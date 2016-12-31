IAMGOLD Corp (IMG.TO)

Name Description

Donald Charter Mr. Donald K. (Don) Charter is an Independent Chairman of the Board of IAMGOLD Corporation. Mr. Charter is currently a corporate director serving on four public company boards which includes Lundin Mining Corporation, Dream Office Reit and Sprott Resource Holdings Inc. Most recently Mr. Charter was the President, CEO and a Director of Corsa Coal Corp., an international metallurgical coal mining company listed on the TSX.V with operations in Pennsylvania, from 2010 to August 2013. Mr. Charter successfully built Corsa from a start up to an established domestic and international supplier of US low vol metallurgical coal. Mr. Charter has business experience in a number of sectors including mining (precious metals, base metals, iron ore, coal), real estate and financial services. He is a graduate of McGill University where he obtained degrees in Economics and Law. He began his career in Toronto where he built a successful commercial and M&A business law practice, becoming a partner in a national law firm. Mr. Charter joined the Dundee group of companies as an Executive Vice President with a number of capital markets related responsibilities. He became the inaugural Chairman and CEO of the Dundee Securities group of companies, and oversaw its growth from a start up to a major independent financial services company. Mr. Charter left this group and focused his attention on his personal consulting and investment company, and as a corporate director primarily in the resource sector. Mr. Charter has extensive corporate governance experience and has sat on and chaired a number of audit, compensation and governance committees as well as a number of special, independent and strategic committees in various corporate situations. He has completed the Institute of Corporate Directors, Directors Education Program and is a member of the Institute.

Stephen Letwin Mr. Stephen Joseph James Letwin is the President, Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company. Mr. Letwin was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of IAMGOLD Corporation on November 1, 2010. He has been a member of the Board of Directors since joining the Company. Specializing in corporate finance, operational management, and merger and acquisitions, Stephen brings over 30 years of experience from the highly-competitive resource sector. Mr. Letwin actively leads his executive management team with a clear and pragmatic approach to driving business results, creating shareholder value, and achieving sustainable growth. Prior to joining IAMGOLD, Mr. Letwin was based in Houston, Texas, where he was the Executive Vice President, Gas Transportation & International, with Enbridge Inc. Stephen was responsible for Enbridge’s natural gas operations, including overall responsibility for Enbridge Energy Partners, as the partnership’s Managing Director. In 1999, he joined Enbridge as President and Chief Operating Officer, Energy Services, based in Toronto, Canada. Mr. Letwin currently serves as Director for Precision Drilling Corp. Before joining Enbridge, Mr. Letwin served as President & Chief Operating Officer of TransCanada Energy and was Chief Financial Officer, TransCanada Pipelines Limited, Numac (Westcoast Energy), and Encor Energy. Mr. Letwin holds an MBA from the University of Windsor, is a Certified General Accountant, a graduate of McMaster University (B.Sc., Honors), and a graduate of the Harvard Advanced Management Program. Throughout his career, Stephen has actively demonstrated his commitment to voluntary leadership. His most recent community affiliations have included Director, Corporate Campaign Committee of Texas Children’s Hospital; Patron, UNICEF Alberta, Canada; and Director, YMCA Calgary, Canada. For his commitment to the community, Stephen was awarded the 2006 Alberta Centennial Medal. In 2011, Mr. Letwin was made an Officer of the National Order of Burkina Faso.

Carol Banducci Ms. Carol T. Banducci is a Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of IAMGOLD Corporation. Prior to joining the Company, Carol was the VP Finance and a Director of Royal Group Technologies, where she led comprehensive integration, restructuring and cost improvement initiatives. Carol has had finance experience in statutory and management reporting, audit, forecasts, capital programs, treasury, tax, acquisitions and divestments, pension fund management, insurance and information technology. She has held senior finance roles with the supplier of explosives and blasting technology. Other positions held include CFO and Vice President, Orica Explosives North America, CFO and Vice President of Finance and IT, ICI Explosives Canada & Latin America, International Controller, ICI International Explosives, Treasurer of ICI Canada Inc., and CFO and Vice President Finance of Canadian General-Tower Limited. Carol oversees all aspects of the finance and IT functions for IAMGOLD. She graduated from the University of Toronto with a Bachelor of Commerce degree.

