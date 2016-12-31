Intact Financial Corp (IFC.TO)

Name Description

Claude Dussault Mr. Claude Dussault is Independent Chairman of the Board of Intact Financial Corp. Mr. Dussault is currently President of ACVA Investing Corporation which is a privately held investment company. Mr. Dussault has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Intact Financial Corporation since January 1, 2008, and was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company from 2001 to the end of 2007. Mr. Dussault has been a director of Intact Financial Corporation and its P&C insurance subsidiaries since 2000. He is a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries and the Casualty Actuarial Society; he graduated from the Université Laval (Québec) with a Bachelor of Actuarial Science degree and has completed the Advanced Executive Education Program at the Wharton School of Business.

Charles Brindamour Mr. Charles Brindamour is Chief Executive Officer, Director of Intact Financial Corp. Mr. Brindamour began his career with Intact in 1992 and has held progressively senior roles in Canada and abroad, within Intact and its former affiliates, including Senior Vice President of Personal Lines, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, culminating with his appointment as President and CEO in January 2008. Under Mr. Brindamour’s leadership, the Company became an independent and widely held Canadian company in 2009 and two years later engineered the acquisition of AXA Canada – the largest acquisition in the history of Canada’s property and casualty insurance industry. Charles Brindamour is a graduate of Laval University in Actuarial Sciences and an Associate of the Casualty Actuarial Society. He is a board member of Intact Financial Corporation, Hydro One Limited, the C.D. Howe Institute, Branksome Hall, the Geneva Association and the Business Council of Canada. He is also a member of the Advisory Committee of the University of Waterloo’s Climate Change Adaptation Project, serves on the advisory board of Gibraltar Growth Corporation and is co-chair of Laval University’s “Grande Campagne”.

Louis Marcotte Mr. Louis Marcotte is a Chief Financial Officer, Senior Vice President of the Company. He is Chief Financial Officer provides financial and business leadership and perspective to senior management and to the Board of Directors. He actively participates in the crafting and evolution of the corporate strategy, and establishes an annual and three-year financial plan aligned with the Company’s strategic plan and assesses financial performance against that plan. He promotes strong governance and financial control and oversees the adoption of appropriate policies and procedures to ensure completeness and accuracy of financial statements, management discussion and analysis and regulatory financial returns. Mr. Marcotte evaluates and optimizes the Company’s capital position and sources of funding within the Company’s regulatory and rating agency framework and ensures investments are properly structured and executed to deliver the expected returns, to maintain the Company’s financial strength and to respect regulatory requirements.

Jean-Francois Blais Mr. Jean-Francois Blais is a President of Intact Insurance Company, subsidiary of Intact Financial Corp. He has for primary responsibility the profitability of Intact Insurance. He is responsible for personal and commercial underwriting, dedicated sales, marketing, research and development, customer relations and people management. Mr. Blais develops the strategic vision, approaches and plans for profitability, national growth, distribution development, customer relations and people management.

Louis Gagnon Dr. Louis Gagnon is a President - Service and Distribution of the Company., with effective December 1, 2013. His primary responsibility the profitability and growth of Direct to Customer Distribution (DTCD) and BrokerLink, service and customer relations in claims as well as international development. Mr. Gagnon is responsible for underwriting, claims, dedicated sales, marketing, international development, customer relations and people management.

Martin Beaulieu Mr. Martin Beaulieu is Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer - Direct to Consumers Distribution of the Company. Mr. Beaulieu is the Senior Vice President & Chief Operating Officer DTCD. In this role, Mr. Beaulieu oversees the pricing, underwriting, operational planning, finance and human resources activities of belairdirect and Grey Power. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Beaulieu was the Senior Vice President, Personal Lines for Intact Insurance. Mr. Beaulieu joined Intact in 1988 as an actuary for Le Groupe Commerce. From 1992 to 1996, he held actuarial positions in Amsterdam and in Atlanta. Upon his return to Canada, he was Vice-President, Reinsurance, Vice President, Claims for belairdirect and Intact Insurance (Québec region) in 1999 and Senior Vice-President, Claims in 2002. Mr. Beaulieu has a Bachelor of actuarial science degree from Laval University and he is a member of the Casualty Actuarial Society.

