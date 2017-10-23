Infraestructura Energetica Nova SAB de CV (IENOVA.MX)

Name Description

Carlos Ruiz Sacristan Peman Mr. Carlos Ruiz Sacristan Peman serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2012. Prior to this, he acted as Board Member of Sempra Energy. Since June 2012, he is responsible for managing all operations of Sempra Energy in Mexico. Moreover, he is partner at consultancy office that provides advice on infrastructure and investment banking called Proyectos Estrategicos Integrales S.C (Integrated Strategic Projects). Moreover, he has acted as Member of the Boards of following companies: Southern Copper Corp., OHL Concesiones Mexico, S.A. de C.V, el banco Ve por Mas, S.A. de C.V., Grupo Creatica, S.A. de C.V., Grupo de Autopistas Nacionales, S.A. (GANA), Administradora Mexiquense del Aeropuerto Internacional de Toluca, S.A. de C.V. and Development Board at Universidad Anahuac. Before joining Proyectos Estrategicos Integrales S.C. in 2001, he acted as Secretary of Communications and Transport in the government of Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de León from 1994 to 2000, and during that time he was in charge, among other things, for the restructuration of the communications and transport. In addition, he held different positions at Banco de Mexico between 1974 and 1988; at the Ministry of Finance and Public Debt from 1988 till 1992 and at Petroleos Mexicanos in 1994. He holds a Bachelors degree in Business Administration from Universidad Anahuac, and a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Northwestern University in Chicago.

Arturo Infanzon Favela Mr. Arturo Infanzon Favela serves as Director, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. since December 2012 and he was named Executive Vice President, Chief Operating and Financial Officer in January 2012. In the past, he served as Vice President for Mexico and Director of Operations of Sempra International. Moreover, he acted as Controller of Operations in Mexico and General Director of ECOGAS, S. de R.L. de C.V. He is the Member of Corporate Practices Committee of this company. Before he joined Sempra Energy in 1997, he worked at Price Waterhouse and at First National Bank. In addition, he serves as Board Member of Chilquinta Energia S.A. and Luz del Sur S.A.A. He holds a Public Accounting degree from Universidad Autonoma de Baja California and a Masters degree in Finance from San Diego State University.

Gerardo de Santiago Tona Mr. Gerardo de Santiago Tona serves as Executive Vice President of Operations and Construction of Infraestructura Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. since May 2010. Previously, he was Manager of Sempra Pipelines & Storage Mexico from 2008 to 2010, which became part of Sempra International in January, 2012. He served as Chief Executive Officer of ECOGAS, S. de R.L. from 2001 to 2008. Before joining Sempra Energy in 2001, he worked for the Municipal Water System of Saltillo from 1997 to 2000 and for the CFE from 1992 to 1997. He holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Engineering from Universidad Autonoma del Noreste in 1991 and a Masters degree in Business Administration from Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon in 1996.

Rene Buentello Carbonell Mr. Rene Buentello Carbonell serves as Executive Vice President, General Counsel, Non Member Secretary of the Board of Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2016. He was named Assistant Secretary in June 2012 and he has been acted as the Company's General Counsel since 2010, Vice President and General Counsel since 2014. Previously, he served as Business Development Director at El Paso Corporation in Mexico from 2008 to 2010. He began his corporate lawyer career at the industrial division of Grupo Carso, where he was Legal Manager at Grupo Nacobre and Grupo Aluminio as Alternate Secretary and Secretary, respectively, of the Board of Directors of those corporations from 1990 to 2002, and later he joined PEMEX, where he served in various positions in the transportation and logistical areas, developing infrastructure projects and promoting public-private partnerships in the areas allowed by the legal framework from 2002 to 2008. He holds a degree in Law and a Bachelors degrees in Economic and Corporate Law and in Commercial and Finance Law, all from Universidad Panamericana.

Manuela Molina Peralta Ms. Manuela (Nelly) Molina Peralta serves as Vice President of Finance of Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. since July 2010. Previously she served as Vice President of Finance at El Paso Corporation in Mexico from 2001 to 2010. Before working at El Paso Corporation, she was General Manager of Kinder Morgan (Mexico), the first distributor of natural gas in Hermosillo, Sonora, from 1997 to 2001. Currently she serves as Member of the National Executive Council of the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives (Instituto Mexicano de Ejecutivos de Finanzas), she was President for the Mexico City Chapter during 2013 and she is also Board Member and Founder of NatGas Queretaro, S.A.P.I. de C.V. She holds a Bachelors degree in Accounting from Universidad de Sonora in 1995 and a Masters degree in Finance from the Instituto Tecnologico de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Carlos Barajas Sandoval Mr. Carlos Barajas Sandoval serves as Vice President of Operations of Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 2014. Previously, from June 2013, he was the Company's Vice President for Gas. Before joining the Company, he acted as General Director of the LNG Terminal in Altamira from 2007 to 2013, Business Development Director at Shell Mexico from 2005 to 2007, Commercial Director at InterGen Mexco from 2000 to 2005, and Commercial Manager at Energia Mayakan from 1997 to 2000. He holds a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering from Instituto Politecnico Nacional in 1992, a Masters degree in Engineering from the University of British Columbia in 2000, and a Masters degree in Economics by Universidad Anahuac in 2007.

