Indo Count Industries Ltd (ICNT.NS)

ICNT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

114.50INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.35 (+2.10%)
Prev Close
Rs112.15
Open
Rs113.50
Day's High
Rs115.85
Day's Low
Rs110.95
Volume
1,132,146
Avg. Vol
1,795,323
52-wk High
Rs210.05
52-wk Low
Rs93.70

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Anil Jain

2016 Executive Chairman of the Board

Dilip Ghorawat

2016 Chief Financial Officer

Amruta Avasare

2016 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Mohit Jain

2016 Managing Director

Kailash Lalpuria

2010 Executive Director

Kamal Mitra

2008 Director - Works, Executive Director

Vaijayanti Pandit

2013 Additional Director

R. Anand

79 1996 Non-Executive Independent Director

Sushil Jiwarajka

46 1999 Non-Executive Independent Director

Prem Malik

73 2009 Non-Executive Independent Director

P. Shah

88 1992 Non-Executive Independent Director

Dilip Thakkar

80 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Anil Jain

Shri. Anil Kumar Jain is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Managing Director of Indo Count Industries Limited. He is experienced in Textiles, Electronics and Finance. After implementation of first phase of Spinning Division comprising 26208 spindles during 1991, Mr. Jain undertook expansion of capacity from time to time to bring up to the present level of 59520 spindles.

Dilip Ghorawat

Amruta Avasare

Ms. Amruta Avasare has been appointed as Company Secretary, Compliance Officer of the Company, with effect from February 09, 2016. She is a qualified Company Secretary and member the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Mohit Jain

Kailash Lalpuria

Mr. Kailash R Lalpuria is an Executive Director of Indo Count Industries Ltd. He is a Chartered Accountant and is associated with Textile industry for 27 years.

Kamal Mitra

Shri. Kamal Mitra is Director - Works, Executive Director of Indo Count Industries Ltd. Mr. Mitra, holds a Bachelor Degree in Textile Engineering and has experience for 33 years in the textile industry. Mr. Mitra has been associated with the Company since December, 2003 and has been appointed on the Board of the Company since 1st October 2008.

Vaijayanti Pandit

R. Anand

Shri. R. Anand is Non-Executive Independent Director of Indo Count Industries Ltd. Mr. Anand, is a Science graduate and is associated with Textile industry for about 42 years.

Sushil Jiwarajka

Shri. Sushil Kumar Jiwarajka is Non-Executive Independent Director of Indo Count Industries Ltd. He is a commerce graduate and has experience in Business Administration for more than 31 years.

Prem Malik

Shri. Prem S. Malik is Non-Executive Independent Director of Indo Count Industries Ltd. Mr. Malik is an M.A. (Master of Arts) and possesses experience in the Textile field and has been on the Board of the Company since 30-10-2009. He is Director of a) Spentex Industries Ltd., b) GTN Textile Industries Ltd., c) Gyscoal Alloys Ltd., d) Smilesville Care Pvt Ltd., e) Alder Trading Co. Pvt Ltd., f) CLC Textiles Park Pvt. Ltd., g) Cotton Association of India, h) Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, i) Synthetic and Rayon Export Promotions Council of India (SRTEPC), j) Bombay Textile Research Association (BTRA).

P. Shah

Shri. P. N. Shah is Non-Executive Independent Director of Indo Count Industries Ltd. He is a Chartered Account and is specialized in accounting, audit and taxation. He serves as Director of R I. Industries Ltd., Secure Meters Ltd., Taparia Tools Ltd., Lipi Data Systems Ltd., Wolkem India Ltd., LIC Mutual Fund Trustee Company Pvt. Ltd., Pranavaditya Spinning Mills Ltd.

Dilip Thakkar

Basic Compensation

Name Fiscal Year Total

Anil Jain

58,251,000

Dilip Ghorawat

--

Amruta Avasare

--

Mohit Jain

--

Kailash Lalpuria

4,347,000

Kamal Mitra

1,502,000

Vaijayanti Pandit

--

R. Anand

--

Sushil Jiwarajka

--

Prem Malik

--

P. Shah

--

Dilip Thakkar

--
As Of  31 Mar 2014

