IDFC Ltd (IDFC.NS)
IDFC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
63.65INR
11:10am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Vinod Rai
|66
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board
|
Sunil Kakar
|2017
|Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director
|
Bipin Gemani
|2015
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Ketan Kulkarni
|2015
|Company Secretary
|
Soumyajit Ghosh
|2017
|Nominee Director - Representing Government of India
|
Manish Kumar
|2017
|Nominee Director - Representing Government of India
|
Chintamani Bhagat
|2015
|Non-Executive Director - Nominee of Domestic and Foreign Institutional Shareholders
|
Gautam Kaji
|75
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
Surinder Kohli
|71
|2012
|Independent Director
|
Marianne Okland
|55
|2011
|Independent Director
|
Donald Peck
|64
|2010
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Vinod Rai
|Mr. Vinod Rai serves as Non-Executive Independent Chairman of the Board of the Company. He was Additional Independent Director of the Company. An officer of the Indian Administrative Services (batch of 1972), Mr. Rai holds a Masters degree in Economics from Delhi School of Economics and a Masters degree in Public Administration from Harvard University, U.S.A. Mr. Rai has held senior posts with the State Government of Kerala and the Government of India. Prior to his present posting in the Banking Division, Government of India, he was Principal Secretary (Finance), Government of Kerala. Mr. Rai has been nominated as a Director by the Government of India.
|
Sunil Kakar
|
Bipin Gemani
|
Ketan Kulkarni
|
Soumyajit Ghosh
|
Manish Kumar
|
Chintamani Bhagat
|
Gautam Kaji
|Mr. Gautam S. Kaji is Additional Independent Director of IDFC Limited. In a career spanning almost 30 years in economic and development policy formulation and implementation with the World Bank, Mr. Kaji played a key role in helping the institution meet the development needs of its more than 180 member nations. In the process, he earned a worldwide reputation as a leading expert on global economic and financial issues. Earlier, Mr. Kaji served in various senior managerial positions with the Bank - including in Africa, Europe and the Middle East and as Director for Human Resources. Prior to his appointment as Managing Director in 1994, he was the Bank’s Vice President for Operations in East Asia and the Pacific - a region with which he was closely involved for well over a decade. He is a Member of the Board of several companies, including the Cabot Corp etc. He has an MBA from the Wharton School of Finance.
|
Surinder Kohli
|Mr. Surinder Singh Kohli is Independent Director of IDFC Limited. Till recently, Mr. Kohli was Chairman & Managing Director of India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL), a wholly Government of India owned company engaged in the promotion and development of infrastructure.
|
Marianne Okland
|Ms. Marianne Okland is Independent Director of IDFC Limited. She is a Norwegian national, currently holds the position of Non Executive Director of Islandsbanki. She chairs the Board's Risk Committee and is a member of the Board's Audit Committtee. She is also a Managing Director of Avista Partners, a London-based consulting firm specialising in advisory and capital raising. She has spent most of her career in banking, dealing with debt financing in various positions at JP Morgan and Union Bank of Switzerland (UBS) focusing on Nordic debt origination and structuring. She is also familiar with the consulting business from her work at Marsoft Limited, a Boston-, Oslo- and London-based consulting firm specialising in shipping investments. Ms. Økland holds a Master of Science degree in Finance and Economics from the Norwegian School of Economics and Business Administration where she worked as a researcher and taught Mathematics.
|
Donald Peck
|Mr. Donald Peck is Independent Director of IDFC Limited. He was earlier nominated as a Director by the Domestic Institutions and the Foreign Investors of the Company. A national of the United Kingdom, Mr. Peck has been a Director / alternate Director since 1999. He is an emerging market economist, business advisor and investor who has spent 30 years in emerging market including 12 years building Venture Capital businesses in India. Mr. Peck has worked for 10 years in the emerging markets investment banking division at Lloyds Bank and Morgan Grenfell and for three years in the capital markets / private equity division at IFC. He has a Doctorate in Economic History from the Oxford University.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Vinod Rai
|--
|
Sunil Kakar
|--
|
Bipin Gemani
|--
|
Ketan Kulkarni
|--
|
Soumyajit Ghosh
|--
|
Manish Kumar
|--
|
Chintamani Bhagat
|--
|
Gautam Kaji
|2,425,000
|
Surinder Kohli
|2,518,750
|
Marianne Okland
|2,375,000
|
Donald Peck
|2,025,000
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Vinod Rai
|0
|0
|
Sunil Kakar
|0
|0
|
Bipin Gemani
|0
|0
|
Ketan Kulkarni
|0
|0
|
Soumyajit Ghosh
|0
|0
|
Manish Kumar
|0
|0
|
Chintamani Bhagat
|0
|0
|
Gautam Kaji
|0
|0
|
Surinder Kohli
|0
|0
|
Marianne Okland
|0
|0
|
Donald Peck
|0
|0