Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHTL.NS)

Name Description

Giridhar Sanjeevi Mr. Giridhar Sanjeevi has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company effective May 4th, 2017. He is currently the Senior Director Finance and Member of the Board at Merck Co, (MSD) one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in world, for their South Asia Region.

Mehernosh Kapadia Mr. Mehernosh S. Kapadia is Executive Director - Corporate Affairs Director of The Indian Hotels Company Limited. He has been with the Taj Group for more than 30 years and his last assignment was as Managing Director of Taj SATS Air Catering Limited. Mr. Kapadia holds a Diploma in Travel Management and has served the Taj Group of hotels in a variety of managerial positions. He also holds directorships in other Taj and Tata Group Companies.

Nadir Godrej Mr. Nadir Burjorji Godrej is Non-Executive Independent Director of The Indian Hotels Company Limited. He is an Industrialist with business experience. He has Bachelor of Science, Chemical Engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Master of Science, Chemical Engineering from Stanford University and Masters of Business Administration from Harvard Business School. His Directorships include Godrej Industries Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., Godrej Tyson Foods Ltd., Godrej Oil Palm Ltd., Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd., Godrej Properties Ltd., Godrej Consumer Products Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Godrej Sara Lee Ltd., KarROX Technologies Ltd., Godrej Gold Coin Aquafeed Lt. and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd.

Deepak Parekh Mr. Deepak S. Parekh is the Non-Executive Independent Director of The Indian Hotels Company Limited, since May 9, 2000. His functinal areas are like Banking and Finance. He has Bachelor of Commerce and FCA(England & Wales). He directorships include Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd., Infrastructure Development Finance QO Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Castrol India Ltd., Hindustan Oil Exploration Company TL ttdA HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd., HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Ltd., HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company Ltd. and Siemens Limited Motor Industries Company Ltd.