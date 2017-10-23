Edition:
United Kingdom

Industrias CH SAB de CV (ICHB.MX)

ICHB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

77.47MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.10 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
$77.57
Open
$79.50
Day's High
$79.90
Day's Low
$77.00
Volume
279,914
Avg. Vol
129,600
52-wk High
$146.99
52-wk Low
$74.00

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Rufino Vigil Gonzalez

69 Chairman of the Board

Sergio Vigil Gonzalez

55 2011 Chief Executive Officer, Director

Guadalupe Torreblanca Ybarra

Chief Financial Officer

Luis Garcia Limon

Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Simec

Jaime Vigil Sanchez-Conde

Chief Executive Officer of Republic

Eduardo Vigil Gonzalez

60 2011 Chief Operating Officer

Raul Vigil Gonzalez

56 2011 General Director of Matamoros Division

Jesus Santiago Hernandez

Secretary

Gerardo Arturo Avendano Guzman

62 2002 Independent Director

Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada

64 1991 Independent Director

Raul Arturo Perez Trejo

58 2002 Independent Director

Jose Luis Tinajero Rodriguez

IR Contact Officer
» Insider Trading

Biographies

Name Description

Rufino Vigil Gonzalez

Eng. Rufino Vigil Gonzalez serves as Chairman of the Board of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been on the Company's Board since 1991. Since 1973, he has been Chief Executive Officer for a group of companies related with steel. Moreover, he has served as Chairman of Grupo Simec S.A.B de C.V.

Sergio Vigil Gonzalez

Mr. Sergio Vigil Gonzalez serves as Chief Executive Officer, Director of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2011. He is Public Accountant.

Guadalupe Torreblanca Ybarra

Ms. Guadalupe Torreblanca Ybarra serves as Chief Financial Officer of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. She holds a degree in Public Accounting.

Luis Garcia Limon

Eng. Luis Garcia Limon serves as Chief Executive Officer of Grupo Simec, a subsidiary company of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. He holds a degree in Engineering.

Jaime Vigil Sanchez-Conde

Eduardo Vigil Gonzalez

Mr. Eduardo Vigil Gonzalez serves as Chief Operating Officer of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. He was on the Company's Board of Directors from 1991 till 2011 and was appointed to Chief Operating Officer post in 2004. In addition, he has been Chief Executive Officer of manufacturing companies of steel pipe since 1976. Moreover, he has acted as Board Member of Grupo Simec S.A.B de C.V.

Raul Vigil Gonzalez

Mr. Raul Vigil Gonzalez serves as General Director of Matamoros Division of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2004. He was on the Company's Board from 1991 to 2011. Since 1992, he has been Chief Executive Officer of a steel company. In addition, he has been Chief Executive Officer of a steel distribution company and acts as Board Member of Grupo Simec S.A.B de C.V.

Jesus Santiago Hernandez

Gerardo Arturo Avendano Guzman

Mr. Gerardo Arturo Avendano Guzman serves as Independent Director of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 30, 2002. He has been on the Company's Board . He is Independent Lawyer, who specializes in Civil Affairs. Moreover, he acts as Independent Board Member of Grupo Simec SAB de CV.

Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada

Mr. Rodolfo Jesus Garcia Gomez de Parada serves as Independent Director of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. since 1991. Since 1978, he has been Corporate Director of Taxation and Board Member of a group of restaurants. Moreover, he has acted as Independent Board Member of Grupo Simec S.A.B de C.V. He holds degree in Law and Accounting, both from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico (UNAM).

Raul Arturo Perez Trejo

Mr. Raul Arturo Perez Trejo serves as Independent Director of Industrias CH, S.A.B. de C.V. He has been on the Company's Board since April 30, 2002. He also serves as Finance Director of a group of companies dedicated to construction and sales of industrial buildings. Moreover, he has acted as Independent Board Member of Grupo Simec SAB de CV. He is Public Accountant.

Jose Luis Tinajero Rodriguez

Insider Trading

» Full list on Insider Trading