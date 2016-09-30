Infineon Technologies AG (IFXGn.DE)

Name Description

Wolfgang Mayrhuber Mr. Wolfgang Mayrhuber has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Infineon Technologies AG since February 17, 2011. Prior to this, he has served as Chief Executive Officer at Deutsche Lufthansa AG from June 2003 until the end of 2010. He is also Member of the Company’s Strategy and Technology Committee and Investment, Finance and Audit Committee, as well as Chairman of the Nomination Committee, Executive Committee, and Mediation Committee. Mr. Mayrhuber was Member of the Supervisory Board of BMW AG till May 13, 2015. He is Member of the Supervisory Board of Muenchener Rueckversicherungs Gesellschaft AG and Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Deutsche Lufthansa AG. He is Member of the Board of Directors at Heico Corporation.

Reinhard Ploss Dr. Reinhard Ploss has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Infineon Technologies AG since October 1, 2012. Prior to that, he served as Member of the Management Board, Executive Vice President and Head of Operations of the Company from June 1, 2007. Since August 4, 2010 he has been Labor Director. He has been responsible for Operations comprising central manufacturing Frontend and Backend, Test, Quality Management as well as Logistics. He joined Siemens/Infineon in 1986 as a process engineer for ion implantation in wafer manufacture at Munich, focusing on process development, yield and quality improvement. After about one year Dr. Ploss assumed responsibility for ion implantation process technology and later also for epitaxial. In 1992 he moved to Villach, where he was initially responsible for the transfer of the epitaxial process and later for the coordination of the product transfer. In 1996 Dr. Ploss went back to Munich and took charge of the Power Semiconductor Business Unit with a focus on development and manufacturing. Additionally, he was appointed as President of eupec GmbH Co. KG in 1999. Since 2000 he headed the Automotive & Industrial Business Group, which then encompassed power semiconductors, electric drives, automotive applications and the Microcontroller Business Unit. In 2005 Dr. Ploss assumed responsibility for manufacture, development and operational management in the Automotive, Industrial and Multimarket Business Group. In addition, Dr. Ploss has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Infineon Technologies Austria AG in Villach, Austria. Furthermore, he has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Infineon Technologies (Kulim) Sdn. Bhd. in Kulim, Malaysia.

Johann Dechant Mr. Johann Dechant has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Infineon Technologies AG since February 12, 2015. He is Chairman of the Infineon Works Council. He served as Member of the Supervisory Board at theCcompany till 2004. He is Member of the Mediation Committee, the Executive Committee and the Investment, Finance and Audit Committee at the Company.

Dominik Asam Mr. Dominik Asam has been Member of the Management Board, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Infineon Technologies AG since January 1, 2011. He has gained financial experience at Goldman Sachs. He was subsequently responsible for Strategy and Investor Relations at Infineon, before taking on top management roles with plenty of entrepreneurial freedom at Siemens, including Chief Executive Officer (CEO) position of Siemens Financial Services. He has also been in charge of Group Controlling at RWE. Mr. Asam has two degrees in engineering as well as a Master of Business Administration degree (MBA). Mr. Asam has been Member of the Supervisory Board of Infineon Technologies Austria AG, Member of the Board of Directors of Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte., Ltd. and Infineon Technologies China Co., Ltd., among others.

Helmut Gassel Dr. Helmut Gassel has been Chief Marketing Officer and Member of the Management Board of Infineon Technologies AG since July 1, 2016. He is responsible for Sales & Marketing, Regions, Strategy Development, Mergers & Acquisitions and Intellectual Property. He studied at the Ruhr-Universitaet in Bochum and received a degree in physics and a doctorate in electrical engineering. He joined Infineon (Siemens AG until 1999) in 1995.

Jochen Hanebeck Mr. Jochen Hanebeck has been Member of the Management Board of Infineon Technologies AG since July 1, 2016. He is responsible for Operations. He received a degree in electrical engineering from Rheinisch-Westfaelische Technische Hochschule, Aachen. He has been with Infineon since 1994 (Siemens AG until 1999).