Don Fox Mr. Don Fox has been appointed as Executive Vice President of the Company. Don Fox, currently vice-chair of global investment banking at CIBC World Markets Inc., will join Intact as executive vice-president, overseeing IFC's investment management, corporate legal, corporate development, audit and finance functions. Mr. Fox will join IFC on Jan. 1, 2017, and, following a two-month transition period, will assume his new role on March 1, 2017.

Mark Tullis Mr. Mark A. Tullis is Executive Vice President - Governance and Capital Management of the Company. He is Executive Vice President, Governance & Capital Management ensures that a sound governance structure and framework exists at the Company, taking into account its size and complexity as well as its regulatory environment. He oversees the Legal & Compliance, Internal Audit, Finance, Investment and other functions and ensures that they have the appropriate resources and independence to appropriately play their role as part of the overall governance of the Company.

Anne Fortin Ms. Anne Fortin is Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Direct to Consumer Distribution of the Company. Ms. Anne Fortin joined Intact in 2011 as Deputy Senior Vice President, Marketing, and in 2013 became Senior Vice President Marketing and Strategic Relationship for Direct to Consumers Distribution (DTCD). In 2016, she was appointed Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, DTCD. Responsible for ensuring and fostering the growth of belairdirect across the country, and also for Anthony Insurance in Newfoundland and Labrador, Ms. Fortin brings extensive expertise in marketing, communications, brand development and digital experience to this role. Prior to joining Intact, Ms. Fortin was the Vice President and Managing Director of draftfcb, one of the largest global advertising agency networks, heading their Montreal office. During her 18 years with the agency, she worked on marketing programs with clients in a wide range of fields including telecommunications, finance and air transport. Ms. Fortin holds a Bachelor in Occupational Therapy from the Université de Montréal and completed her MBA at Concordia University.

Frederic Cotnoir Mr. Frederic Cotnoir is Senior Vice President - Corporate and Legal Services and Secretary of the Company. In this role Mr. Cotnoir is responsible for Intact’s legal, compliance and corporate secretarial functions. Prior to joining Intact, Mr. Cotnoir was a partner at McCarthy Tétrault, where he practised law in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance and securities laws, corporate governance and the regulation of financial institutions. He was also a member of the Board of Partners. Mr. Frédéric has a law degree from Sherbrooke University and Queen’s University and a Masters in Law and Accounting from the London School of Economics.

Patrick Barbeau Mr. Patrick Barbeau is Senior Vice President - Claims of the Company. In this role, Mr. Barbeau has overall responsibility for claims operations across the country. Before being appointed to his current position, he was Senior Vice President of Personal Lines from December 2013 to April 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Barbeau was Vice President of Personal Lines from 2011 to 2013. In that position, he was responsible for Personal Lines rating and underwriting for the Quebec region. As part of his duties, he was involved in the AXA Canada and Jevco integration activities. Mr. Barbeau joined ING Canada in 2000 in the Actuarial department. He was appointed Manager of the Actuarial Department at belairdirect in 2003. In 2004, he became Vice President, Underwriting at belairdirect and later Vice President, Quebec Region, at belairdirect. In 2008, Mr. Barbeau became Vice President of Marketing and Communications at belairdirect, and was promoted to Deputy, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Operations in Direct to Consumer Distribution for Intact in 2010. Mr. Barbeau is a graduate of the Université de Laval à Québec holding an actuarial degree. He is also a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society.

Alan Blair Mr. Alan Blair is Senior Vice President - Atlantic Canada of the Company. He joined the Wellington Insurance Company in 1984 and took on progressive roles in claims, marketing, business development and business unit management. He was later appointed Regional Vice President, Southwestern Ontario, based in London in 1995. During his tenure in London, Alan oversaw the business integration of the Wellington, Guardian, Zurich and Allianz insurance companies in Southwestern Ontario, growing revenues from $16 million to $225 million. In July 2005, Alan accepted the position of Chief Operating Officer of the Atlantic Division, providing leadership for operations in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Newfoundland. Based in Halifax, Alan has led the business integration of AXA Canada and Jevco in the region. Mr. Blair holds an undergraduate degree in Political Science from University of Toronto and proceeded with Management Studies in the University of Michigan Executive Education Program.

