3i Group PLC (III.L)

Simon Thompson Mr. Simon Robert Thompson is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company effective April 13, 2015. Previous experience Until April 2017 Chairman of Tullow Oil plc. Formerly an executive director of Anglo American plc and chairman of the Tarmac Group. Non-executive director of AngloGold Ashanti Ltd, Newmont Mining Corporation and Sandvik AB. Senior Independent Director of Amec Foster Wheeler plc. Previous career in investment banking with N M Rothschild and S.G. Warburg.

Simon Borrows Mr. Simon A. Borrows is Chief Executive, Executive Director of 3i Group PLC. He joined 3i in 2011. Chairman of the Group Risk Committee, the Executive Committee and the Group’s Investment Committee. Member of the Supervisory Board of Peer Holding I B.V., the Dutch holding company for the Group’s and EFV’s investment in Action. Also a non-executive director at The British Land Company PLC. Previous experience Formerly Chairman of Greenhill & Co International LLP, having previously been Co-Chief Executive Officer of Greenhill & Co, Inc. Before founding the European operations of Greenhill & Co in 1998 he was the Managing Director of Baring Brothers International Limited.

Jonathan Asquith Mr. Jonathan P. Asquith is Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of 3i Group plc., effective April 13, 2015. He was Non-executive director of Ashmore Group plc, AXA UK plc and Chairman of AXA Investment Managers. He is a director of Schroders plc from 2002 until 2008, during which time he was Chief Financial Officer and later Vice-Chairman. Previously spent 18 years in investment banking with Morgan Grenfell and Deutsche Bank.

Julia Wilson Ms. Julia S. Wilson is Group Finance Director, Executive Director of 3I Group Plc. She has been Group Finance Director and member of the Executive Committee since 2008. A member of the Group’s Investment Committee since 2012. Joined 3i in 2006 as Deputy Finance Director. Also a non-executive director at Legal & General Group Plc. Previous experience Formerly Group Director of Corporate Finance at Cable & Wireless plc.

Kevin Dunn Mr. Kevin J. Dunn is General Counsel, Company Secretary of 3i Group Plc. He is responsible for 3i’s legal, compliance, internal audit, human resources and company secretarial functions. A member of the Executive Committee since joining 3i in 2007. Previous experience Prior to joining 3i, was a Senior Managing Director, running GE’s European Leveraged Finance business after serving as European General Counsel for GE. Prior to GE, was a partner at the law firms Travers Smith and Latham & Watkins.

Menno Antal Mr. Menno A. Antal is Managing Partner - Private Equity of 3i Group Plc. He is a member of the Executive Committee and the Group’s Investment Committee since 2010. Member of the Supervisory Board of Peer Holding I B.V., the Dutch holding company for the Group’s and EFV’s investment in Action. Previous experience Joined 3i in 2000 and Managing Director, Benelux, since 2003. Prior to joining 3i, spent 10 years at Heineken in a range of international managerial positions. Holds an engineering degree from Delft University and an MBA from IMD.

Alan Giddins Mr. Alan C.B. Giddins is Managing Partner - Private Equity of 3i Group Plc. Previous experience Joined 3i in 2005. Prior to joining 3i, spent 13 years in investment banking, latterly as a Managing Director at Société Générale. Qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG and has a degree in economics.

Phil White Mr. Phil White is Managing Partners - Infrastructure of the Company since March 2014. Previous experience Joined 3i in 2007. Prior to joining 3i, experience in infrastructure investment, advisory and financing, including roles at Macquarie, WestLB and Barclays. Holds an MBA from London Business School.

Stephen Daintith Mr. Stephen W. Daintith is Non-Executive Director of the Company effective 1 October 2016. Previous experience Formerly Finance Director of Daily Mail and General Trust plc (“DMGT”) from January 2011 to April 2017. Non-executive director at ZPG Plc. Prior to joining DMGT he was Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Dow Jones and prior to that Chief Financial Officer of News International. He originally qualified as a Chartered Accountant with Price Waterhouse (now part of PwC).

Peter Grosch Mr. Peter Grosch is Non-Executive Director of the Company since November 2015. He has been Deputy Chairman of SLM Solutions AG as well as being chairman of Euro-Diesel S.A., a 3i investee company. Previous experience Formerly CEO and President of Diehl Aerospace and Defence Systems, Executive Vice President DaimlerChrysler Off-Highway and Managing Director and Board Member of MTU Friedrichhafen (now Rolls Royce Power Systems).

Caroline Banszky Ms. Caroline J. Banszky is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Previous experience Formerly the Managing Director of the Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. from 2002 to 2016. Chief Operating Officer of SVB Holdings PLC, now Novae Group plc, a Lloyd’s listed integrated vehicle, from 1997 to 2002. Previously, Finance Director of N.M. Rothschild & Sons Limited from 1995 to 1997, having joined the bank in 1981. She originally trained at what is now KPMG.