Jesus Cordoba Dominguez Mr. Jesus Cordoba Dominguez serves as Vice President of Engineering and Construction of Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2012. From 2010 to 2012 he acted as the Company’s Director of Transportation Operations. Previously, he acted as Project Manager for subsidiaries of El Paso Corporation in Mexico from 2001 to 2010 and as Superintendent with TransCanada Pipelines in Mexico from 1998 to 2001. He has 33 years of experience in project execution infrastructure, including 18 years of experience in project management in the construction industry in Mexico. He holds a Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad La Salle, specializing in project management.

Tania Ortiz Mena Lopez Negrete Ms. Tania Ortiz Mena Lopez Negrete serves as Vice President of External Affairs and Business Development of Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. since September 2012. Previously she served as the Company's Vice President of External Affairs from 2009 to 2012, Director of Governmental and Regulatory Affairs from 2002 to 2009 and as the Company's General Manager from 2000 to 2002. Before joining Sempra Energy in 2000, she worked at PMI Comercio Internacional, a subsidiary of PEMEX, as Assistant Commercial and Refined Products Manager from 1994 to 1999. Moreover, she currently serves as Member of the Mexican Council for International Affairs, she is Vice President of the Mexican Natural Gas Association (Asociacion Mexicana de Gas Natural, A.C.) and Member of the World Energy Council, Mexico chapter. She holds a Bachelors degree in International Relations from Universidad Iberoamericana in 1993 and a Masters degree in International Relations from the Boston University in 1994.

Roberto Rubio Macias Mr. Roberto Rubio Macias serves as Comptroller of Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. since 2012. He was Foreign Investments Accounting Manager at Sempra San Diego from July 2011 to October 2012 and Manager of Internal Auditing of Luz del Sur, S.A.A (a Sempra Energy subsidiary in Lima, Peru) from January to June 2011. He served as IEnova's Financial Reporting Manager from 2007 to 2010 in Tijuana, Comptroller of Termoelectrica de Mexicali from 2005 to 2007, the Company's Accounting Manager in Tijuana from 2003 to 2005 and Comptroller at Ecogas, S. de R.L. DE C.V. in Chihuahua from 2001 to 2003. Before joining Sempra Energy in 2001, he worked from 1998 to 2001 as Administrative Manager in Denimtex, a textile products manufacturer with more than 800 employees, as Regional Administrative Supervisor at British American Tobacco from 1996 to 1998 and as Senior Auditor at Deloitte Chihuahua, Galaz, Yamazaki, Ruiz Urquiza, S.C. from 1993 to 1996. He holds a degree in Accounting from Universidad Autonoma de Chihuahua in 1995, and a Masters degree in Business Administration in 2001, from Universidad Autonoma de Chihuahua. Moreover, he is Certified Public Accountant from the Mexican Public Accountants Institute in 2001.

Susan Bradham Ms. Susan Bradham serves as Director of Investor Relations and Mergers and Acquisitions of Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. since June 2016, She has been the Director of Investor Relations and M & A. From August 2002 to June 2016, she served in several commercial and strategic roles of Sempra International, Sempra LNG and Sempra U.S. Gas and Power. Before joining Sempra Energy in 2002, she worked as a consultant at Booz Allen / Hamilton and as an engineer in project development and operational roles at ExxonMobil. She holds a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology and an MBA from Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. She is a Professional Engineer registered in the State of Texas.

Juan Rodriguez Castaneda Mr. Juan Rodriguez Castaneda serves as Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Human Capital of Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. since July 2014. Prior to this, he was the Director of Corporate Affairs and industry from 2013 to 2014 Aeromexico and the Director of human resources of Aeromexico from 2010 to 2013. Before joining Aeromexico, he was the Director General of Aeromexico services (formerly SEAT) in 2010 and Aeromexpress from 2004 to 2010. He was also the President of the National Chamber of airborne from 2010 to 2011. He holds a Bachelors in Economics from the Instituto Tecnologico Autonomo de Mexico.

Juancho Eeckhout Smith Mr. Juancho Eeckhout Smith serves as Vice President of Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. since August 2016. Previously, he served in various roles in the Sempra Energy. Between 2014 and 2016, he was Senior Director of Business Development at Sempra LNG. Between 2010 and 2013, he worked at San Diego Gas & Electric first as Director of Origination and then as Director of Strategic Planning. He began his career at Sempra in 2008, in the corporate, as Director of Mergers and Acquisitions. Earlier, he worked for BP for 8 years in the oil trading and refining and fuel trading. He is an economist at Universidad Católica Andres Bello and professor of public policy at the University of Chicago.

