Imperial Metals Corp (III.TO)
III.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.99CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.24 (-7.43%)
Prev Close
$3.23
Open
$3.26
Day's High
$3.30
Day's Low
$2.98
Volume
84,639
Avg. Vol
51,326
52-wk High
$7.89
52-wk Low
$2.94
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Pierre Lebel
|65
|Independent Chairman of the Board
|
J Kynoch
|President, Director
|
Andre Deepwell
|60
|Chief Financial Officer, Corporate Secretary
|
Don Parsons
|2011
|Chief Operating Officer
|
Sophie Hsia
|2017
|Chief Scientific Officer, Vice President Risk, General Counsel
|
Darb Dhillon
|2017
|Vice President - Finance
|
Carolyn Anglin
|2017
|Vice President - Environmental Affairs
|
Gordon Keevil
|2009
|Vice President - Corporate Development
|
Steve Robertson
|2013
|Vice President - Corporate Affairs
|
Larry Moeller
|2010
|Lead Independent Director
|
Theodore Muraro
|2009
|Independent Director
|
Laurie Pare
|2013
|Independent Director
|
Edward Yurkowski
|68
|2005
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Pierre Lebel
|Mr. Pierre B. Lebel is a Independent Chairman of the Board of Imperial Metals Corporation. Mr. Lebel is also serves as Chair of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee, and is a Member of the Health & Safety Committee. Mr. Lebel also serves as a Director of HomEquity Bank, SouthGobi Resources Ltd., West Kirkland Mining Inc., the Mining Association of British Columbia, the Mining Association of Canada and the Business Council of British Columbia
|
J Kynoch
|Mr. J. Brian Kynoch is a President, Director of Imperial Metals Corporation. Mr. Kynoch served as a director of Cross Lake from March 5, 2004 until October 23, 2008
|
Andre Deepwell
|
Don Parsons
|Mr. Don Parsons is a Chief Operating Officer of Imperial Metals Corporation. Prior thereto, he served as President and General Manager of Tercon Enterprises, Fort McMurray operations. Prior thereto he was Vice President - Operations of Imperial (Nov 2005).
|
Sophie Hsia
|Ms. Sophie E. Hsia is Chief Scientific Officer, Vice President Risk, General Counsel of Imperial Metals Corporation. Prior thereto she was Corporate Legal Counsel (2014); prior thereto Barrister & Solicitor (sole practice) (2010)
|
Darb Dhillon
|
Carolyn Anglin
|Ms. Carolyn Diane Anglin is Vice President - Environmental Affairs of Imperial Metals Corporation. Prior thereto she was Consultant for Geoscience BC Society (2013); and prior thereto President/CEO, Geoscience BC Society (2006)
|
Gordon Keevil
|Mr. Gordon A. Keevil is a Vice President - Corporate Development of Imperial Metals Corporation. Prior thereto President & Director of Selkirk Metals Corp. (Apr 2005).
|
Steve Robertson
|Mr. Steve Robertson is a Vice President - Corporate Affairs of Imperial Metals Corporation., since April 2013. Prior thereto he was Exploration Manager (2005)
|
Larry Moeller
|Mr. Larry G. Moeller is a Lead Independent Director of Imperial Metals Corporation. Mr. Moeller is President of Kimball Capital Corporation, Vice President Finance of Edco Financial Holdings Ltd., and Director of Magellan Aerospace Corporation, Crocotta Energy Inc., and Jovian Capital Corporation.
|
Theodore Muraro
|Mr. Theodore W. Muraro is a Independent Director of Imperial Metals Corporation. He is Consulting Geological Engineer.
|
Laurie Pare
|Mr. Laurie M. Pare is a Independent Director of Imperial Metals Corporation. Mr. Pare is President of Bellevue Spur Capital Corporation and Treasurer of Edco Financial Holdings Ltd., private companies based in Calgary, Alberta. He is a retired partner of Price Waterhouse Coopers LLP. Mr. Pare holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Alberta and is a Chartered Accountant.
|
Edward Yurkowski
|Mr. Edward A. Yurkowski is a Independent Director of Imperial Metals Corporation. He holds P.Eng. Mr. Yurkowski is President of Procon Mining and Tunnelling Ltd, a Vancouver based full service mining contractor with operations in North America and other continents. Mr. Yurkowski was director of Cross Lake Minerals Ltd. (“Cross Lake”) from July 28, 2008 to September 18, 2008.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Pierre Lebel
|--
|
J Kynoch
|288,750
|
Andre Deepwell
|227,115
|
Don Parsons
|229,425
|
Sophie Hsia
|--
|
Darb Dhillon
|--
|
Carolyn Anglin
|--
|
Gordon Keevil
|172,200
|
Steve Robertson
|178,538
|
Larry Moeller
|--
|
Theodore Muraro
|--
|
Laurie Pare
|--
|
Edward Yurkowski
|--
As Of 31 Dec 2014
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Pierre Lebel
|0
|0
|
J Kynoch
|0
|0
|
Andre Deepwell
|0
|0
|
Don Parsons
|0
|0
|
Sophie Hsia
|0
|0
|
Darb Dhillon
|0
|0
|
Carolyn Anglin
|0
|0
|
Gordon Keevil
|0
|0
|
Steve Robertson
|0
|0
|
Larry Moeller
|0
|0
|
Theodore Muraro
|0
|0
|
Laurie Pare
|0
|0
|
Edward Yurkowski
|0
|0