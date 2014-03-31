Indiabulls Ventures Ltd (INDB.NS)

Name Description

Sameer Gehlaut Shri. Sameer Gehlaut serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the Indiabulls Securities Limited. He is the Founder and Chairman of Indiabulls Group. Mr. Gehlaut, a first generation entrepreneur, has been spearheading the Group since its inception. Mr. Gehlaut holds a graduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from the lndian Institute of Technology, Delhi. He is not related to any other director on the Board of the Company. Mr. Gehlaut, directly and through his 100% owned companies, owns an aggregate of 15,27,48,802 Equity Shares, representing 34.53oh of the total paid up equity capital ofthe Company. He is also a chairman on the Board of Indiabulls Housing Finance Limited and Indiabulls Real Estate Limited, Meru Minerals Private Limited, Karanbhumi Estates Private Limited, Valenan Real Estate Pdvate Limited, Mugwort Real Estate Pnvate Limited, lnuus Infrastructure Private Limited, Inuus Developers Private Limited, Inuus Land Development Pnvate Limited, Inuus Properties Private Limited, Zwina lnfrastructure Private Limited, Cleta lnfracon Private Limited, OakNorth Holdings Limited, SG Advisory Services Private Limited and Galax Minerals Private Limited. Under Mr. Gehlaut's leadership,. rvithin a span of 16 years, Indiabulls Group has emerged as a leading business conglomerate with business interests across sectors. lndiabulls Group is one ofthe top 10 dividend paying Groups in the promoter owned private sector in India. The Group is valued at over 10 billion USD and is amongst the top 25 Groups in the lndian private sector by market value. The group had combined revenues of 1. 15,279.4 Cr. andprofits of { 3,355.5 Cr. at the end of fiscal year 2016 - 2017. Various Group companies are listed on Luxemburg Stock Exchange, Bombay Stock Exchange, and the National Stock Exchange.

Divyesh Shah Shri. Divyesh Bharat Kumar Shah is Chief Executive Officer, Whole-Time Director of Indiabulls Securities Limited. He has over 18 years of experience in the Share Broking Business. He has worked with financial services firms and gained experience managing and developing brokerage sales team and cultivating deep client relationships. He is responsible for setting up new branches and managing a sales force of the company. Mr. Shah has experience on the process and operations required for running securities broking business in a professional manner meriting his reappointment as Whole-time Director of the Company. Mr. Shah is designated as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He is also on the Board of Indiabulls Properties Pvt. Ltd, Indiabulls Resources Ltd, Indiabulls Natural Resources Ltd, Nilgiri Commercial Estate Ltd, Indiabulls Infrastructure Projects Ltd, Indiabulls Engineering Ltd, Nilgiri Lands Ltd, Nilgiri Land Holdings Ltd, Nilgiri Infrastructure Ltd, Nilgiri Buildwell Ltd, Indiabulls Finance Company Pvt. Ltd, Indiabulls Commodities Ltd and Indiabulls Brokerage Ltd. Mr. Shah is also a member of the Audit Committee of Indiabulls Finance Company Pvt. Ltd.

Pinank Shah Mr. Pinank Jayant shah serves as Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Pinank Shah has over 15 years of experience in Retail Lending, corporate Lending and Fund Raising. Mr. Pinanl Shah has been with Indiabulls Group for nearly 6 years. At Indrabulls Housing Finance Limited (IBHFL), Mr. Pinanl Shah was heading the Treasury and managed the Fund Raising and invesiment pians of the company. Prior to joining IBHFL, Mr. Shah has worked with HDFC Ltd for about i0 y.urr. With extensive professional experience in both lendrng and borrowing, Mr. Shah has bein instrumental in expanding businesses of organizations he has worked for. Over the course ofhis career, Mr Shah has developed a strong connect with market participants including shareholders. Since June 19, 201'7, Mr. Shah has been designated as Chief Executive Officer of IVL Finance Limited (a non-public deposit taking NBFC registered with the Reserve Bank oflndia), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Shah holds a Bachelor degree in Commerce from Mumbai University and a Master degree in Management Studies (Finance) from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. He is not relateJ to any othel director on the Board of the Company. He does not hold any shares of the Company.

Saurabh Mittal Shri. Saurabh Kumar Mittal is Member - Key Management Personnel of Indiabulls Securities Limited, He has resigned as Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from October 16, 2010. He holds a degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi. He acquired a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Harvard Business School, where he was elected as a Baker Scholar. He is also a Director on the Boards of Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL) and Indiabulls Financial Services Limited, the companies listed on the BSE and NSE and Luxembourg Stock Exchange. He is also a member of the Audit Committee of IBREL.

Rajiv Rattan Shri. Rajiv Rattan is Member - Key Management Personnel of the Indiabulls Securities Limited.

Gagan Banga Mr. Gagan Banga serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Gagan Banga, holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management and has l8 years of industry experience. He brings deep operational knowledge and first-hand experience in shaping the business strategy of the Company.