Sonya Cote Ms. Sonya Cote is Senior Vice President and Chief Internal Auditor of the Company. In this role, Ms Côté leads the development and the delivery of internal audit activity and also ensures that Intact is in accordance with the expected standards of corporate governance, compliance and ethics. Prior to her current appointment, Ms Côté was Vice-President Finance and Controller at Intact where she was responsible for the reporting and accounting operations of IFC and its P&C subsidiaries. Prior to joining the company in 2011 as part of the AXA Canada acquisition, Ms Côté held various positions in finance at both AXA Canada and at a large Canadian bank. She started her career in a large audit firm, working closely with financial institutions. Ms Côté brings over 20 years of expertise in reporting, financial planning, systems implementation, internal controls and operations. Ms Côté holds a Bachelor of Commerce and a Diploma in Public Accountancy from McGill University. She is a member of the Quebec Order of Chartered Professional Accountants (CPA).

Debbie Coull-Cicchini Ms. Debbie Coull-Cicchini is a Senior Vice President - Ontario of the Company. Coull-Cicchini accepted a position with Intact Insurance Company of Canada in February 2005 to lead the Ontario Division and is currently Senior Vice President, Ontario. She is responsible for the performance of Ontario in all lines of the Property and Casualty business. This role also encompasses the Marketing, Human Resources, Finance and Specialty Line areas for Ontario. Previously, Debbie held various senior management roles with CIBC Branch Banking in the Greater Toronto Area. Her experience in retail banking led to her next role as Vice President and National Sales Leader with President’s Choice Financial. After spending two years with President’s Choice Financial, Debbie expanded her retail banking experience into the United States with the appointment to Senior Vice-President of AMICUS Bank. She spent four years at AMICUS Bank with their U.S. Pre-Launch team in Orlando, New Business team in Virginia and led the operations of Safeway Select Bank in San Francisco. Continuing her US experience, Debbie worked with First National Bank of Pennsylvania as Executive Vice-President of Retail Banking, Wealth Management and Marketing from 2003 to 2004. Debbie holds a BA in Economics from McMaster University in Hamilton and an MBA from Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

Joseph D Annunzio Mr. Joseph D Annunzio is Senior Vice President - Specialty Solutions and Surety of the Company. In this role, he is responsible for leading a new national department to increase its focus on growing its commercial lines specialty solutions business. Mr. D’Annunzio will work with brokers to reinforce Intact’s commitment and support them in meeting the changing needs of their customers. Prior to this appointment, Mr. D’Annunzio was Regional Vice President of the Mississauga region, responsible for the performance of the Regional Operation and 160 Brokers in all lines of the Property and Casualty business. During his term in Mississauga, Joe oversaw the business integration of the AXA and Jevco insurance companies in the Mississauga region, growing sales from $200 million to $530 million (DPW). Joe joined Intact through the Zurich acquisition in 2002. Mr. D’Annunzio has held a variety of roles across the business, including Regional Vice President of Ottawa and Northern Ontario region, Regional Vice President of Durham region and Vice President of Ontario Novex Personal Lines. Prior to joining Intact, he was Vice President of National Sales at Zurich Canada. He has more than 22 years of industry experience including running a brokerage and being Regional Manager for a major U.S. insurer. Mr. D’Annunzio graduated with a Business Degree from Brock University and also studied Business Administration at University of California, Los Angeles.

Monika Federau Ms. Monika Federau is Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer of the Company. Ms. Federau was appointed Senior Vice President & Chief Strategy Officer at Intact Financial Corporation in December 2013. In this role Ms. Federau leads the development of our corporate strategies, oversees our branding, government relations and communications initiatives. She joined Intact in 2010 as Senior Vice President, Marketing for Intact Insurance where she was responsible for developing national advertising, communication and sponsorship strategies to build Intact Insurance’s consumer brand and the development of the Intact Insurance web experience for consumers and the research function. Prior to joining Intact in 2010, Ms. Federau lived in Hong Kong working for Manulife Financial responsible for developing and executing strategies to enhance Manulife’s brand regionally in Asia. Monika began her career in the insurance industry in product development, sales and marketing. She also assumed senior marketing and operations roles at software and e-commerce companies where she was responsible for customer acquisition and revenue generation in Canada, the U.S. and Australia. She also worked for a web consulting firm where her major clients were leading Canadian insurance and wealth management companies. Ms. Federau holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from York University and an MBA from Queen’s University.

