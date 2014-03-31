Edition:
Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHTL.NS)

IHTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

111.90INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.90 (-0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs112.80
Open
Rs112.80
Day's High
Rs114.80
Day's Low
Rs110.75
Volume
480,799
Avg. Vol
544,190
52-wk High
Rs136.18
52-wk Low
Rs83.02

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

N. Chandrasekaran

2017 Chairman of the Board

Puneet Chhatwal

2017 Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director

Giridhar Sanjeevi

53 2017 Chief Financial Officer

P. V. Ramana Murthy

Senior Vice President - Human Resources

Prabhat Verma

2015 Senior Vice President - Operations

Beejal Desai

2011 Vice President - Legal, Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Suma Venkatesh

Vice President - Business Development

Mehernosh Kapadia

62 2011 Executive Director - Corporate Affairs, Director

Gautam Banerjee

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Keki Dadiseth

71 2000 Non-Executive Independent Director

Nadir Godrej

66 2008 Non-Executive Independent Director

Deepak Parekh

72 2000 Non-Executive Independent Director

Vibha Rishi

2014 Non-Executive Independent Director

Ireena Vittal

2013 Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

N. Chandrasekaran

Puneet Chhatwal

Giridhar Sanjeevi

Mr. Giridhar Sanjeevi has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective May 4th, 2017. He is currently the Senior Director Finance and Member of the Board at Merck Co, (MSD) one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in world, for their South Asia Region.

P. V. Ramana Murthy

Prabhat Verma

Beejal Desai

Suma Venkatesh

Mehernosh Kapadia

Mr. Mehernosh S. Kapadia is Executive Director - Corporate Affairs Director of The Indian Hotels Company Limited. He has been with the Taj Group for more than 30 years and his last assignment was as Managing Director of Taj SATS Air Catering Limited. Mr. Kapadia holds a Diploma in Travel Management and has served the Taj Group of hotels in a variety of managerial positions. He also holds directorships in other Taj and Tata Group Companies.

Gautam Banerjee

Keki Dadiseth

Nadir Godrej

Mr. Nadir Burjorji Godrej is Non-Executive Independent Director of The Indian Hotels Company Limited. He is an Industrialist with business experience. He has Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Master of Science, Chemical Engineering from Stanford University and Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. His Directorships include Godrej Industries Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd., Godrej Oil Palm Ltd., Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Godrej Sara Lee Ltd., KarROX Technologies Ltd., Godrej Gold Coin Aquafeed Lt. and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.

Deepak Parekh

Mr. Deepak S. Parekh is the Non-Executive Independent Director of The Indian Hotels Company Limited, since May 9, 2000. His functinal areas are like Banking and Finance. He has Bachelor of Commerce and FCA(England & Wales). He directorships include Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd., Infrastructure Development Finance QO Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Castrol India Ltd., Hindustan Oil Exploration Company TL ttdA HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Ltd., HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Ltd. and Siemens Limited Motor Industries Company Ltd.

Vibha Rishi

Ireena Vittal

Ms. Ireena Vittal is Non-Executive Independent Director of THE INDIAN HOTELS COMPANY LIMITED. Ms.Vittal holds a graduate degree in Electronics and has completed her Masters in Business Administration from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta. She was a former partner with McKinsey & Co, and brings with her over two decades of experience as a recognized thought leader to consumer facing companies looking to build large scale, profitable businesses in emerging markets. She is presently a Board member of several companies including Axis Bank Limited, Glaxosmithkline Consumer Healthcare Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited and Titan Company Limited.

