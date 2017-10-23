Industrias CH SAB de CV (ICHB.MX)
ICHB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
77.47MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Rufino Vigil Gonzalez
|69
|Chairman of the Board
|
Sergio Vigil Gonzalez
|55
|2011
|Chief Executive Officer, Director
|
Guadalupe Torreblanca Ybarra
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Luis Garcia Limon
|Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Simec
|
Jaime Vigil Sanchez-Conde
|Chief Executive Officer of Republic
|
Eduardo Vigil Gonzalez
|60
|2011
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Raul Vigil Gonzalez
|56
|2011
|General Director of Matamoros Division
|
Jesus Santiago Hernandez
|Secretary
|
Gerardo Arturo Avendano Guzman
|62
|2002
|Independent Director
|
Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada
|64
|1991
|Independent Director
|
Raul Arturo Perez Trejo
|58
|2002
|Independent Director
|
Jose Luis Tinajero Rodriguez
|IR Contact Officer
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Rufino Vigil Gonzalez
|Eng. Rufino Vigil Gonzalez serves as Chairman of the Board of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been on the Company's Board since 1991. Since 1973, he has been Chief Executive Officer for a group of companies related with steel. Moreover, he has served as Chairman of Grupo Simec S.A.B de C.V.
|
Sergio Vigil Gonzalez
|Mr. Sergio Vigil Gonzalez serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2011. He is Public Accountant.
|
Guadalupe Torreblanca Ybarra
|Ms. Guadalupe Torreblanca Ybarra serves as Chief Financial Officer of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. She holds a degree in Public Accounting.
|
Luis Garcia Limon
|Eng. Luis Garcia Limon serves as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Simec, a subsidiary company of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in Engineering.
|
Jaime Vigil Sanchez-Conde
|
Eduardo Vigil Gonzalez
|Mr. Eduardo Vigil Gonzalez serves as Chief Operating Officer of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. He was on the Company's Board of Directors from 1991 till 2011 and was appointed to Chief Operating Officer post in 2004. In addition, he has been Chief Executive Officer of manufacturing companies of steel pipe since 1976. Moreover, he has acted as Board Member of Grupo Simec S.A.B de C.V.
|
Raul Vigil Gonzalez
|Mr. Raul Vigil Gonzalez serves as General Director of Matamoros Division of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2004. He was on the Company's Board from 1991 to 2011. Since 1992, he has been Chief Executive Officer of a steel company. In addition, he has been Chief Executive Officer of a steel distribution company and acts as Board Member of Grupo Simec S.A.B de C.V.
|
Jesus Santiago Hernandez
|
Gerardo Arturo Avendano Guzman
|Mr. Gerardo Arturo Avendano Guzman serves as Independent Director of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 30, 2002. He has been on the Company's Board . He is Independent Lawyer, who specializes in Civil Affairs. Moreover, he acts as Independent Board Member of Grupo Simec SAB de CV.
|
Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada
|Mr. Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada serves as Independent Director of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1991. Since 1978, he has been Corporate Director of Taxation and Board Member of a group of restaurants. Moreover, he has acted as Independent Board Member of Grupo Simec S.A.B de C.V. He holds degree in Law and Accounting, both from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).
|
Raul Arturo Perez Trejo
|Mr. Raul Arturo Perez Trejo serves as Independent Director of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been on the Company's Board since April 30, 2002. He also serves as Finance Director of a group of companies dedicated to construction and sales of industrial buildings. Moreover, he has acted as Independent Board Member of Grupo Simec SAB de CV. He is Public Accountant.
|
Jose Luis Tinajero Rodriguez
Basic Compensation
As Of
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Rufino Vigil Gonzalez
|0
|0
|
Sergio Vigil Gonzalez
|0
|0
|
Guadalupe Torreblanca Ybarra
|0
|0
|
Luis Garcia Limon
|0
|0
|
Jaime Vigil Sanchez-Conde
|0
|0
|
Eduardo Vigil Gonzalez
|0
|0
|
Raul Vigil Gonzalez
|0
|0
|
Jesus Santiago Hernandez
|0
|0
|
Gerardo Arturo Avendano Guzman
|0
|0
|
Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada
|0
|0
|
Raul Arturo Perez Trejo
|0
|0
|
Jose Luis Tinajero Rodriguez
|0
|0