Imperial Metals Corp (III.TO)

Name Description

Pierre Lebel Mr. Pierre B. Lebel is a Independent Chairman of the Board of Imperial Metals Corporation. Mr. Lebel is also serves as Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, and is a Member of the Health & Safety Committee. Mr. Lebel also serves as a Director of HomEquity Bank, SouthGobi Resources Ltd., West Kirkland Mining Inc., the Mining Association of British Columbia, the Mining Association of Canada and the Business Council of British Columbia

J Kynoch Mr. J. Brian Kynoch is a President, Director of Imperial Metals Corporation. Mr. Kynoch served as a director of Cross Lake from March 5, 2004 until October 23, 2008

Don Parsons Mr. Don Parsons is a Chief Operating Officer of Imperial Metals Corporation. Prior thereto, he served as President and General Manager of Tercon Enterprises, Fort McMurray operations. Prior thereto he was Vice President - Operations of Imperial (Nov 2005).

Sophie Hsia Ms. Sophie E. Hsia is Chief Scientific Officer, Vice President Risk, General Counsel of Imperial Metals Corporation. Prior thereto she was Corporate Legal Counsel (2014); prior thereto Barrister & Solicitor (sole practice) (2010)

Carolyn Anglin Ms. Carolyn Diane Anglin is Vice President - Environmental Affairs of Imperial Metals Corporation. Prior thereto she was Consultant for Geoscience BC Society (2013); and prior thereto President/CEO, Geoscience BC Society (2006)

Gordon Keevil Mr. Gordon A. Keevil is a Vice President - Corporate Development of Imperial Metals Corporation. Prior thereto President & Director of Selkirk Metals Corp. (Apr 2005).

Steve Robertson Mr. Steve Robertson is a Vice President - Corporate Affairs of Imperial Metals Corporation., since April 2013. Prior thereto he was Exploration Manager (2005)

Larry Moeller Mr. Larry G. Moeller is a Lead Independent Director of Imperial Metals Corporation. Mr. Moeller is President of Kimball Capital Corporation, Vice President Finance of Edco Financial Holdings Ltd., and Director of Magellan Aerospace Corporation, Crocotta Energy Inc., and Jovian Capital Corporation.

Theodore Muraro Mr. Theodore W. Muraro is a Independent Director of Imperial Metals Corporation. He is Consulting Geological Engineer.

Laurie Pare Mr. Laurie M. Pare is a Independent Director of Imperial Metals Corporation. Mr. Pare is President of Bellevue Spur Capital Corporation and Treasurer of Edco Financial Holdings Ltd., private companies based in Calgary, Alberta. He is a retired partner of Price Waterhouse Coopers LLP. Mr. Pare holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Alberta and is a Chartered Accountant.