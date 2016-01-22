Indian Bank (INBA.NS)

Name Description

Kishor Kharat Shri. Kishor Piraji Kharat serves as Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Director of Indian Bank. Shri. Kishor Piraji Kharat, has been Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of IDBI Bank Limited.

K. Srinivasa Raghavan Shri. K. Srinivasa Raghavan is the Chief Financial Officer and General Manager since May 2014.

S Chezhian Mr. S. Chezhian is the General Manager of The Indian Bank since 2014.

K. Malathy Ms. K. Malathy is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.

Vipon Malhotra Mr. Vipon Malhotra is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.

R. Manimaran Mr. R Manimaran is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.

Banabihari Panda Mr. Banabihari Panda is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.

B. Parthasarathy Mr. B Parthasarathy is the General Manager of Indian Bank 2014.

S V Radhakrishnan Mr. S V Radhakrishnan is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.

G. Rangarajan Mr. G. Rangarajan is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.

Chitra Subramaniam Ms. Chitra Subramaniam is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.

Gadiparthi Sudhakar Mr. Gadiparthi Sudhakar is the General Manager of Indian Bank since 2014.

R. Subramania Kumar Shri. R. Subramania Kumar has been appointed as Executive Director of the Indian Bank, with effect from January 22, 2016. He is General Manager of Punjab National Bank.

A. Rajeev Shri. A. S. Rajeev has been appointed as Executive Director of Indian Bank, with effect from January 22, 2016. He is General Manager of Vijaya Bank.

Mudita Mishra Ms. Mudita Mishra is Government Nominee Director of the Company. She is Director, Department of Financial Services.

Vinod Nagar Shri. Vinod Kumar Nagar is the Shareholder Director of Indian Bank since July 2014.