Jorge Molina Casellas Mr. Jorge Molina Casellas serves as Commercial Vice-President of Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. since May, 2016. From 2012 to 2016 he as appointed as Business Director of the Company and has held management positions in the commercial, finance, projects, regulation and operations areas in various business units since joining the company in 1997. Before this he as Financial Advisor in Bancomer from 1993 to 1997. He holds bachelor's degree in Business Administration and a Master's in Finance Corporations by the Center for Technical and Higher Education Campus Mexicali

Martha Brown Wyrsh Ms. Martha Brown Wyrsh serves as Director of Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. She is the executive vice president and general counsel for Sempra Energy. As executive vice president and general counsel. From 2009 to 2012, she served as president of Vestas American Wind Systems, the Portland, Ore.-based affiliate of Danishowned Vestas Wind Systems A/S. As president, she had direct responsibility for all North American sales, construction, service and maintenance. As chair of the Vestas North American Regional Council, she also had coordinating oversight of North American-based manufacturing, supply chain and other support functions. Previously, she served nearly 10 years at Duke Energy and its spin-off, Spectra Energy Corp. She was president and CEO of Duke Energy Gas Transmission beginning in 2005. She became president and CEO of Spectra Energy Transmission,overseeing its natural gas transmission and storage business in the U.S. and Canada, as well as its gathering, processing and distribution businesses in Canada. She joined Duke Energy in 1999 as senior vice president 196 of legal affairs and deputy general counsel and was promoted to group vice president and general counsel in 2004. Prior to joining Duke Energy, Wyrsch worked at KN Energy, Inc., from 1991 to 1999 where she served as vice president, general counsel and secretary as well as a variety of other senior legal roles. Previously, she was an attorney with Davis, Graham & Stubbs in Denver, specializing in corporate law, with a focus on oil and gas, real estate transactions, as well as securities and finance filings. From 1980 to 1983, Wyrsch was a legislative assistant to former U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson (R-Wyo.), responsible for matters in the areas of energy, environment, health and safety, transportation and banking. She currently serves on the board of directors of Spectris PLC and Cristo Rey Network. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English Literature from the University of Wyoming and a law degree from George Washington University.

Mile Cacic Enriquez Mr. Mile Cacic Enriquez serve as Director of Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. since April 30, 2015. He is also Chief Executive Officer of LUZ DEL SUR S.A.A. He holds a degree in Economics from Universidad del Pacifico, a Masters of Business Administration degree from Universite Catholique de Louvaine and a Masters of Business Administration degree from Instituto de Estudios Superiores de Administracion (IESA). He also has a specialization degree in Information Technology from the Harvard University in Boston, Massachusetts, USA.

Kevin Christopher Sagara Mr. Kevin Christopher Sagara serves as Director of Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. since May 2, 2017. He is the member of the Company’s board of directors and is president of Sempra Renewables. In his current role, he oversees all aspects of Sempra Energy’s renewable energy business segment, including development, acquisitions, finance, construction and operations. He has served in various commercial and legal capacities at Sempra Energy for more than 20 years. He has also held senior business and legal positions in the internet and wireless technology sectors and oversaw the sale of Intervu (NASDAQ: ITVU) to Akamai Technologies for over $2.8 billion. He holds a bachelor’s degree in geography-ecosystems from the University of California, Los Angeles and a law degree from Hastings College of Law, where he served as note editor of the Hastings Law Journal. He currently serves on the Advisory Board for the Luskin School of Public Affairs at UCLA and is a member of the Board of Trustees of Hubbs-Seaworld Research Institute.

Joseph Householder Mr. Joseph A. Householder serves as Director of Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 2013. He is Executive Vice President and Director of Finace of Sempra Energy. From 2006 till 2011, he held the position of Senior Vice President, Controller and Chief Accounting Officer of Sempra Energy. Prior to this, he acted as Vice President of Corporate Taxes and as Tax Advisor of Sempra Energy. Before he joined Sempra Energy in 2001, he was Partner of PricewaterhouseCoopers at the national tax office. Between 1986 and 1999, he served as Vice President of Business Development and Assistant to Director of Finance at Unocal. Moreover, he is Board Member of Pacific Enterprises Inc., Southern California Gas Company, EnergySouth Inc., San Diego Regional Economic Development Corporation, and San Diego Gas & Electric Company, as well as Member of Tax Executives Institute, American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Bar of California and American Bar Association. He holds a Bachelors degree in Law from Escuela de Derecho de Loyola and a degree in Business Administration from the University of Southern California.

