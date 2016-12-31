Iliad SA (ILD.PA)

Name Description

Cyril Poidatz Mr. Cyril Poidatz has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Iliad SA as of December 12, 2003. Before joining the Company in 1998, Mr. Poidatz worked for ten years at Cap Gemini. For several years he served as Finance Director for Cap Gemini Italia, leading the restructuring of Cap Gemini’s Italian divisions. Mr. Poidatz began his career as an auditor with Coopers & Lybrand.

Maxime Lombardini Mr. Maxime Lombardini has been Chief Executive Officer and Director of Iliad SA since June 14, 2007. He has been Director of the Company since May 29, 2007. Prior to that, he was Director of Development of the Company. A graduate of Institut d’Etudes Politiques and holder of a Masters degree in business law and tax law from the University of Paris (II), he was appointed General Director of TF1 Production in 2003. While in this post, he restructured the group's six subsidiaries. From 1999 to 2003, he was Development Director at TF1, a position in which he studied and implemented the group's growth operations. From 1996 to 1999, he was General Secretary of TPS (a subsidiary of TF1 and M6). He was also Director of TF1 Expansion, Syalis, TCM and TPS.

Xavier Niel Mr. Xavier Niel has been Vice Chairman of the Board, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at ILIAD SA since 2014. From June 14, 2007 he served as Senior Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Director. He has been Director of the Company since December 12, 2003. He has been involved in the data communications, Internet and telecommunications industry since the late 1980s. In 1993, before dedicating himself full-time to developing the Group, he founded Worldnet, the first Internet service provider in France, which was sold to Kaptech (LDCom Group) in December 2000. He has been responsible for the Group's major strategic developments, from the launch of the ANNU service and the development of Internet access services based on France Telecom’s repayment scheme as a financial model to the launch of the Freebox project.

Thomas Reynaud Mr. Thomas Reynaud has been Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, Head of Business Development and Director of ILIAD SA since March 18, 2010. He is a graduate of HEC business school and New York University. He joined the Company in the summer of 2007 as Head of Business Development and Member of the Management Committee before becoming Chief Financial Officer of the Group on January 1, 2008. Prior to joining Iliad, Mr. Reynaud held the position of Managing Director in charge of the Telecoms, Media and Technology sector at Societe Generale. During the ten years he spent with the bank, he worked in both the Paris and New York offices, in the Debt then Equity Capital Markets Departments, leading numerous IPOs, privatizations and equity and debt offerings. He has acted as an advisor to the Iliad Group since 2003, notably for the Group’s IPO in 2004 and convertible bond issue in 2006.

Rani Assaf Mr. Rani Assaf has been Senior Vice President and Technical Director at ILIAD SA since June 14, 2007. He is also Technical Director of the Company. He is in charge of the Company's Internet Protocol (IP) and Telecommunications network, as well as the rollout of its DSL (Digital Subscriber Line) network. Since 1999, Mr. Assaf has been involved in implementing the Group's IP network infrastructures. He is also one of the founders of the Freebox project. He joined the Group in 1999.

Antoine Levavasseur Mr. Antoine Levavasseur has been Senior Vice President, Information Systems Director and Director of ILIAD SA since June 14, 2007. He has been Director of the Company since May 27, 2005. He graduated from EFREI with an Engineering degree. He joined ILIAD in 1999 as Manager of Free’s system platform and servers. Since 1999, he has been involved in developing the information system for subscriber management and in operating and developing the e-mail platforms, Web servers and applications used by subscribers.

Olivier Rosenfeld Mr. Olivier Rosenfeld has been Director of ILIAD SA since 2016. Prior to that, he was Independent Director, Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company. He joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer in January 2001. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee. He graduated from Ecole de Commerce E.Solvay. He began his career in Merrill Lynch's investment banking division, where he was mainly involved with various privatization deals. He then joined the Goldman Sachs team in charge of primary issues in New York and Hong Kong. He is currently Director of Monaco Telecom and Salt Mobile S.A. in Switzerland.

