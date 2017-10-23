Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA (IGTA3.SA)

Name Description

Carlos Francisco Ribeiro Jereissati Mr. Carlos Francisco Ribeiro Jereissati has served as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA since November 2006. He has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of La Fonte Participacoes since 1969. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Telemar Participacoes SA and Tele Norte Leste Participacoes SA. He held the posts of Member of the Board of Directors of Bovespa, Vice Chairman of the Board of directors of Cia Vidracaria Santa Maria (Saint Gobain Group), Member of the Board of Directors of Americel SA, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of ABRASCE and Member of the Advisory Board of SECOVI. He gained a degree in Economics from the Universidade Presbiteriana Mackenzie in 1968.

Carlos Francisco Jereissati Mr. Carlos Jereissati has served as the Chief Executive Officer, a Member of the Executive Board and a Member of the Board of Directors of Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA since 2007. He has been Chief Executive Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of the Company since 2005. He joined the group in 1994 and served as Director of Marketing, General Manager of Praia de Belas Shopping Center, Chief Operating Officer of the southern region and Managing Director. He was President of ABRASCE from 2002 to 2004 and is Member of ICSC - International Council of Shopping Centers and ULI - Urban Land Institute and an Advisory Member of the SECOVI. He holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1993.

Cristina Betts Ms. Cristina Anne Betts has served as the Chief Financial Officer, the Investor Relations Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA since April 8, 2008. She worked at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, Banco Garantia and Bain Consulting e Tam Linhas Aereas SA. She acted as Director of Strategic Planning and Control, as well as Director of Investor Relations of Tam Linhas Aereas SA. She holds a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Getulio Vargas (FGV) in 1991 and a Masters of Business Administration from INSEAD or Institut Europeen d'Administration des Affaires, France.

Charles Krell Mr. Charles William Krell has served as the Chief Operating Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA since 2005. He joined the Company in 2000 and started as General Manager of Iguatemi Sao Paulo and served as Chief Operating Officer of the Southern Region in 2003. He was General Officer of Quarto Roads Hotels do Norwest SA from 1987 to 1990, General Manager of SEMCO Service Constructors Ltda from 1990 to 1991, Division Officer of CLICK Group from 1991 to 1996, and General Officer of Oriflamme International SA from 1996 to 1999. He gained a degree in Business Administration from Cornell University in 1982.

Dilene Rodrigues Teixeira Ms. Dilene Rodrigues Teixeira has served as the Chief Legal Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA since 2005. She joined the Jereissati Group in October 1997 in its Corporate Legal area and, in 1998, she became responsible for its legal department. She worked as a Junior Lawyer at Banco Bandeirantes SA from 1989 to 1992 and as a Senior Lawyer from 1992 to 1995 at Saraiva Almeida Advogados. Since 2004, she has served as Member of the Board of Directors of ABRASCE. She gained a degree in Law from the University of Sao Paulo in 1987 with specialization in Legal School do International Council of Shopping Centers - ICSC, in Philadelphia. She also received a post graduate degree in Civil Law and a degree in Languages - Portuguese and English from the University of Sao Paulo in 1988.

Rodolpho Freitas Mr. Rodolpho Freitas Neto serves as the Chief Commercial Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA. He worked in various retail companies of Brazil, started his career as a trainee at Arno and worked at Gessy Lever (atual Unilever), BomPreco, Se Supermercados, Grupo Pao de Acucar and Trio Alimentos. In the last two companies he served as chief operating officer. He holds a degree in Business Administration from the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) and gained a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Manchester.

Wilson Marques Spinelli Mr. Wilson Marques Spinelli serves as the Chief New Business Officer and a Member of the Executive Board of Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA. He started his career in 1973 at Hamilton Glueck Engenharia and from 1980 started working in the sector of shopping centers. He was responsible for the construction of Ribeirao Shopping and Park Shopping Brasilia. He was Superintendent of the Morumbi Shopping and Director of Multiplan until 2005, when he was responsible for the construction of two malls and the expansion of existing malls. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP).

Sergio Bernstein Mr. Sergio Bernstein has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA since April 24, 2012. From 1990 to 2007, he was Vice President of Grupo Jereissati. He graduated in Civil Engineering from the Universidade Federal do Rio de Janeiro (UFRJ) and attended specialization courses in Finance and Administration.

Pedro Jereissati Mr. Pedro Jereissati has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA since April 8, 2008. As from January 2007, he acted as Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, a Member of the Executive Board, and a Member of the Board of Directors of the Company. He also served as Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer, Member of the Executive Board of the Company as from November 8, 2006. He joined the Jereissati Group in 1995 in its operational area in Iguatemi Sao Paulo. In 1998, after the takeover of Tele Norte Leste Participacoes SA by the Jereissati Group, he was transferred to LF TEL SA. In 2001, he became New Business Officer La Fonte Participacoes. He is Alternate Member of the Board of Directors of Telemar Participacoes SA, Telemar Norte Leste SA, Contax Participacoes SA and Officer of Instituto Telemar. In 2003, he was appointed Member of the Brazilian Council for Economic and Social Development from the President Luis Inacio Lula da Silva. He obtained a degree in Business Administration from Fundacao Armando Alvares Penteado (FAAP) in 2000 and a Masters of Business Administration from Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in 2005.

Sidnei Nunes Mr. Sidnei Nunes has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA since November 2006. He joined the Company in June 1989, he also served as Chief Financial Officer of the Company and an Assistant Controller of the Company for 17 years. He serves as a Member of the Board of Directors of La Fonte Telecom, LFTEL SA, Grande Moinho Cearense SA and Member of the Board of Directors of Jereissati Participacoes SA, La Fonte Telecom SA and LF TEL SA since September 1995. Since April 2009, he has served as Member of Audit Committee of Contax Participacoes SA. He obtained a degree in Business Administration from the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1982, a degree in Accounting from the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1984 and a Masters of Business Administration in Finance from the Universidade de Sao Paulo (USP) in 1998.

Fernando Magalhaes Portella Mr. Fernando Magalhaes Portella has served as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA since January 2007. He is Chief Executive Officer of Jaime Camara Group. He was Chief Executive Officer of O Dia Media Group from 1996 to 2003. He served as President of the Brazilian Association of Marketing and Business and Member of the Board of Directors of the National Association of Newspapers. From 1987 to 1992, he was Marketing and Sales and Operations Vice President and Member of the Policy Committee of Citibank NA and Consumer Banking Division. He gained a Bachelor's in Agronomy from Universidade Estadual Paulista in December 1975.

Rossano Maranhao Pinto Mr. Rossano Maranhao Pinto has served as an Independent Member of the Board of Directors of Iguatemi Empresa de Shopping Centers SA since August 2007. He joined Banco do Brasil in 1992, holding several executive positions in the bank, as well as its subsidiaries and associated companies, serving as Chief Executive Officer from November 2004 to December 2006. He was Member of the Board of Directors of Tele Norte Leste - Telemar between 1999 and 2003, of Telecomunicacoes do Rio de Janeiro - Telemar Rio between 1998 and 1999, and of Banco Latino Americano de Exportaciones SA - BLADEX between 1999 and 2000. He is Executive Officer of Banco Safra. He holds a degree in Economics obtained in 1979. He also received a Master's in Politics from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 1989.