Trevor Ian Mihalik Mr. Trevor Ian Mihalik is Director of Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. Since May 2, 2017. He is senior vice president, controller and chief accounting officer for Sempra Energy. In this position, he is responsible for managing accounting operations, preparation and analysis of financial statements, financial reporting and accounting systems, in addition to coordinating external audits. He has extensive financial and accounting experience in the energy industry, including capital markets, financial reporting, accounting, treasury, market risk and credit risk. Previously, he was the senior vice president of finance at Iberdrola Renewables Holdings, Inc., a diversified Portland, Ore.-based energy company and subsidiary of Iberdrola S.A., a multinational power and gas utility headquartered in Bilbao, Spain. Prior to Iberdrola, he worked for Chevron, where he was vice president of finance in the company’s natural gas group and also served as vice president of finance and chief financial officer of Chevron’s natural gas marketing, trading and storage joint venture, Bridgeline Holdings, L.P. Earlier in his career, he managed the financial aspects of power project development and utility acquisitions for a diversified international energy company. He began his career with Price Waterhouse, where he spent nine years working in the firm’s energy practice in both the Houston and London offices. He serves on the accounting advisory board for San Diego State University and the advisory board for University of San Diego’s School of Business Administration. He graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Creighton University, holds a master’s of business administration from Rice University and is a licensed CPA.

Dennis Victor Arriola Mr. Dennis Victor Arriola serves as Director of Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. since May 2, 2017. He is the Executive vice president of corporate strategy and external affairs, and chief sustainabiliyty officer for Sempra Energy. In his current role, Arriola oversees Sempra Energy’s long-term strategy review, as well as communications, government relations, regulatory and international affairs activities, and corporate social responsibility. Previously, he served as chairman, president and CEO of Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), one of Sempra Energy’s regulated California utilities. Arriola spent most of the past 22 years in a broad range of leadership roles for the Sempra Energy companies. He served as president and chief operating officer of SoCalGas beginning in 2012, until he was promoted to CEO in 2014. From 2008 to 2012, Arriola left Sempra Energy to work as executive vice president and chief financial officer for SunPower Corp., a Silicon Valley-based solar panel manufacturer. From 2006 to 2008, he was senior vice president and chief financial officer of both San Diego Gas & Electric and SoCalGas. Previously, Arriola also served as vice president of communications and investor relations for Sempra Energy, and regional vice president and general manager of Sempra Energy’s South American operations. He first joined the company in 1994 as treasurer for Pacific Enterprises/SoCalGas. Arriola serves on the boards of directors for the American Gas Association and California Business Roundtable (chairman of the board), and most recently served on the boards of United Way of Greater Los Angeles, Latino Donor Collaborative and Southern California Leadership Council. He has been actively involved in the United Way’s efforts to implement Linked Learning in association with the Los Angeles Unified School District. Arriola holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Stanford University and a master’s degree in business administration from Harvard University.

Jeffrey Davidow Mr. Jeffrey S. Davidow serves as Independent Director of Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 2013. He has diplomatic experience both in Latin America and in Africa. He is the Member of Corporate Practices Committee of the company. He served as U.S. Ambassador to Venezuela from 1993 to 1996 and as U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere from 1996 to 1998. From 1998 to 2002, he served as U.S. Ambassador to Mexico. He served for eight years as President of the Institute of the Americas in San Diego, a public policies organism focused on Latin America. He is currently Senior Advisor for the Cohen Group, an international consulting firm based in Washington. He served as Adviser to President Obama for the 2009 Summit of the Americas. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Massachusetts and a Master of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota.

Aaron Dychter Poltolarek Mr. Aaron Dychter Poltolarek serves as Independent Director of Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. since March 2013. He is the Member of Corporate Practices Committee of the company. He is President and Founder of ADHOC Consultores Asociados SC, which provides consulting services in infrastructure, transportation and energy investment projects. From December 1994 to December 2006, he was Undersecretary of Transportation in the Communications and Transportation Ministry, in which capacity he led the privatization processes for railways and airports in Mexico, as well as the creation of the first suburban train system for Mexico City. Previously, he worked in the Finance Ministry, the Programming and Budget Ministry and the Energy Ministry. He serves on the Board of Directors of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and Empresas ICA, and he was previously on the Board of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, Grupo Aeroportuario Centro Norte, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico and Grupo Aeroportuario de la Ciudad de Mexico. He graduated from Universidad de las Americas and holds a Masters degree and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from George Washington University.

Jose Julian Sidaoui Dib Dr. Jose Julian Sidaoui Dib serves as Independent Director of Infraestructura Energetica Nova, S.A.B. de C.V. since February 21, 2017. He is the Member of Corporate Practices Committee of this company. Currently, he also serves as Director of Fians Capital, Grupo Financiero Interacciones. He serves at several executive positions in many organizations like World Bank, Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, and Bank of Mexico. He holds Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from George Washington University.