ING Groep NV (INGA.AS)

Name Description

Jeroen van der Veer Mr. Jeroen van der Veer has been Independent Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ING Groep N.V. since May 9, 2011. Previously, he served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Company from October 1, 2009. He has been Member of Supervisory Board since July 1, 2009. He is Chairman of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee and Member of the Risk Committee and the Remuneration Committee. Mr. van der Veer was appointed Chief Executive of Royal Dutch/Shell in March 2004 and held this position till the end of June 2009. He joined Shell in 1971 and held a number of senior management positions around the world before he was appointed as group Managing Director in 1997. Until May 2013 he has served as Non-Executive Director of Royal Dutch Shell plc. He has acted as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ING Bank N.V., Koninklijke Philips Electronics N.V., Member of the Supervisory Board of Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster N.V., among others.

Ralph Hamers Mr. Ralph A.J.G. Hamers has been Chief Executive Officer, Chairman of the Executive Board and Member of the Management Board Banking of ING Groep N.V. since October 1, 2013. Since October 1, 2013 he has also served as CEO of the Management Board Banking (MBB) and Management Board Insurance EurAsia (MBE). He has been CEO of ING Belgium and Luxemburg since March 2011. Mr. Hamers joined the Company in 1991 as a relationship manager for Structured Finance in the Global Clients Division. In 1997 he moved to Global Risk Management and he became General Manager of ING Romania in 1999. In 2005 he was appointed CEO of ING Bank in the Netherlands before becoming Global Head of the Commercial Banking Network in 2007. In 2010 he was appointed Head of Network Management for Retail Banking Direct and International. He also became Member of the ING Banking Management Team which governs corporate development and strategic activities. He holds a Master of Science in Business Econometrics/Operations Research from Tilburg University in the Netherlands and has completed professional programs at the Netherlands Institute for Banking, the Amsterdam Institute of Finance, Oxford University and INSEAD.

Hermann Lamberti Mr. Hermann-Josef M. Lamberti serves as Independent Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ING Groep N.V. He was appointed Member of the Supervisory Board of the Company on May 13, 2013. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and Member of the Risk Committee at the Company. He has served as Non-Executive Member of the Board of Directors Airbus Group N.V., Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hypo Alpe Adria (HAA) SEE, Member of the Supervisory Board Open-Xchange AG. Until 2012, he was Chief Operating Officer of Deutsche Bank AG.

Koos Timmermans Dr. Koos J. V. Timmermans has been Vice Chairman of the Management Board Banking, Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Executive Board at ING Groep N.V. since May 8, 2017. He is responsible for ING’s financial departments, Investor Relations, Sustainability, and Regulatory & International Affairs. He has previously served as Vice Chairman of the Management Board Banking of ING Groep N.V. since October 1, 2011. Prior to that, he was Member of the Executive Board and Chief Risk Officer of the Company. He graduated from Erasmus University Rotterdam in 1986 with a Masters degree in Economics. From 2014 to 2017 he was responsible for ING Bank’s operations in the Benelux as head of Market Leaders and from 2006 until 2007 he served at ING Group, Amsterdam, the Netherlands as Deputy Chief Risk Officer. Between 2000 and 2006 he worked for ING Group, Amsterdam, the Netherlands as Head Corporate Market Risk Management and from 1996 to 2000 he was Head Treasury ING Insurance. From 1991 to 1996 he worked at IBM’S European treasury in Ireland and from 1986 till 1991 at Amro Bank/ABN Amro Bank, Financial Markets interest-rate and FX derivatives area.

Roel Louwhoff Mr. Roel M.M. Louwhoff has been Chief Operating Officer, Chief Transformation Officer and Member of the Management Board Banking of ING Groep N.V. since October 1, 2016. He was Chief Operating Officer and Member of the Management Board Banking of ING Groep N.V. from May 1, 2014. He is responsible for operations of the bank-wide transformation that was announced in October 2016. In his COO role, he is responsible for operations, IT (including standardization), data management, information security, process management, and procurement. Prior to his appointment, he was Chief Executive Officer of British Telecoms Group Operate. From 2001 to 2004 he was Chief Operating Officer at ClientLogic Corporation, an international business process outsourcing firm. Between 1995 and 2001 he worked for SNT Group N.V., as Chief Operating Officer, ultimately responsible for Operations, HR, IT, Quality, Strategic Account Management, Program & Project Management, Solution Planning & Development and from 1989 until 1995 he served at Andersen Consulting (now Accenture) as a consultant and project leader. He graduated in 1989 with a Masters degree in Business Administration from the University of Groningen (the Netherlands), from which he also received an MBA.

Steven van Rijswijk Mr. Steven J.A. van Rijswijk has been Chief Risk Officer, Member of the Management Board Banking and Member of the Executive Board of ING Groep N.V. since August 1, 2017. He was Chief Risk Officer and Member of the Executive Board at the Company from May 8, 2017. He holds Masters degree in business economics from Erasmus University Rotterdam, the Netherlands. From 2014 to 2017 he was Global head Client Coverage at ING Wholesale Banking and from 2012 until 2014 he served as Global Head Corporate Clients ING. Between 2010 and 2012 he acted as Head Capital Structuring and Advisory team ING and from 1995 to 2010 he held several positions in the Mergers & Acquisitions and Equity Capital Markets domains of ING.

