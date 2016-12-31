Ingenico Group SA (INGC.PA)

Name Description

Philippe Lazare Mr. Philippe Lazare serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Management Board of INGENICO GROUP S.A. since January 20, 2010. On July 17, 2007, he became Chief Executive Officer and Director of the Company. He was first appointed as Director of the Company on March 15, 2006. Until 2007, he was Member of Audit, Nominating, Remuneration and Governance Committees of the Company. He held several positions within the sales department of PSA Group prior to joining the Thales Group as director of a Sextant Avionique site. In 1994, he was appointed Deputy Managing Director of Air France Group in charge of the industrial logistics unit, which regrouped Air France Maintenance, Air France Industries and Servair Group. He then managed Lucien Barriere from 1998 to 2000 and was subsequently appointed Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Eurotunnel until 2002. Following this, he joined La Poste Group to be Director of Purchasing, Real Estate and Financial Control from 2003 to 2004. He was also Member of the Executive Committee of la Poste and Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Poste Immo. In 2006, Mr. Lazare became Appointed Managing Director of La Poste Group and Managing Director of La Poste Grand Public, a position he held until July 13, 2007. Lazare was made Knight of the Legion of Honor in 2007. He currently holds various other mandates within the Company's subsidiaries, including President of Ingenico Prepaid Services France SAS, Chairman of Ingenico Iberia SL and Ingenico Inc., among others. During his professional career, he was also appointed as Chairman of Ingenico Italia SpA, as well as Chairman and CEO of Ingenico Canada Ltd., Ingenico Corp. and Ingenico (Latin America) Inc. Mr. Lazare obtained a degree from Ecole Superieure d'Architecture of Paris-La Defense.

Michel Leger Mr. Michel Leger serves as Executive Vice President - Innovation, Member of the Management Board at INGENICO GROUP S.A. Prior to that, he worked as Executive Vice President - EEMEA Region and Member of the Management Board of the Company from January 6, 2011. He is a graduate from the National Institute of Sciences (INSA) of Rennes. With 25 years of international experience in payments, he started his career at Schlumberger in 1985 with positions in Production, Business Development and Sales. With the IPO of Axalto, ex Schlumberger, he became General Manager of the POS business unit, a position he kept at Gemalto. Most recently, Mr. Leger was General Manager of Netsize, a mobile payment and messaging company.

Jacques Behr Mr. Jacques Behr serves as Executive Vice President, Deputy for the Retail Business Unit of INGENICO GROUP S.A. He was Executive Vice-President Europe & Africa of INGENICO GROUP S.A. He was Executive Vice President EEMEA Region and Member of the Management Board at INGENICO GROUP S.A. Prior to that, he worked as Vice President of Sales and Member of the Management Board of the Company. He started his work at the Company as Executive Vice - Retail and Vertical Market Solutions President in October 2008, the function he held until 2009. He previously worked as Director of Development at Experian. Mr. Behr is a graduate of Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales and previously worked at Verifone and NCR as well as for IT services companies, OMI and Sim@bay.

Jacques Guerin Mr. Jacques Guerin serves as Executive Vice President Acquisitions Integration Management of INGENICO GROUP S.A. since July 2016. He was Executive Vice President - Terminals and Mobile Solutions, Member of the Management Board at INGENICO GROUP S.A. He started his career at Aeroports de Paris and Groupe Air France where he held several roles at Air Inter and Servair during 10 years. He then worked for six years at Groupe Amaury first as Managing Director of Le Parisien newspaper and then as Group CEO, before holding the positions of EVP Marketing and Sales at La Poste's Mail division and CEO at Penauille Servisair. His last role was President and owner of Corail, a software start-up company. Mr. Guerin obtained a degree from Ecole Polytechnique and a degree from Ecole Nationale de l'Aviation Civile.

Patrice Le Marre Mr. Patrice Le Marre serves as Executive Vice President, Bank & Acquirers Business Unit of INGENICO GROUP S.A. He was Executive Vice-President Asia-Pacific & Middle East and Member of the Management Board of INGENICO GROUP S.A. from March 19, 2012. Prior to that, he served as Executive Vice President - Operations, Research & Development and Member of the Management Board of the Company as of March 5, 2007. Mr. Le Marre holds a Postgraduate degree in Logistics and joined the Company in October 2004, as Head of Supply Chain Operations. Prior to that, he joined Alcatel in 2000 as the Head of Planning for its Enterprise Systems Division (PABX and data), and in 2002 was promoted to Head of Manufacturing and Logistics for its Mobile Phone Division.

Nicolas Huss Mr. Nicolas Huss serves as Executive Vice President - Retail Business Unit of INGENICO GROUP S.A. since September 2017. He was Executive Vice President - Strategy and Performance of the Company from July 3, 2017. Nicolas brings 28 years of experience in the financial services industry, most recently as the CEO of Visa Europe. He started his career with GE Capital where he held operational and leadership positions in France, Mexico and Spain. Nicolas further spent some years with Bank of America and Avant (formerly an Apollo Global Management company) as CEO for Spain and Ireland.

Bernard Bourigeaud Mr. Bernard J. Bourigeaud serves as Independent Director of INGENICO GROUP S.A. since April 29, 2016. ernard Bourigeaud is behind the creation and development of one of the world’s largest IT services and payments groups, Axime, which was formed in 1991 following the mergers with SITB, Sodinforg, and Segin. He transformed the company through a strong growth policy: creating Atos following the acquisition of Sligos in 1996; merging Atos with Origin in November 2000; acquiring KPMG Consulting in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom in 2002; buying out Schlumberger Sema in 2003; and finally, acquiring Banksys and Bank Card Company (BCC) in 2006. In addition to his duties for Atos Origin and its subsidiaries, Bernard Bourigeaud has also served as a member of the Boards of Business Objects, SNT (a subsidiary of KPN), Hagemeyer in the Netherlands, Neopost, Tibco Software in California, Amedeus in Spain, and CCMX. He has also been President of CEPS (Centre d’études et de prospectives Stratégiques), a French Foreign Trade Advisor, and a member, for two years, of the of the French National Economic Commission. In 2008 and 2009, he held the role of senior advisor for Apax in France. When Bernard Bourigeaud stepped down as Chairman and CEO of Atos Origin, the company had annual revenues of €5.6 billion and employed over 55,000 people in more than 50 countries. Prior to launching Axime, he spent 11 years at Deloitte, Haskins & Sells where he headed the company’s management consultancy business, and subsequently all French operations. Before that, he held a number of general management positions over a period of eight years at the Continental Grain group, including five years in the United Kingdom. Bernard began his career at CIC and Price Waterhouse. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and holds a degree in Economics and Management. Bernard Bourigeaud is currently Chairman of BJB Consulting, a consultancy firm founded in January 2008.

Jean-Louis Constanza Mr. Jean-Louis Constanza serves as Independent Director at INGENICO GROUP S.A. With more than 25 years of experience in the telecoms, internet and mobile sector in France and internationally, Jean-Louis Constanza past roles include that of Chief Innovation Officer at Criteo, a specialist in personalized advertising on the web. He founded Orange Vallee, which develops and markets innovative products and services within the Orange Group. Jean-Louis Constanza also founded Ten, the first mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) focused on the mobile internet, and telecoms operator Tele2. He holds an M.B.A. from INSEAD and a master’s in engineering from the French National School of Aeronautics and Space (“SupAero”).

Diaa Elyaacoubi Ms. Diaa Elyaacoubi serves as Independent Director of INGENICO GROUP S.A. since April 28, 2011. She is also Member of the Company's Strategic Committee and Member of the Remuneration, Appointment and Governance Committee. As from February 2012, she has been President of "100 jours pour Entreprendre" social movement. Since November 2003, she has been the founder and Chairman of the Management Board of Streamcore System. Ms. Elyaacoubi has also been the founder and President of the Esprits d’Entreprises business association since May 2003. Between 1999 and 2002, she served as the founder and Chairman of the Management Board of E-Brands.

Colette Lewiner Dr. Colette Lewiner serves as Independent Director at INGENICO GROUP S.A. since October 22, 2015. Colette Lewiner has held the role of Energy and Utilities Advisor to the Chairman of Capgemini since 2012. She is a commander of the French National Order of Merit and of the Legion of Honor. A graduate of the Ecole Normale Superieure, with a postgraduate degree in physics and a Ph.D. in Science, Colette Lewiner began her career at the University of Paris as a lecturer. She joined Electricite de France in 1979, first in the Engineering and Research Department, followed by the Fuels Procurement Department. In 1989, she created and headed up the group’s Business Strategy and Development Division, and in so doing became the group’s first female director. In 1992, she was named Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of SGN-Reseau Eurisy, an engineering subsidiary of Cogema, before joining Capgemini in 1998 as director of the Global Energy, Utilities and Chemicals sector. From September 2010 to April 2015, she was the non-executive Chair of TDF.

Xavier Moreno Mr. Xavier Moreno serves as Independent Director of INGENICO GROUP S.A. since March 14, 2008. He is also Member of the Company's Strategy Committee and Chairman of the Remuneration, Appointment and Governance Committee of the Company since December 16, 2009. Mr. Moreno is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique, Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and Ecole Nationale d'Administration. He started his career in 1976, working at the Treasury within the French Ministry of Finance, where he held various responsibilities related to the financing of businesses. In 1985, he joined Sanofi, where he was a Branch Manager and Member of the Executive Committee. He then managed industry investments at Compagnie de Suez from 1991 to 1997 and he subsequently founded Astorg Partners in 1998. In 2002 and 2003, Mr. Moreno chaired AFIC, the French Private Equity Association. He currently serves as Chairman of Astorg Partners SAS, and holds several other mandates, including Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Honorine SAS, and Director of Ethypharm SA, Financiere Verdi SAS, and Onduline SA, among others.

Florence Parly Ms. Florence Parly serves as Independent Director of INGENICO GROUP S.A. since May 3, 2012. She is also Member of the Remuneration, Appointment and Governance Committee of the Company. In addition to her duties at the Company, she is also Deputy managing Director of Air France, Representative of Air France KLM on the Board of Directors of Air France and Chairman of the Board of MCH (Mexico Cargo Handling), Member of the Board of Director of Servair and Altran, among others. Since 2008, she has been Deputy Managing Director of Air France Cargo and Member of the Executive Committee of Air France. She previously served as Director of Strategy and Investments within the financial management of Air France from 2006 to 2008 and as Chairman of the Management Board of ARD (Agence Regionale de Developpement) of the Ile de France region from 2004 to 2006. Prior to that, she was a representative of Agence France Tresor within the Ministry of the Economy, Finances and Industry from 2003 to 2004, State Secretary for the budget from 2000 until 2002, and Member of the staff of the French Prime Minister, Lionel Jospin, from 1997 until 2000. She also held various roles with the French budget ministry from 1993 until 1997 and served as Member of the staff of various ministers between 1987 and 1993. Until Janaury 2013, Ms. Parly was Chairman of the Board of Sodexi. Ms. Parly obtained a degree from Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris in 1984 and Ecole Nationale d'Administration in 1987, and graduated as an Auditor of Institut des Hautes Etudes de l'Entreprise – IHEE in 2005.

Caroline Parot Ms. Caroline Parot serves as Independent Director of INGENICO GROUP S.A. since March 21, 2017. She is Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Management Board of Europcar Group. She joined Europcar in 2011 and was appointed Chief Financial Officer in March 2012, and later was named Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Previously, she held senior finance and group control positions (2009-2011) and served on the Executive Committee (2010-2011) within the Technicolor Group. She was notably in charge of restructuring the debt of Thomson Technicolor. With the same group, she also served as chief financial officer of the Technology segment (2008-2009) and controller of the Intellectual Property and License Management department (2005-2008). She began her career in 1995 as auditor at Ernst&Young, where she worked until 2005. Caroline Parot holds a Masters Degree in Finance from ESCP Business School and a Post-Graduate degree in Economics & Mathematics from Universite Paris I Pantheon Sorbonne. She also holds a Higher Diploma of Accounting and Management.