P. Gordon Stothart Mr. P. Gordon Stothart is a Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of IAMGOLD Corporation. Mr. Stothart joined IAMGOLD in December of 2007 and brings over 20 years of industry experience to the position of COO. In his previous role, Gordon was responsible for technical management and development of three copper projects in South America as well as oversight of the Antamina and Collahuasi mines. Prior to this role, Gordon served as the General Manager and Operations Manager at Lomas Bayas in Chile and Antamina in Peru as well as holding Engineering Management positions at the Brunswick and Bell Mines in Canada. He also spent several years as a Manager within the Business Development group for a multinational metals producer and provided technical analysis for global acquisition opportunities. He graduated from the University of British Columbia in 1987 with a Double Major in Mining and Mineral Process Engineering.

Jeffery Snow Mr. Jeffery A. Snow is a Senior Vice President - Business Development, General Counsel of IAMGOLD Corporation. Mr. Jeffery Snow joined IAMGOLD in November 2009 and is currently Senior Vice President and General Counsel in addition to being member of the Executive Leadership Team. Jeff’s academic credentials include a business degree from Queen’s University and a law degree from U.W.O. In his 30 years in the mining industry, Jeff has been Senior Vice-President & General Counsel for Noranda / Falconbridge, President and CEO of a mid-tier gold company, General Manager of a world class metallurgical facility, and Managing Director of a Mining Group at a national law firm. Jeff has led legal teams at a number of international mining companies and has worked on major acquisitions/dispositions, financings, class action litigation and international joint ventures in over 40 countries.

Benjamin Little Mr. Benjamin R. Little is a Senior Vice President - Corporate Affairs, HSS & People of IAMGOLD Corporation. Benjamin Little is Senior Vice President at IAMGOLD Corporation, a leading international gold producer. He heads the Corporate Affairs, HSS, and People functions and is a member of the Executive Leadership Team. Ben is also Chief Executive Officer of Euro Ressources SA, a French affiliate of IAMGOLD focused on precious-metal royalties. Prior to joining IAMGOLD, Ben was Director of Government and International Affairs at Barrick Gold Corporation. He is a corporate lawyer, having practised at a leading business law firm in Toronto. He has also served as Senior Policy Adviser to Canada's federal Minister of Industry. Mr. Little studied at Queen's University (gold medallist), Oxford University (master's degree in international relations, Commonwealth Scholar) and the University of Toronto Faculty of Law. He is a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada and the Canadian Bar Association, and has served or continues to serve on the boards of directors of many organizations, including SEMOS (Mali), the World Gold Council (Alternate), Euro Resources S.A. (France), the Canada-Chile Business Council, Minalliance (Quebec), the Mining Association of Canada, the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, the Canada-Peru Chamber of Commerce and the Canada-Pakistan Business Council.

Craig MacDougall Mr. Craig S. MacDougall is a Senior Vice President - Exploration of IAMGOLD Coporation. Mr. MacDougall, who, prior to February 2012, worked as an industry consultant and prior to that he held the position of President and CEO of Continental Nickel Limited.

