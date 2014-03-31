India Cements Ltd (ICMN.NS)
ICMN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
182.30INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.15 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
Rs181.15
Open
Rs184.00
Day's High
Rs187.25
Day's Low
Rs181.20
Volume
3,597,877
Avg. Vol
4,202,407
52-wk High
Rs226.25
52-wk Low
Rs104.30
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
N. Srinivasan
|2013
|Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
S. Sridharan
|2016
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
Rupa Gurunath
|42
|2010
|Whole-time Director
|
Suneel Gollapalli
|2017
|Nominee Director of IDBI Bank Limited
|
Chitra Srinivasan
|65
|2010
|Non-Executive Director
|
S. Balasubramanian Adityan
|2015
|Independent Director
|
K. Balakrishnan
|2016
|Independent Director
|
V. Ranganathan
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Arun Datta
|67
|2009
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Navaneeth Krishnan
|77
|2007
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
V. Manickam
|63
|2013
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
N. Srinivasan
|Shri. N. Srinivasan serves as Chief Executive Officer, Vice Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the India Cements Limited. He was Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Independent Non-Executive Director, Managing Director of India Cements Ltd. Shri. N. Srinivasan was the Sheriff of Madras for two terms (1989-91). Over the last decade and a half, he has been the President of the Cement Manufacturers' Association for five terms (1991-94) & (2004-06) and Chairman of the Board of Governors of the National Council for Cement and Building Materials (NCBM) for four terms (1991-93) & (2004-06). He was also the Chairman of Development Council for Cement Industry (DCCI) constituted by the Government of India for two terms (1992-96). Shri N.Srinivasan was also the President of The Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry for two terms (1996-98). During the year 2000-2001, Shri N.Srinivasan was President of the All India Organisation of Employers. He was also an active Member of the Prime Minister's High Profile Council of Trade and Industry (1996-2001). He holds a B.Sc. (Tech.) from Madras University and Post Graduate in Chemical Engineering from Illinois Institute of Technology, U.S.A. Mr. Srinivasan is Chairman of the QIP Committee of the Board of Directors. He was also the President of the All India Chess Federation. During 2009, a Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on Shri.N.Srinivasan by TIECON and a Degree of Doctor of Literature (HonorisCausa) was conferred on him by the Tamil Nadu Physical Education & Sports University, Chennai, during 2011. He holds B.Com., F.C.A. He has served as Director of Ador Fontech Limited, Best & Crompton Engg. Limited, Mcdowell Holdings Limited, Redington (India) Limited, The United Nilgiri Tea Estates Co. Limited.
|
S. Sridharan
|
Rupa Gurunath
|Smt. Rupa Gurunath serves as Whole-time Director of the India Cements Limited., since March 5, 2010. She previously served as Non-Executive Director. Ms. Gurunath holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Applications and further holds Board positions at Coromandel Electric Company Limited and Coromandel Travels Limited.
|
Suneel Gollapalli
|
Chitra Srinivasan
|
S. Balasubramanian Adityan
|Mr. S. Balasubramanian Adityan serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is Director of Daily Thanthi, a leading Tamil daily.
|
K. Balakrishnan
|
V. Ranganathan
|
Arun Datta
|Shri. Arun Kumar Datta serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the India Cements Limited. Mr. Datta studied Mechanical Engineering and holds a post graduate diploma in Marketing Management.
|
Navaneeth Krishnan
|Shri. Navaneeth R. Krishnan serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the India Cements Limited., since September 24, 2007. Mr. Krishnan has experience in Administration and Management. He holds B.Sc. (Hons.) Chemistry, M.Sc. Chemistry.
|
V. Manickam
|Shri. V. Manickam serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the India Cements Limited. He holds BB.Sc., A.C.A. List of outside Directorships held in Public Companies are EID Parry (India) Limited, LIC Pension Fund Limited.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
N. Srinivasan
|58,641,000
|
S. Sridharan
|--
|
Rupa Gurunath
|19,340,000
|
Suneel Gollapalli
|--
|
Chitra Srinivasan
|20,000
|
S. Balasubramanian Adityan
|--
|
K. Balakrishnan
|--
|
V. Ranganathan
|--
|
Arun Datta
|50,000
|
Navaneeth Krishnan
|160,000
|
V. Manickam
|--
As Of 31 Mar 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
N. Srinivasan
|0
|0
|
S. Sridharan
|0
|0
|
Rupa Gurunath
|0
|0
|
Suneel Gollapalli
|0
|0
|
Chitra Srinivasan
|0
|0
|
S. Balasubramanian Adityan
|0
|0
|
K. Balakrishnan
|0
|0
|
V. Ranganathan
|0
|0
|
Arun Datta
|0
|0
|
Navaneeth Krishnan
|0
|0
|
V. Manickam
|0
|0