Peter Bauer Mr. Peter Bauer has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Infineon Technologies AG since February 12, 2015. He is Chairman of the Strategy and Technology Committee at the Company. He was Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Infineon Technologies AG from November 22, 2010 till September 30, 2012. Between August 4, 2010 and November 22, 2010 he was Chief Financial Officer and Chairman of the Management Board at the Company. Prior to that, he served as Spokesman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of Infineon Technologies AG from June 1, 2008. Previously, he was Executive Vice President, Member of the Management Board and Chief Sales and Marketing Officer since the inception of Infineon Technologies AG in April 1999. In addition, Mr. Bauer also served as Member of the Board of Directors at Infineon Technologies China Co., Ltd. in Shanghai, Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific Pte., Ltd. in Singapur, Infineon Technologies North America Corp. in the United States and Infineon Technologies Japan K.K. in Tokio, Japan. Since January 2005, he has served as Head of the Automotive, Industrial and Multimarket segment and of Central Sales Functions. Mr. Bauer was President and Chief Executive Officer of Siemens Microelectronics, Inc. from 1998 to April 1999. From 1997 to 1999, he was also President, Sales and Solution Centers for Siemens Semiconductor group. He began his career with Siemens Semiconductor group in 1986 as Development Engineer. Mr. Bauer completed his Electrical Engineering degree at Technische Universitaet Muenchen (Technical University) in Munich.

Herbert Diess Dr. Herbert Diess has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Infineon Technologies AG since February 12, 2015. He also serves as Member of the Management Board at Volkswagen AG. He has been on the Supervisory Board of Porsche Austria GmbH, Porsche Holding GmbH and Porsche Retail GmbH.

Annette Engelfried Ms. Annette Engelfried has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Infineon Technologies AG since February 12, 2015. She is Labor union secretary IG Metall district management and also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Infineon Technologies Dresden GmbH. She is Member of the Investment, Finance and Audit Committee at the Company.

Peter Gruber Mr. Peter Gruber has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Infineon Technologies AG since February 12, 2009. Furthermore, he is Member of the Company's Strategy and Technology Committee. He is Senior Vice President Operations Finance at the Company. Moreover, Mr. Gruber is Member of the Supervisory Board of Infineon Technologies Dresden GmbH and Member of the Board of Directors at Infineon Technologies (Kulim) Sdn Bhd. He was Member of the Partner Delegation of Comneon GmbH until March 18, 2010 and of COMNEON Electronic Technology GmbH until July 9, 2010. Furthermore, Mr. Gruber was Member of the Board of Directors at ALTIS Semiconductor S.N.C. until August 12, 2010 and at Infineon Technologies Savan Ltd until June 30, 2010.

Gerhard Hobbach Mr. Gerhard Hobbach has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Infineon Technologies AG since February 15, 2007. Furthermore, he serves as Member of the Company’s Executive Committee. He is Member of the Works Council at Infineon Munich-Campeon.

Hans-Ulrich Holdenried Mr. Hans-Ulrich Holdenried has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Infineon Technologies AG since February 11, 2010. He is also Member of the Executive Committee, the Mediation Committee and the Strategy and Technology Committee at the Company. Mr. Holdenried is Management Consultant. He was Member of the Supervisory Board Integrata AG and Wincor Nixdorf AG.

Renate Koecher Prof. Dr. Renate Koecher serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Infineon Technologies AG. She is also Member of the Company's Nominating Committee. She is Managing Director of Institut fuer Demoskopie Allensbach GmbH. Furthermore, she serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Allianz SE, Robert Bosch GmbH, Nestle Deutschland AG and BMW AG. Prof. Dr. Koecher holds a Doctorate in Philosophy (Ph.D.) degree in Economics from Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet Muenchen which she gained in 1985.

Susanne Lachenmann Dr. Susanne Lachenmann has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Infineon Technologies AG since February 12, 2015. She is Lead Development Engineer for Design Enabling and Services at the Company. She is Member of the Company's Strategy and Technology Committee.

Manfred Puffer Dr. Manfred Puffer has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Infineon Technologies AG since July 30, 2009. He is also Member of the Nominating Committee at the Company. Dr. Puffer is Management Consultant. Moreover, he has been Member of the Board of Directors of Athene Holding Ltd. and Athene Life Re Ltd as well as Member of the Supervisory Board of Athene Lebensversicherung AG.

Juergen Scholz Mr. Juergen Scholz has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Infineon Technologies AG since February 11, 2010. He is also Member of the Company's Strategy and Technology Committee and the Mediation Committee. He is First Authorized Agent of IG Metall, Regensburg. Furthermore, Mr. Scholz serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at Krones AG and as Member of the Administrative Board of BKK BMW AG.

Kerstin Schulzendorf Ms. Kerstin Schulzendorf has been Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Infineon Technologies AG since February 12, 2015. Previously she was Member of the Supervisory Board and Employee Representative at Infineon Technologies AG until 2010. She is Independent Works Council Representative of the Infineon Works Council, Dresden, Infineon Technologies Dresden GmbH.

Eckart Suenner Dr. Eckart Suenner has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Infineon Technologies AG since August 2, 2007. He is Chairman of the Investment, Finance and Audit Committee at the Company. Dr. Suenner serves as Member of the Supervisory Board at K+S AG. He is an Attorney.