Darren Godfrey Mr. Darren Godfrey is Senior Vice President - Personal Lines of the Company. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Godfrey was appointed Regional Vice President in Calgary in January 2015, responsible for growing Intact Insurance’s business in Alberta via its network of independent brokers while implementing its personal and commercial lines strategies. In addition to enhancing the company’s competitive advantages, Mr. Godfrey was responsible for the underwriting and operations teams in Calgary. For two years prior Mr. Godfrey was the Deputy Senior Vice President of Claims for the West Division, responsible for Intact Insurance's claims functions in Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba, and a member of the national claims management team. He has also held other Vice President roles in claims, personal lines underwriting and actuarial services since joining the organisation in 2001. Mr. Godfrey obtained a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Melbourne (Australia) in 1989 and a Graduate Diploma in Actuarial Studies from Macquarie University (Australia) in 1991. Since 1999, Mr. Godfrey is also a Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries of Australia.

Kenneth Anderson Mr. Kenneth Anderson is Vice President - Finance and Treasurer of the Company.

Michel Dionne Mr. Michel Dionne is Vice President - Corporate Actuarial Services and Appointed Actuary of the Company.

Robert Crispin Mr. Robert William Crispin is Independent Director of Intact Financial Corp. Mr. Crispin was, until retirement, a member of ING Americas Executive Committee, which is responsible for all of ING Group’s insurance, banking and investment management activities in North and South America. From 2001 until the end of 2007, when he retired, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ING Investment Management Americas and was responsible for ING Mutual Funds, ING Institutional Markets and ING Group’s insurance operations in Brazil, Chile and Peru. Prior to joining ING Group in 2001, Mr. Crispin was an Executive Vice-President of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company. Over the past 35 years, he has held senior positions with a number of major insurance and financial service companies. These include Travelers Companies where he was Vice Chairman and Lincoln National Corporation where he was Executive Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer. He has led a variety of units including investment, finance, distribution, international operations and technology. Mr. Crispin received a B.A. from Wesleyan University and an MBA from the University of Connecticut. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Janet De Silva Dr. Janet De Silva MBA., is Independent Director of Intact Financial Corp. Ms. De Silva is currently the President & CEO of the Toronto Region Board of Trade, a role she assumed in January 2015. Ms. De Silva has more than 10 years of CEO experience in China leading Sun Life Financial’s business in Hong Kong and then its mainland China joint venture. She also co-founded and was CEO, from 2007 until 2010, of Retail China Limited, a company that worked with international retail brands operating their retail stores and managing franchises in China. Prior to her return to Canada, she was the Dean of Ivey Asia, leading the Hong Kong campus and mainland China operations of Ivey Business School at Western University. She also serves as a director on the Board of Blue Umbrella Limited, an Asian based due diligence and risk management services provider. She is a past member of the board of the Asian Corporate Governance Association. She has served terms both as Chair and President of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong and Chair of Canada China Business Council, Beijing. In 2006, she was named Asian Business Executive in the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, in 2007 she was named one of Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women, and in 2014 was recognized as a “Woman of Our Time” by the South China Morning Post for her contribution to education in Hong Kong. Ms. De Silva holds an MBA from the Ivey Business School at Western University and aDoctor of Law honoris causa from Thompson Rivers University.