Shyam Bansal Mr. Shyam Lal Bansal serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Shyam Lal Bansal is a seasoned and accomplished banker with a distinguished career sparuIlng more than three decades during which he handled a wide range of subjects pertaining to commercial banks in various high level iapacities culminating as the Chairman & Managing Director of Oriental Bank of Commerce, from where he finally demitted his office in September, 2014' Mr' Bansal is a Masrers in Commerce with CAIIB. He staned his career as a probationary officer in Union Bank of India and went on to have an illustrious professional tnnings spanning over 36 years in Banking Industry with Union Bank of India, united Bank of India and onental Bank of Commercel During his banking carrier with Union Bank, he headed various branches and regions and was promoted to the position of General Manager, where besides being a Field General Manager of its Eastem zone he headed its Retail Banking Division. In April 2010 he took over as Execu*tive Director of United Bank of India and in March 2012 he took over as chairman and Managing Director of Oriental Bank of Commerce. Mr. Bansal is an astute Banker of high repute. Dynamism and human approach are the hall-mark of fri, f.^onu. ln Banking Circles he is known for his expertise in matters ofcredit and operations and his ieadership having Jlarity of the subject with very strong communication skills. He las a knack of diffusing crisis wrth practical solutions. ln recognition of his contribution towards the Bank, he was deputJd for varioui overseas seminars and Training programs. Throughout his career, he has been known as dynamic leader and a true team-man' He is also a director on the Board of J. K. cement Limited, IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power company Lrmited, NIIT lnstirute of Finance Banking And Insurance Training Limited and lndiabulls Asset Reconstmction ComPanY Limited.

Vijayalakshmi Iyer Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Rajaram Iyer serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Rajaram Iyer was a Member, Finance & Investment and Enforcement, of Insurance ilegulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) till May 2017, having served for a period of iy"ars. She has the distinction of being the first former chairperson and Managing Director of a public sector bank to be appointed as a member of IRDA. She is a seasoned and accomplished tanker with a distinguished career spanning nearly four decades during which she handled a wide range of subjects pertaining to commercial banks in vanous high level capacities' She was previouslf the Chairperson & Managing Director of Bank of India, from where she demitted her office in May 2015. Mrs. Iyer is a Masters in Commerce with CAIIB, started her career as a probationary officer in Union-Bank of Indra and went on to have an illustrious professional innings spanning over 39 years in Banking lndustry, during which she headed various banking operations in credit function, corporate lproject & infrasiructure financing, information technology and risk management with Union bank of india, and as an Executive Dirictor of Central Bank of lndia, before her elevation to CMD of Bank of India. l.irroughout her career, she has been known as a dynamic leader and had a multi-disciplinary, challenging}d highly fulfilled career in Banking and Insurance Regulatory' Mrs. Iyer iS an astute Banker of high repute, a commttted professional with strong leadership qualities, expertise in Finance, Accounting, Management and Administrative matters, Corporate Govemance, and Risk Vtunugl-"nt. In reclognitioriof her professional expertise, she was deputed for various key positions including Banking and Frnancial institute of FICCI, Goveming Board - Institute of Banking Personnel d Selectio-n etc and also attended Annual General Meetings of World Bank. She had been also invited as speaker at Harvard Business School, ISB Hyderabad, CII, ICRA, ASSOCHAM, BCCI etc.

Alok Misra Mr. Alok Kumar Misra serves as Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Alok Kumar Misra is a seasoned and accomplished banker with a distinguished career spannlng more than three decades during which he handled a wide range of subjects pertaining to commercial banks in various high level capacities culminating as the Chairman & Managing Director of Bank of India, from where he finally demitted his office in September,2012. Mr.Misra has also served as the Chairman of the Indian Bank Association. Mr. Misra is a Masters in Statistics, Post Graduate Diploma in Personnel Management from FMS, Delhi University and CAIIB. He is also the fellow member of Certified Institute of Bankers of Scotland, Zambian Institute of Bankers, and an associate member of Australasian Institute of Banking & Finance. He started his career as a probationary officer in Bank of lndia and went on to have an illustrious professional innings spanning over 38 years in Banking Industry, during which he headed various banking operations, including in charge of Bank of lndia's intemational operations as its General Manager (lntemational), as a Managing Director of Indo-Zambia Bank Ltd, as an Executive Director of Canara Bank, before his elevation to CMD of Oriental Bank of Commerce and CMD of Bank of India. Throughout his career, he has been known as a dynamic leader and a true team-man Mr. Misra is an astute Banker of high repute, a committed professional with strong leadership qualities, expertise in Finance, Accounting, Management and Administrative matters, Corporate Govemance, and Risk Management. He is also a director on the Board of Monte Carlo Fashions Limited, Fortune Financial Services (India) Limited, Infomerics Valuation and Rating Private Limited and ITI Asset Management Limited.

Karan Khera Shri. Karan Singh Khera is Non-Executive Independent Director of Indiabulls Securities Limited. He holds a postgraduate degree in English and is a retired professor. He is also on the Board of Indiabulls Financial Services Limited, Indiabulls Real Estate Limited, Indiabulls Retail Services Limited, Indiabulls Power Limited., Poena Power Solutions Limited, Poena Power Transmission Limited and Indiabulls Commodities Limited. Mr. Singh is a member of Remuneration Committee and Chairman of Audit Committee, Shareholders'/ Investors' Grievance Committee and Compensation Committee of Indiabulls Securities Limited, member of the Audit Committee and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee of Indiabulls Power Limited, and also a member of the Shareholders'/ Investors' Grievance Committee of Indiabulls Financial Services Limited.