated in Mathematics from Cambridge University and a Masters of Business Administration degree from INSEAD in France. Before joining British Airways he worked for six years as a Management Consultant for the strategy consulting firm LEK.

Ignacio de Torres Zabala Mr. Ignacio de Torres Zabala serves as a Director of Global Services of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. since January 2011. Previously, he served as Group Cost Synergies Officer of the Company. He joined the Company from Iberia where he was Director of Finance and Administration from 2009. He was previously Director of Finance for thirteen years. He has held different Board positions at Iberia’s affiliates. Before joining Iberia, he had worked in a variety of roles in the banking sector in such companies as Credit Lyonnais, Madrid and Paris and the corporate finance sector a Spanish state-owned industrial holding. He graduated in Business Administration from the Universidad Complutense de Madrid.

Alvaro Lopez-Jorrin Mr. Alvaro Lopez-Jorrin serves as a Secretary of the Board of Directors of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. since November 2013. Prior to this, he acted as Deputy Secretary of the Company. He is also Partner of the Spanish law firm J&A Garrigues, S.L.P.

Marc Bolland Mr. Marc Bolland serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. since June 16, 2016. He also acts as Member of Safety Committee of the company. He served as Chief Executive of Marks & Spencer 2010-2016. Chief Executive Officer of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC 2006-2010. Non-Executive Director of Manpower Inc. USA 2005-2015. Chief Operating Officer 2005-2006, Executive Director 2001-2005 and other executive and non-executive positions, Heineken 1986-2001.

Patrick Cescau Mr. Patrick Jean Pierre Cescau serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. since September 27, 2010. Moreover, He was a Non-Executive Chairman, InterContinental Hotel Group. Senior Independent and Non-Executive Director, Tesco. Trustee, LeverHulme Trust. and Group Chief Executive, Unilever 2005-2008. Chairman, Unilever PLC. Deputy Chairman, Unilever NV. Finance Director and other executive positions (including a number of Unilever major operating companies and divisions in the USA, Indonesia and Portugal), having joined the Unilever Group in 1973. Senior Independent Director and Non-Executive Director, Pearson PLC 2002-2012. Director, INSEAD 2009-2013. He holds a degree in Business from Ecole Superieure des Sciences Economiques et Commerciales and a Masters of Business Administration degree from INSEAD.

Emilio Saracho de Torres Mr. Emilio Saracho Rodriguez de Torres serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. since June 16, 2016. He served as Deputy CEO for EMEA 2012-2015, CEO Investment Banking for EMEA 2012-2014 and member of the Executive Committee 2009-2013, JP Morgan Chase & Co. CEO, JP Morgan Private Banking for EMEA 2006-2012.

Denise Kingsmill Brnss. Denise Patricia Byrne Kingsmill, CBE, is no longer Non-Executive Independent Director of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. effect from January 1, 2018. She has been Non-Executive Director, EON Supervisory Board. Vice Chair and Senior Independent Director, and Chairman of Nominations and Ethics Committees, APR Energy. Non-Executive Director, Telecom Italia. Member of the International Advisory Board, IESE Business School. Member of the House of Lords since 2006. and Non-Executive Director, British Airways 2004-2010. Deputy Chairman, Competition Commission 1997-2003. Chairman, Department of Trade and Industry’s Accounting for People task force 2003. She holds a Master of Arts in Economics from University of Cambridge.

James Lawrence Mr. James Arthur Lawrence serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. since September 27, 2010. Moreover, he has been Non-Executive Director, British Airways 2006-2010. CEO, Rothschild North America and Co-Head of Global Investment Banking 2010-2012. Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Unilever 2007-2010. Vice Chairman, Chief Financial Officer and Head of International, General Mills 1998-2007. Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Northwest Airlines 1996-1998. Executive Vice President and other executive positions, Pepsi-Cola 1992-1996. Chairman and Co-Founder, LEK Consulting 1983-1992. Partner, Bain & Company 1977-1983. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Yale University and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Harvard University.

Dame Marjorie Scardino Ms. Dame Marjorie Scardino serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. since December 19, 2013. She has been Non-Executive Director of Twitter, Inc. Member of charitable boards including The MacArthur Foundation, Oxfam Great Britain (Chairman), and The Carter Center. Member, Board of the Royal College of Art. Member, Advisory Council of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Media Lab. Member, Board of Bridge Schools (Kenya). She was Chief Executive Officer, Pearson PLC 1997- 2012. Chief Executive Officer, The Economist Group from 1993-1996. President, The Economist Group US 1985-1993. Lawyer practising in the US 1975-1985.

Maria Fernanda Mejia Campuzano Ms. Maria Fernanda Mejia Campuzano serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. She has been Senior Vice President and President of Kellogg Latin America, Corporate Officer and member of Kellogg’s Global Leadership Team. Board Member of the Council of the Americas and Colgate-Palmolive Co. – Vice-President and General Manager Global Personal Care and Corporate Fragrance Development 2010-2011, Vice-President Marketing and Innovation Europe/South Pacific Division 2005-2010, President and CEO Spain and Spain Holding Company 2003-2005, General Manager Hong Kong and a Director Greater China Management team 2002-2003, Marketing Director Venezuela 2000-2002, Marketing Director Ecuador 1998-2000.

Kieran Poynter Mr. Kieran Charles Poynter serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. since September 27, 2010. He acts as Chairman of the Audit and Compliance Committee and Member of the Safety Committee of the Company. He is a Non-Executive Director of British American Tobacco, Nomura International and F&C Asset Management having been appointed to those roles in July 2010, November 2009 and June 2009 respectively. He spent 37 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in various roles including eight years as Chairman and Senior Partner before retiring in 2008. He served as Member of the President’s Committee of the CBI from 2000 to 2008 and in 2009-2010 served as a Member of the Advisory Committee for the Chancellor of the Exchequer on competitiveness of the United Kingdom financial services sector. He is also a Member of the Board of The Royal Automobile Club. He is Certified Chartered Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Science degree and ARCS degrees in Physics from Imperial College, London.