John Caldwell Mr. John Edward Caldwell is an Independent Director of IAMGOLD Corporation. From 2003 until his retirement from SMTC Corporation, on March 31, 2011, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the board of directors. Before joining STMC Corporation, Mr. Caldwell held positions in The Mosaic Group, a marketing services provider, as Chair of the Restructuring Committee of the Board, from October 2002 to September 2003, in GEAC Computer Corporation Limited, a computer software company, as President and Chief Executive Officer from October 2000 to December 2001 and in CAE Inc., a provider of simulation and modeling technologies and integrated training solutions for the civil aviation and defense industries, as President and Chief Executive Officer from June 1993 to October 1999. In addition, Mr. Caldwell served in a variety of senior executive positions in finance, including Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Chief Financial Officer of CAE and Executive Vice President of Finance and Administration of Carling O’Keefe Breweries of Canada. Over the course of his career, Mr. Caldwell has served on the audit committees of ten public companies. Also, for the past several years, Mr. Caldwell is a lecturer for the Institute of Corporate Directors on the subject of board responsibilities for oversight of enterprise risk. Mr. Caldwell is Chairman of and has been a director of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., a global semiconductor provider since 2006 and of Faro Technologies, Inc., a producer of three dimensional manufacturing measurement systems, since 2002. Mr. Caldwell also served on the board of directors of ATI Technologies Inc. from 2003 to 2006, Rothmans Inc. from 2004 to 2008, Cognos Inc. from 2000 to 2008, Stelco Inc. from 1997 to 2006 and Sleeman Breweries Ltd. from 2003 to 2005. Mr. Caldwell holds a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from Carleton University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Richard Hall Mr. Richard J. (Ritch) Hall is an Independent Director of IAMGOLD Corporation. Mr. Hall brings over 45 years of exploration, development, mining and corporate experience to IAMGOLD. In addition to IAMGOLD, Mr. Hall currently serves as Chairman of Klondex Mines Ltd. and as a director of Orla Mining Ltd. Mr. Hall formerly served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Northgate Minerals until it was acquired by AuRico Gold now called Alamos Gold. Mr. Hall also served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Metallica Resources. While at Metallica Resources he was involved in the merger with Peak Gold Ltd. and New Gold Inc. to form what is now New Gold Inc. Over the past 10 years Mr. Hall has consulted to the mineral industry and has served on a number of resource sector boards of directors including Chairman of Premier Gold, Chairman of Grayd Resources and Director of Kaminak Gold. Mr. Hall also served on numerous audit, compensation and governance committees during his career as well as chairing several special independent committees of boards of directors during various corporate situations. Mr. Hall is involved in several non-profit organizations including, Past President and Life Member of the American Exploration and Mining Association, formerly the Northwest Mining Association, Director of the Denver Gold Group, member of both the Investment Committee and Audit Committee of the Society of Economic Geologists (SEG). Mr. Hall holds a Bachelor and a Masters Degree in Geology and an MBA from Eastern Washington University. Mr. Hall has also completed an Executive Development Program at the University of Minnesota. Mr. Hall is a member of the National Association of Corporate Directors and has completed the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA) Directors Education Program and is a member of ICSA.

Mahendra Naik Mr. Mahendra Naik, CPA is an Independent Director of IAMGOLD Corporation. Mr. Naik has been involved with IAMGOLD since its inception in 1990 as one of the founding Directors and Chief Financial Officer. As CFO from 1990 to 1999, Mr. Naik led the joint venture with AngloGold and in project debt financings in excess of U.S. $350 million for both Sadiola and Yatela mines. In addition, Mr. Naik led equity financings in excess of U.S. $150 million including the IAMGOLD’s initial public offering in 1996. From 2000 to date, as a Director, Mr. Naik has been a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees. Mr. Naik is the Chairman of the Board, Audit and Compensation committees of Fortune Minerals Limited, a TSX listed company. Since 2003, Mr. Naik has been Director of Goldmoney Inc, a TSX listed precious metals financial services company and is Chairman of Audit and Compensation committees. Mr. Naik also is a Director and Chairman of the Audit and Corporate Governance Committees for FirstGlobalData, a TSV financial services company, as well as a member of the Compensation committee. Mr. Naik is involved in number of non-profit organizations, including the Indus Entrepreneurs and Trillium Hospital Foundation. Mr. Naik is a Chartered Professional Accountant and practised for nine years with a major accounting firm. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto.

Timothy Snider Mr. Timothy R. (Tim) Snider serves as an Independent Director of IAMGOLD Corporation. Mr. Snider is the Chairman of Cupric Canyon Capital, LLC, a private equity company that invests in copper mining assets worldwide. He was formerly President and Chief Operating Officer of Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold, and its predecessor Phelps Dodge Corporation where he spent 38 years of his career. In addition to IAMGOLD, Mr. Snider is a director of Teck Resources Limited of Vancouver. He is also a former director of Cia. De Minas Buenaventura based in Lima, Peru, and of Compass Minerals based in Overland Park, Kansas where he served as Chairman of the Compensation Committee. Mr. Snider is also involved in several non-profit organizations, including the Nature Conservancy (Arizona chapter), University of Arizona’s Institute for Mineral Resources (founding Chairman), the Northern Arizona University Foundation Board, and the Mining Foundation of the Southwest. He was inducted into the American Mining Hall of Fame and received the Jackling Award and Richards Award for innovation from the Society of Mining and Metallurgical Engineers.