Robert Leary Mr. Robert G. Leary is Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Leary is CEO of Nuveen. He has responsibility for the company’s investment strategy, distribution and operations, as well as the stand-alone businesses that comprise Nuveen’s multi-boutique structure. Since joining Nuveen’s parent company TIAA in 2013, Mr. Leary has created one of the most diversified financial services organizations by completing several successful acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. He leads a highly experienced management team focused on strong investment performance, a history of innovation and client focus across all distribution channels. Mr. Leary is also a member of TIAA’s Executive Management team and is the Executive Sponsor of Diversity & Inclusion.Mr. Leary began his career as a lawyer for White & Case in New York, and then moved into the financial services arena with J.P. Morgan & Co., where he led the development of fixed-income derivative applications and investment strategies for pension plans and other investment managers. In the course of more than 20 years in the industry, Mr. Leary helped build AIG Financial Products’ investment business and led all of its client-facing businesses from marketing to distribution globally, and later was CEO of ING Investment Management Americas and ING Insurance U.S. At ING U.S, he was responsible for the investment management, retirement, insurance and annuity businesses, as well as operations, IT and marketing in the U.S.Mr. Leary serves on the board of AmeriCares, a nonprofit, global health and disaster-relief organization. He is a frequent speaker and/or panelist at numerous industry conferences and has appeared inmajor financialmedia. He earned his bachelor’s degree in political science at Union College and his law degree from FordhamUniversity School of Law.

Eileen Mercier Ms. Eileen A. Mercier is Independent Director of Intact Financial Corp., since December 14, 2004. Ms. Mercier is a professional director and her career encompasses more than 40 years of general management experience in the financial services, communications, integrated oil and forest products sectors. Ms. Mercier retired as the Chair of the Board of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan at the end of 2014 and in July 2015 became Chair of the Board of Payments Canada. She is currently a Trustee of the University Health Network and director of the Royal Conservatory of Music. From 1995 to 2003, Ms. Mercier headed her own management consulting firm, Finvoy Management Inc., specializing in financial strategy, restructuring and corporate governance issues. Prior to that time, she was Senior Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of Abitibi-Price Inc. She holds an MBA from York University and a master’s degree in English from the University of Alberta. In 2010, Ms. Mercier received an honorary LLD from York University and in 2013, an honorary LLD from Wilfrid Laurier University. In 2011, she was ranked one of Canada’s Top 25 Women of Influence. In January 2013 and November 2015, Ms. Mercier was named to Canada’s Top 100 Most Powerful Women in the Accenture Corporate Directors category. In October 2016, Ms. Mercier was appointed chancellor of Wilfrid Laurier University. She is also a Fellow of the Institute of Corporate Directors of Canada and a Fellow of the Institute of Canadian Bankers. Ms. Mercier was appointed a member of Intact Financial Corporation’s former Advisory Board in 1999.

Timothy Penner Mr. Timothy H. Penner is Independent Director of Intact Financial Corp., since May 5, 2010. Mr. Penner served as President of Procter & Gamble Inc. from 1999 to 2011, when he retired after 33 years with the company. He has extensive international experience, as Vice President of P&G’s Health and Beauty Care business in the UK and Ireland, and later as Vice President of P&G’s North American Tissue/Towel business in Cincinnati, Ohio. Throughout his career, he has served on various community, educational and professional committees. He currently serves on several boards, including the Board of SickKids Hospital, MaRS Innovation, the YMCA of Greater Toronto, Club Coffee and The Beer Store. Mr. Penner is past Chair of both GS-1 and Food & Consumer Products of Canada. He served on the Board of the Youth Challenge Fund and was Chair of the United Way of Greater Toronto 2007 Campaign, after serving as Deputy Chair for 2006. Mr. Penner has also served as Honorary Chair for Career Bridge, a successful internship program that links qualified, professional-level immigrants with Canadian employers.

Louise Roy Dr. Louise Roy is Independent Director of Intact Financial Corp., since December 14, 2004. Ms. Roy is Chancellor and Chair of the Board of Université de Montréal, the first woman to occupy these functions. Since September 2003, she has been an invited Fellow at CIRANO, the Center for Interuniversity Research and Analysis on Organizations and was nominated Chair of the Board in December 2012. She was President of the Conseil des arts de Montréal from September 2006 to December 2012. She serves as a director of Power Financial Corporation, Montréal International and the Institute of Corporate Directors (ICD Québec Chapter). Ms. Roy is also a consultant and a company director. During her career, she has been a director of Provigo Inc. until 1992, the Laurentian Bank of Canada until 1993, Videotron Ltée until 1997, and Domtar Corporation until 2007. She was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Montréal Urban Community Transport Commission until 1992, Executive Vice-President of Air France until 1997, President and Chief Executive Officer of Telemedia Communications Inc. until 2000 and Senior Vice-President of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) until 2003. Ms. Roy earned a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Université de Montréal. She holds a master’s degree (M.Sc.) and has completed doctorate studies in Sociology from the University of Wisconsin. She participated in several fundraising campaigns, including for the Université de Montréal and several other cultural organizations. For her outstanding achievements in the economic, social and political fields, she has received numerous awards and distinctions, including the Concordia University Faculty of Commerce & Business Administration Award of distinction in 1988, the Université de Montréal’s Édouard-Montpetit Medal in 1992, the Public Policy Forum’s Award of Distinction in 1994, and the Federated Press award of Excellence in 2003. In 2009, she was named Officer of the National Order of Québec and in 2012, Officer of the Order of Canada.

