Igarashi Motors India Ltd (IGAM.NS)
IGAM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
874.25INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.95 (-0.79%)
Prev Close
Rs881.20
Open
Rs889.00
Day's High
Rs889.00
Day's Low
Rs865.00
Volume
14,557
Avg. Vol
28,268
52-wk High
Rs1,124.70
52-wk Low
Rs654.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
P. Dinakara Babu
|2012
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary
|
P. Mukund
|56
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
R. Chandrasekaran
|Head - Finance
|
Akhil Awasthi
|49
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Director
|
Eva Maria Rosa Schork
|51
|2016
|Additional Non-Executive Director
|
Hemant Nerurkar
|2014
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
|
K. Nohria
|83
|2015
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
S. Radhakrishnan
|2014
|Additional Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
P. Dinakara Babu
|
P. Mukund
|Mr. P. Mukund is Managing Director, Executive Director of Igarashi Motors India Limited. He is an Engineering graduate with Management qualification with more than 29 years of experience in manufacturing and Project Management related to electric motors. He has been working in the Company since inception. He holds B.Tech, PGDBM.
|
R. Chandrasekaran
|
Akhil Awasthi
|Mr. Akhil Awasthi has been appointed as Additional Non-Executive Director of the Company. He holds a Graduate in Mechanical Engineer, MBA from University of Delhi.
|
Eva Maria Rosa Schork
|Ms. Eva Maria Rosa Schork has been appointed as Additional Non-executive Director of the Company. She was the Managing Director of Igarashi Motoren Gmbh, Germany for the past two decades.
|
Hemant Nerurkar
|
K. Nohria
|Mr. K.K. Nohria is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He is Fellow of All India Management Association.
|
S. Radhakrishnan
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
P. Dinakara Babu
|--
|
P. Mukund
|2,193,840
|
R. Chandrasekaran
|--
|
Akhil Awasthi
|--
|
Eva Maria Rosa Schork
|--
|
Hemant Nerurkar
|--
|
K. Nohria
|--
|
S. Radhakrishnan
|--
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
P. Dinakara Babu
|0
|0
|
P. Mukund
|0
|0
|
R. Chandrasekaran
|0
|0
|
Akhil Awasthi
|0
|0
|
Eva Maria Rosa Schork
|0
|0
|
Hemant Nerurkar
|0
|0
|
K. Nohria
|0
|0
|
S. Radhakrishnan
|0
|0