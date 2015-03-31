Idea Cellular Ltd (IDEA.NS)

Name Description

Kumar Birla Dr. Kumar Mangalam Birla is an Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of IDEA Cellular Ltd., He is Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, was appointed as the Chairman of the company in June 2006. Dr. Birla also serves as a director on the Board of the Aditya Birla Group’s international companies spanning Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Egypt. Dr. Birla holds several key positions on various regulatory and professional boards. He is a director of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India, Chairman of the Advisory Committee constituted by the Ministry of Company Affairs, Member of the Prime Minister of India’s Advisory Council on Trade and Industry, Chairman of the Board of Trade reconstituted by the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, member of the Government of Uttar Pradesh’s High Powered Investment Task Force, member of the National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and member of the Apex Advisory Council of the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India. Additionally, he is on the board of the G.D. Birla Medical Research and Education Foundation, and is also a member of the Board of Governors of the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani, and the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad as well. He is a member of the London Business School’s Asia Pacific Advisory Board, which provides counsel on the School’s strategy and curriculum. He is an “Honorary Fellow” of the London Business School (LBS), a title conferred upon him by the Governing Board of the LBS. In recognition of his contribution to Indian business, the Banaras Hindu University awarded the D.Litt (Honoris Causa) Degree to him. Dr. Birla is a Chartered Accountant and obtained an MBA (Masters in Business Administration) from the London Business School, London.

Akshaya Moondra Mr. Akshaya Moondra is Chief Financial Officer, Whole-Time Director of Idea Cellular Limited. He has over 27 years of industry experience. Joined ABG in August 1986 at Grasim. Worked with ABG in Thailand in Pulp & Fibre, Chemicals and Acrylic Fibre Businesses from 1989 to June 2008. Joined Idea in July 2008; telecom experience of over 5 yrs.

Pankaj Kapdeo Mr. Pankaj Kapdeo is Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, and President (Legal) of the company. He holds Bachelor’s degree in Commerce and a bachelor’s degree in law and is a qualified Company Secretary. He has over 25 years of work experience including seven years of experience in telecom sector.

Himanshu Kapania Mr. Himanshu Kapania is Managing Director, Director of Idea Cellular Ltd., since April 1, 2011. He is a 16-year-veteran of Indian telecom industry and has over 28 years of rich experience across Automobile, Durables & Office Automation industries in Sales & Marketing, Operations and P&L Leadership roles. He is also the Chairman of the Cellular Operators Association of India. He is an Electronics & Electrical Engineer and a Post Graduate in Management.

Sanjeev Aga Mr. Sanjeev Aga is an Non-Executive Director of IDEA Cellular Ltd. since April 1, 2011. He served as Managing Director of the Company till March 31, 2011. He has been a Director on the Board of the Aditya Birla Management Corporation Limited, since he joined the Aditya Birla Group in April 2002. He was also the Managing Director of Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited, a flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. He is currently Chairman of the Cellular Operators Association of India. Mr. Aga is an honors graduate in Physics from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi and has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. Mr. Aga was previously the Company's Chief Executive Officer. He has previously been the Managing Director of Blow Plast Limited, Marketing Manager of Jenson and Nicholson Limited, Chellarams (Nigeria) and Regional Sales Manager of Asian Paints.

Rajashree Birla Mrs. Rajashree Birla is an Non-Executive Director of IDEA Cellular Ltd., since June 2006. She is a director on the boards of all the Aditya Birla Group companies, viz, Grasim Industries Limited, Hindalco Industries Limited, Aditya Birla Nuvo Limited and UltraTech Cement Limited. Additionally, Mrs. Birla serves as a director on the Board of the Aditya Birla Group’s international companies spanning Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Egypt. As Chairperson of the Aditya Birla Centre for Community Initiatives and Rural Development, the apex body responsible for development projects, Mrs. Birla oversees the Aditya Birla Group’s social and welfare driven work across 30 companies. She is the chairperson of the Advisory Board of the University of Kanchipuram. She is a member of the Advisory Board of “The Research Society For The Care, Treatment and Training of Children in Need of Special Care”, Mumbai, and also a trustee of “Population First”, India, and of BAIF Development Research Foundation, Pune. Mrs. Birla is a member of the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanams Development Advisory Council. Mrs. Birla is a member of the executive committee of the Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti. As a patron of arts and culture, Mrs. Birla heads the “Sangeet Kala Kendra”, as its President. Born and raised in Madurai, Mrs. Birla studied arts, graduating from the Loretto College at Calcutta.

Shridhir Wijayasuriya Dr. Shridhir Sariputta Hansa Wijayasuriya is an Non-Executive Director of IDEA Cellular Ltd., He holds M.A. from University of Cambridge UK, M.B.A. University of Warwick UK, Ph.D. from Unversity of Bristol UK, Chartered Engineer Ceng (UK).

Mohanbir Gyani Mr. Mohanbir Singh Gyani is an Non-Executive Independent Director of IDEA Cellular Ltd., since September 2006. He was formerly President and the Chief Executive Officer of AT&T Wireless Mobility Group, and has considerable telecommunications and GSM-based industry experience. He holds an MBA in Finance from San Francisco State University. Mr. Gyani led AT&T Wireless Service’s domestic voice and data mobility businesses, focusing on completing the expansion of the company’s footprint across the United States and accelerating growth, particularly in the wireless data business. Since joining AT&T Wireless Services, he has been instrumental in helping to produce industry growth in subscribers and revenues whilst improving profitability and evolving the business to mainstream next generation technology. Prior to its merger with Vodafone, Mr. Gyani was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of AirTouch Communications. Following the merger of Vodafone and AirTouch Communications, Mr. Gyani became the head of Strategy and Corporate Development and a member of the board of directors of Vodafone AirTouch Plc. Mr. Gyani began his career in 1978 with the Pacific Telesis Group, where he held a number of financial and operational positions.

Pejavar Murari Pejavar Murari is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.

Arun Thiagarajan Shri. Arun K. Thiagarajan is an Non-Executive Independent Director of IDEA Cellular Ltd., since September 2006. He started his career with Asea AB Vasteras, Sweden in 1969. In 1975, he became Managing Director of Flakt India Ltd (previously SF India Ltd), Calcutta. He was appointed the Deputy Managing Director of Asea Brown Boveri, Ltd at Bangalore. He joined Hewlett-Packard India Pvt Ltd (HP) as President effective January 1, 2001. Mr. Thiagarajan retired from HP in July 2002. He has been active in The Confederation of Indian Industries, having been Chairman of the CII National Committees on Technology, IT and Quality. He was also the Chairman of the Southern Region and Karnataka State Committees of CII. He also attended the advanced management program of the Harvard Business School.