Frederick Singer Mr. Frederick Glenn Ian Singer is Independent Director of Intact Financial Corp. Mr. Singer is an Internet pioneer and entrepreneur whose career and philanthropic accomplishments have spanned a broad range of sectors from media, education, arts, science and veteran affairs. He is currently CEO of Echo360 which provides a next generation educational software platform to help over 500 institutions in 30 countries deliver better educational outcomes. Previously, Mr. Singer as a Senior Advisor to Masayoshi Son, President and CEO of Softbank Corporation in Japan and was also active as a venture partner at Softbank Capital in the U.S. Prior to Softbank, Mr. Singer held a number of senior roles at AOL including Chief Operating Officer of AOL Studios, Chief Operating Officer for ICQ (instant messaging) and Senior Vice President of Emerging Products. Prior to AOL, he was a founder of the Washington Post Online Service (now WashingtonPost.com) and a consultant with Bain & Company. Mr. Singer has served on a number of business, charitable and educational boards including DoubleClick, Motley Fool Company, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts (International Committee), Queen’s Uiversity School of Business, and Upper Canada College. His current board work includes The Langley School and “Warrior to Cyber Warrior” which focuses on providing distance learning training in the field of cybersecurity to wounded veterans and the Afiniti Corporation, a U.S. company specializing in artificial intelligence software. He was named one of Washingtonian Magazine’s “Tech Titans” in 2013 and 2015. He has also funded pioneering research in autism with the Children’s National Medical Center and Stanford University. Mr. Singer holds an MBA from Harvard University, as well as an LLB, MA in Philosophy, BA with Distinction in Philosophy, and a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) from Queen’s University inCanada.Heis also a recipient of the Tricolour award at Queen’s University.

Stephen Snyder Mr. Stephen G. Snyder is Independent Director of Intact Financial Corp., since May 13, 2009. Mr. Snyder was formerly President and CEO of TransAlta Corporation, a position he held since 1996 until his retirement on January 1, 2012. Previously, he was President & CEO of Noma Industries Ltd., GE Canada Inc. and Camco, Inc. He is a Director of the Canadian Stem Cell Foundation and Anaergia Inc. and is Honorary Consul General (Calgary) for the Government of New Zealand. Mr. Snyder was also a member of the Board of TransAlta Corporation until January 1, 2012 and is a past Director of the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and CCEMC. He is the past Chair of the following organizations: the Calgary Stampede Foundation Campaign, Alberta Secretariat for Action on Homelessness, the Calgary Committee to End Homelessness, the Calgary Homeless Foundation, the Canada-Alberta ecoEnergy Carbon Capture & Storage Task Force, the Conference Board of Canada, the Calgary Zoological Society, the Canadian Electrical Association, the United Way Campaign of Calgary and Area, and theCalgary Zoo’s “Destination Africa” capital campaign.Hewas awarded the Alberta Centennial Medal in 2005, the Conference Board of Canada 2008 Honorary Associate Award, the Chamber of Commerce Sherrold Moore Award of Excellence in 2009, the Canadian Energy Person of the Year Award by the Energy Council ofCanada in 2010 and was Alberta Oilmagazine’sCEOof the year for 2011. Mr. Snyder holds a Bachelor of Science in chemical engineering from Queen’s University as well as an MBA from the University of Western Ontario. In addition, he has honorary degrees from the University of Calgary (LLD) and the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology (Bachelor of Applied Technology).