Roland Boekhout Mr. Roland B. Boekhout has been Member Management Board Banking and Head of Market Leaders at ING Groep N.V. since May 8, 2017. As head of Market Leaders, he is responsible for ING Bank’s operations in the Benelux, and the intended integration of ING’s banking platform in the Netherlands and Belgium. In addition, he is responsible for Advanced Analytics. From 2010 to 2017 he was Chief Executive Officer of ING in Germany and from 2008 until 2010 he acted as Chief Executive Officer of ING Wholesale Banking Central and Eastern Europe. Moreover, between 2004 and 2008 he served as Member of the Retail Board of ING in the Netherlands and from 1991 to 2004 he held several international management roles at ING. In 1991, he started as a senior credit analyst at ING. Mr. Boekhout holds a Masters degree in business economics from Erasmus University Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Aris Bogdaneris Mr. Aris Bogdaneris has been Member of the Management Board Banking and Head of Challengers & Growth Markets at ING Groep N.V. since June 1, 2015. He is responsible for all of the markets where ING is active in both retail banking and wholesale banking outside the Benelux. Prior to this appointment, Mr. Bogdaneris was Member of the Management Board responsible for Retail Banking at Raiffeisen Bank International as well as Chief Operating Officer overseeing Information Technology and Operations/Shared Service centre. From 1998 to 2004 he served at Budapest Bank (GE Capital), and held such positions as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board (2003-2004), Deputy Chief Executive Retail Banking (2001-2003) and Chief Operating Officer (1998-2001). From 1995 to 1998 he worked for General Electric Company as corporate auditor and from 1992 until 1995 at ABN AMRO, Corporate Finance, Hungary as an associate banker. He has a Masters degree in International Economics and International Relations from the School of Advanced International Studies at John Hopkins University, Washington DC. He graduated in 1992.

M. Fernandez Niemann Ms. M. Isabel Fernandez Niemann has been Member of the Management Board Banking and Head of Wholesale Banking of ING Groep N.V. since November 1, 2016. She was appointed Member of the Company's Management Board Banking on September 1, 2016. She joined ING from General Electric where she was Global Commercial Leader and Head of Sales for the company, functionally responsible for GE’s 20,000+ global sales force. Her responsibilities at GE included GE’s Global Commercial Shared Services, GE’s Commercial Council and all Corporate oversight teams for Sales. She was based in the United States. She started her career at ABN Amro Bank N.V. (1993-2000), as a management trainee. She graduated from Leiden University, the Netherlands, in 1992, with Masters degree in Law.

Jan Balkenende Mr. Jan Peter Balkenende has been appointed Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of ING Groep N.V. with effect from September 1, 2017. He has been a Professor of governance, institutions and internationalization at Erasmus University Rotterdam (the Netherlands). Moreover, he has served as External senior adviser to Ernst & Young, Chairman of the Advisory Board of International Advisory Board (IAB) Rotterdam (the Netherlands), Member of the Board of Goldschmeding Foundation, Chairman of the Board Maatschappelijke Alliantie (the Netherlands) and Chairman of the Advisory Board of Noaber Foundation.

Henk Breukink Mr. Henk W. Breukink has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of ING Groep N.V. since April 2007. He is Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and Member of the Nomination and Corporate Governance Committee at the Company. He was managing director of F&C and country head for F&C Netherlands (asset management firm) until March 2007. Before his career at F&C, he held various international positions at Shell. He has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of NSI N.V. (real estate fund), Non-Executive Director of Brink Groep B.V., Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Inholland University and Non-Executive Director of Gemeente Museum Den Haag.

Mariana Gheorghe Ms. Mariana Gheorghe has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of ING Groep N.V. since May 11, 2015. She is Member of the Risk Committee at the Company. She has been Chief Executive Officer of OMV Petrom S.A., Chairman of the Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom Marketing SRL, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom Gas SRL and Member of the Supervisory Board of OMV Petrom Global Solutions SRL.

Robert Reibestein Mr. Robert W.P. Reibestein has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of ING Groep N.V. since January 1, 2013. He is Chairman of the Risk Committee and Member of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration Committee at the Company. He was senior partner of McKinsey & Company until January 1, 2012.. For almost 30 years he served managing financial institutions in Europe and Asia. Mr. Reibestein led McKinsey's practice in Amsterdam, was then responsible for its Global Banking and Securities Practice and most recently he led McKinsey's offices across Europe, Middle-East and Africa. He has been Member of the Supervisory Board of IMC B.V. and Member of the Supervisory Board of World Wildlife Fund (the Netherlands).

Hans Wijers Mr. Hans (G.J.) Wijers has been appointed Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of ING Groep N.V.with effect from September 1, 2017. He has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the Preparatory Committee and Selection & Appointment Committee of Heineken N.V.; Non-Executive Director and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Corporate and Social Responsibility Committee of Royal Dutch Shell Plc; Member of the Supervisory Board of Hal Investments Plc; Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Het Concertgebouw N.V. and Chairman of the Board of Vereniging Natuurmonumenten (the Netherlands).