Virginie Calmels Ms. Virginie Calmels has been Independent Director of Iliad SA since June 23, 2009. She is Chairperson of the Company's Nominations and Compensation Committee. She is a graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Toulouse and holds a postgraduate degree in accounting and finance (DESCF). She is also a certified accountant and a graduate of the Advanced Management Program (AMP) of INSEAD. In March 2014, she was elected Deputy Mayor of Bordeaux in charge of the Economy, Employment and Sustainable Growth, working alongside Alain Juppe (Mayor). She is also a local councilor in the Bordeaux region, where in December 2015 she was elected Vice President in charge of major commercial development sites. In addition, since December 13, 2015 she has been a councilor for the Aquitaine Limousin Poitou-Charentes region. Since January 8, 2013, Ms. Calmels has chaired the Supervisory Boards of Euro Disney and Euro Disney Associes S.C.A., of which she has been a member since March 2011. She has also been Vice Chairman of the CEPS research center since July 2009, a director and Chair of the Compensation Committee of Iliad (Free) since June 2009, and a director of Technicolor since May 2014. She also founded SHOWer Company which she has chaired since April 2013. Ms. Calmels began her career in 1993 within the audit firm Salu stro Reydel. She then worked with the Canal+ group between 1998 and 2003, holding the positions of Finance Director of NC Numericable, Finance Director of the Canal+ group’s international and development divisions and subsequently Chief Financial Officer of Canal+ S.A. before being appointed as the group’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer and then joint Chief Operating Officer. Ms. Calmels joined Endemol France in 2003 as CEO and was appointed Chairman and CEO in October 2007. She became CEO of Endemol Monde in May 2012 while remaining Chairman of Endemol France before resigning from these positions in mid-January 2013.

Marie-Christine Levet Ms. Marie-Christine Levet has been Independent Director of Iliad SA since May 29, 2008. She is Chairperson of the Company's Audit Committee. She began her career with Accenture, before joining Disney and then Pepsico in marketing and strategy positions. Over the last ten years, Marie-Christine Levet has gained experience in the new technology sector. In 1997, she founded Lycos France and raised it to second place among French portals in 2000. In 2001, after it was purchased by Deutsche Telekom, she took over as CEO of Club-Internet. From 2004 to 2005, Ms. Levet was also chairperson of the A.F.A (Association of Internet Service Providers), which represents the interests of market players with respect to the public authorities. From 2008 until 2010, she joined Nextradio TV as Director of Internet activities and as Managing Director of Groupe Tests. Between 2010 and 2014 she held the position of Associate Director of Jadna Capital. Ms. Levet graduated from HEC and holds an MBA from INSEAD.

Orla Noonan Ms. Orla Noonan has been Independent Director of Iliad SA since June 23, 2009. She is Member of the Company's Audit Committee. A graduate of HEC business school and Trinity College Dublin, Ms. Noonan is Chief Executive Officer of the AB group. She began her career with the investment bank Salomon Brothers in London, where she participated in several M&A transactions, particularly in the media and telecoms sector. She then joined the AB group in 1996, working first on IPOs in New York and Paris and then on external growth transactions such as the acquisitions of the television channels RTL9 and TMC. She was Chairman of the NT1 television channel from the launch of DTT in France in 2005 until it was sold to TF1 in 2010.

Pierre Pringuet Mr. Pierre Pringuet has been Independent Director of Iliad SA since July 25, 2007. He is Member of the Company's Nominations and Remuneration Committee. After graduating from Ecole Polytechnique and Ecole des Mines de Paris, Mr. Pringuet began his career in the French public sector. Between 1981 and 1985 he worked in Michel Rocard’s ministerial cabinet before joining the Agriculture Ministry as Agriculture and Food Industries Director. In 1987 he joined Pernod Ricard as Development Director, playing a role in the Pernod Ricard group’s expansion in Asia. Between 1989 and 1996 he held the position of Managing Director of Societe pour l’Exportation des Grandes Marques (SEGM) and then served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard Europe from 1997 to 2000. In 2000 Mr. Pringuet joined Patrick Ricard at the group’s holding company, Mr. Ricard, taking on the position of Co-Chief Executive Officer alongside Richard Burrows. Appointed a director of Pernod Ricard in 2004, he saw through the group’s acquisition and integration of Allied Domecq in 2005, and in December 2005 he became the group’s sole Chief Operating Officer. In 2008, he organized the acquisition of Vin&Spirit (V&S) and its Absolut Vodka brand, which completed Pernod Ricard’s globalization drive. Following the retirement of Patrick Ricard, Mr. Pringuet became Chief Executive Officer of Pernod Ricard on November 5, 2008 and was subsequently appointed Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors on August 29, 2012. Having reached the applicable age limit as Chief Executive Officer within the group he stood down from his executive position on February 11, 2015 but remained Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors.