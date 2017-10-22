Ihlas Holding AS (IHLAS.IS)

Name Description

Ahmet Oren Mr. Ahmet Mucahid Oren serves as General Manager and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ihlas Holding A.S. He began his career in 1989, as Computer Coordinator of Turkiye Newspaper and Editorial advisor of the Turkiye Cocuk magazine. He was Founding General Manager of TGRT, established in 1991, which is a private television channel in Turkey. He holds memberships of various domestic and international, industrial and business associations, societies and foundations. He published several articles. Mr. Oren has a Bachelors degree in Economics from Anadolu Universitesi. He is Board Member in a number of Ihlas Holding Group companies.

Zeki Celep Mr. Zeki Celep serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Ihlas Holding. He worked at Isik Bookstore and Sabah Newspaper between 1966 and 1972. Between 1972 and 1988, he served at Itimat Insaat Ltd., Antalya Imar Ltd., Antalya Provincial Bank, Antalya Airport and others, Mr. Celep received his degree in Law from Ankara Universitesi in 1964. Mr. Celep serves as Board Member in Ihlas Insaat Holding A.S. and as Chairman of the Board in Ihlas Yapi Turizm A.S. He is also the Manager of Antalya Imar Ltd. Sti.

Abdullah Tugcu Mr. Abdullah Tugcu has served as Vice General Manager - Finance and Financial Affairs, Executive Member of the Board of Ihlas Holding Inc. since December 24, 2015. He served as Vice General Manager - Finance, Executive Member of the Board of the Company between March 22, 2014 and December 24, 2015. He also served as Member of the Board within the Company until March 22, 2014. He also holds managerial positions in other Ihlas Group companies.

Mahmut Aydin Mr. Mahmut Kemal Aydin has served as Vice General Manager - Accounting, Executive Member of the Board for Financial Affairs of Ihlas Holding Inc. since December 24, 2015. He served as Vice General Manager - Accounting, Executive Member of the Board of the Company between March 22, 2014 and December 24, 2015. He also served as Chief Accounting Officer, Executive Member of the Board of the Company between May 28, 2004 and March 22, 2014, and as Chief Accounting Officer of the Company until May 28, 2004. He worked at the Circulating Capital Accounting Office of Istanbul Universitesi's Cerrahpasa School of Medicine between 1976 and 1982, and later served as Chief of General Accounting Officer of the office. Between 1985 and 1989, he performed as Deputy Occupational/Labor Auditor and Auditor of the Occupational/Labor Auditing Board at the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. He joined the Holding in 1989, and was involved in the activities for the Initial Public Offering of the Holding between 1993 and 1994. Mr. Aydin graduated from Istanbul Iktisadi ve Ticari Ilimler Akademisi, currently known as Marmara Universitesi, with a Bachelors degree. He serves as Board Member in Ihlas Holding A.S., Ihlas Motor A.S., Bayindir Mad. ve Tic. A.S. and Ihlas Insaat Holding A.S., as well as Vice Chairman in Ihlas Insaat Proje Taah. A.S.

Hami Koc Mr. Hami Koc is performing as General Manager of Education Group of Ihlas Holding AS. He graduated from Marmara Universitesi with a Bachelors degree in 1985. He worked as teacher and headmaster in several schools.

Faruk Koca Mr. Faruk Koca is performing as General Manager - Turkiye Hospital of Ihlas Holding A.S. He graduated from Istanbul Universitesi Faculty of Medicine with a degree in Dentistry in 1961. He was a sub lieutenant physician in Gumushane Military Medical Academy. He worked in Erzincan and Gumussuyu Military Hospitals and Kuleli Military Academy for 22 years and retired in 1983 as a Colonel. He was a manager in Ihlas Poliklinigi for four years. He worked in Ihlas Holding Board private secretariat for three years, in Audit Directorate of Huzur Radyo TV A.S. for four years, and in Administrative Directorate of Ihlas Holding A.S. for four years. He has been serving as Chief Physician in Turkiye Hastanesi since 2004.

Abdurrahman Gok Mr. Abdurrahman Gok is Chief Legal Advisor, Executive Member of the Board of Ihlas Holding AS. He graduated from Istanbul Universitesi Faculty of Law in 1986. He joined Ihlas Group in 1987. He also appeared in live television broadcasts as legal consultant. He was Founder of AGOK Law Office.

Selim Duzgun Mr. Selim Duzgun is Vice General Manager of Human Resources and Organizational Development at Ihlas Holding AS. He graduated from Sakarya Universitesi Industrial Engineering Department. He finished post graduate degree in Marmara University Social Studies Institute, Business Administration Departmant, on Management and Organization field. Currently he is studying his doctorate on the same field in Istanbul Aydin University. After year 2000, he worked in different companies as Human Resources and Education Director. He also attended many seminars about Human Resources.

Y. Bugra Varlik Mr. Y. Bugra Varlik is Vice General Manager - Strategic Planning and Performance at Ihlas Holding AS. Having grown up in Fatih, Istanbul, Mr. Varlik graduated from secondary school at an Anatolian Imam Hatip High School, from the High School of Sciences, and from university at the Department of Industrial Engineering. After completing his university education, he attended a Management of Engineering training and then did his Masters in the International Business Administration Program. Setting out on his career in Turkish Airlines, Mr. Bugra Varlik then served at the Business Planning department at TAV. In 2009, he participated in the establishment of TGS Land Services, a joint venture by Turkish Airlines and TAV. Coordinating common studies and projects with Boeing, Iata, and Sita, Mr. Varlik also executed the data mining activities with IBM PASW Turkey.

Bulent Gencer Mr. Bulent Gencer has been performing as Non-Executive Board Member of Ihlas Holding A.S. since April 7, 2005. He is also Member of the Foundation Board of the Holding. He was a high school teacher from 1966 until 1977, and then joined the Holding, where he has served in various departments. Mr. Gencer graduated from Military Academy in 1962. He joined the Turkish Armed Forces in 1963, after completing a Basic Field Engineering Course. He graduated from the Science Department of Capa Educational Institute in 1964. He attended Istanbul Iktisadi ve Ticari Ilimler Akademisi, currently known as Marmara Universitesi, graduating in 1969.

Murat Odabas Mr. Murat Odabas serves as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Ihlas Holding AS. He is also Vice Chairman of the Board of Ihlas Gazetecilik AS.

Ismail Cengiz Mr. Ismail Cengiz has served as Independent Member of the Board of Ihlas Holding Inc. since June 1, 2012. He has also served as Member of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company since June 1, 2012, and as Member of the Early Identification of Risk Committee of the Company since June 1, 2015.

Salman Ciftci Mr. Salman Ciftci has served as Independent Member of the Board of Ihlas Holding Inc. since June 1, 2012. He has also served as Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Company since June 1, 2012.

Husnu Kurtis Mr. Husnu Kurtis has served as Independent Member of the Board of Ihlas Holding Inc. since February 5, 2010. He was also Chairman of the Auditing Committee of the Company until June 1, 2015, and has served as Member of the Auditing Committee of the Company since June 1, 2015. He graduated from Adana Iktisadi ve Ticari Ilimler Akademisi, currently known as Cukurova Universitesi in 1975. He started his career in Turkiye newspaper Ankara representation. He worked as Personnel Manager in Ihlas Holding A.S., Financial Affairs Manager in Huzur Radyo TV A.S., Vice General Manager in Ihlas Film Produksiyon A.S. and as Vice General Manager in Ihlas Kargo A.S.