Name Description

Devadas Mangalore Mr. Devadas Mallya Mangalore is Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering from the University of Mysore and a postgraduate diploma in industrial management from the Faculty of Engineering, Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. He has been the chairman and managing director of Bank of Baroda and is currently serving on the board of directors of various organizations. Prior to joining the Bank of Baroda, he was the chairman and managing director of the Bank of Maharashtra. He started his banking career from Corporation Bank in August 1976. In a career spanning over 36 years, he has acquired significant experience in the banking sector working at various positions and carrying out various assignments. Mr. Devadas Mallya Mangalore joined our Board on March 27, 2015.

Aditya Ghosh Mr. Aditya Ghosh is President and Whole-time Director of the company. He heads all operations and management of our Company. Mr. Ghosh was inducted into the Board of the Directors of our Company on May 30, 2007 and took on the role as our Company’s President in August 2008. He also serves on the executive committee of InterGlobe Enterprises, which is responsible for the management of the IGE’s various businesses. Mr. Ghosh holds a bachelor’s of law degree, from the University of Delhi. Prior to joining our Company in 2008, Mr. Ghosh was the group general counsel for InterGlobe Enterprises from 2004 to August 2008. He also practiced law from 1998 to 2004 at J. Sagar Associates, Advocates & Solicitors and was interning with K&S Partners from 1997 to 1998.

Pankaj Madan Mr. Pankaj Madan is Chief Financial Officer of the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from University of Delhi and is a law graduate from Faculty of Law, University of Delhi. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from Deakin University, Australia. Mr. Madan is a chartered accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Mr. Madan has experience of over 22 years across multiple industries and geographies. Prior to joining our Company in 2014, he was the chief financial officer of Bharti Retail Limited. He was also the chief financial officer of Bharti Walmart from 2008 to 2013 and finance director of Grampian Foods Siam Limited, Thailand from 2003 till 2007. Mr. Madan was the director, finance for the Thailand operations of Cargill Asia Pacific Limited from 2001 till 2003. Prior to joining Cargill Asia Pacific Limited, Mr. Madan was employed with Telstra Corporation Limited from 1996 till 2000, his last position being the chief financial officer of Telstra Singapore. Mr. Madan joined our Company as the Chief Financial Officer on December 1, 2014.

Sanjeev Ramdas Mr. Sanjeev Ramdas is Executive Vice President Customer Service and Operations Control of the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in commerce from University of Delhi. Mr. Ramdas has worked for Cambata Aviation Private Limited from 1989 till 1994 as duty officer and his responsibilities included aircraft handling, passenger services and charter flights. Prior to joining our Company, Mr. Ramdas was the director of airport services at InterGlobe Air Transport Limited from 1994 till 2006 where he managed the airport operations of InterGlobe Air Transport Limited’s airline partners and was responsible for airport operations, aircraft handling, customer services, emergency response procedures, safety, contract negotiations, ground service equipment purchasing, service level agreements and cargo. Mr. Ramdas joined our Company on February 1, 2006 and is responsible for airport operations and customer services, inflight services and operations control center.

Sanjay Kumar Mr. Sanjay Kumar is Chief Commercial Officer of the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in law and a master’s degree in economics from Meerut University. He has a post graduate diploma in business administration from Institute of Productivity and Management, Meerut. Mr. Kumar has over 20 years of experience in the aviation sector and has worked with various airlines in India. Prior to joining our Company, he worked with Sahara Airlines from May 1992 till April 2001 in various positions in the areas of commercial, marketing, sales and distribution. In April 2001 he joined Royal Airways Limited and worked on the startup project of SpiceJet which was launched in May 2005. He was the vice president – marketing and planning for SpiceJet until January 2007 and was responsible for various assignments in the areas of network planning, marketing and sales, distribution, product and service development and media relations. He joined our Company on January 29, 2007 and is responsible for the commercial operations of our Company. Mr. Kumar was paid a remuneration of 18.30 million in FY 2014- 2015.

Riyaz Peermohammed Mr. Riyaz Peermohammed is Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer of the company. He holds a bachelor’s degree in science from University of Bombay. He is a chartered accountant from The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and a chartered financial analyst from The Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts, Charlottesville, Virginia, USA. He has completed the management education program from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He joined KPMG Lower Gulf Limited as a management consultant and worked there on various assignments in the United Arab Emirates from September 1988 to November 1989. Mr. Peer Mohamed joined Emirates in Dubai in November 1989 where he held various positions, and his last held position for Emirates was senior vice president – corporate treasury which he held from August 2001 until May 2006. Mr. Peer Mohamed joined our Company prior to the commencement of our commercial operations as the chief financial officer and held this position from May 2006 till November 2014. From December 2014 onwards, Mr. Peer Mohamed holds the position of Chief Aircraft Acquisition and Financing Officer in our Company. Mr. Peer Mohamed was paid a remuneration of 57.87 million in FY 2014-15.

Dhruv Rebbapragada Capt. Dhruv Rebbapragada is Chief of Flight Safety of the company. He holds a bachelor of business administration degree in flying from Dibrugarh University. Prior to joining our Company, he worked with Vayudoot from 1987 to 1989 and with Air India (Erstwhile Indian Airlines Limited) from 1987 till 2011, where his last held position was deputy general manager, wherein he was looking after technical issues, IATA Operations Safety Audit pertaining to flight operations, crew resource management facilitator and also was a training captain. Captain Rebbapragada currently flies the Airbus A320 as an instructor pilot and has more than 14,500 hours to his credit. Captain Rebbapragada joined our Company on July 18, 2011 and was appointed as the Chief of Flight Safety at IndiGo.

Rahul Bhatia Mr. Rahul Bhatia is Non-Executive Director of the company. Mr. Bhatia holds a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada. Mr. Bhatia was instrumental in the formation of InterGlobe Enterprises in 1989 with its flagship business of air transport management. Mr. Bhatia has more than 25 years of experience in the travel industry. Mr. Bhatia has led the development of many new business initiatives of our Company, including the travel and aviation business.

Rohini Bhatia Ms. Rohini Bhatia is Non-Executive Director of the Company. since March 27, 2015. She also holds the office of Senior Vice President at InterGlobe Air Transport Limited since 2013. Ms. Bhatia obtained her diploma in Textile Designing from the South Delhi Polytechnic, New Delhi, in 1985. Ms. Bhatia has a diversified experience of serving on the boards of various companies in the travel industry and is currently the Director on the Board of ARC Hospitality Private Limited, Navigator Travel Services Private Limited, Pegasus Buildtech Private Limited, Pegasus Utility Maintenance & Services Private Limited, InterGlobe Foundation and Shree Nath Shares Private Limited.

Rakesh Gangwal Mr. Rakesh Gangwal is Non-Executive Director of the company. He is the Promoter of our Company and also a Non-executive Director on our Board. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. He also holds a master’s degree in business administration from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, with a major in finance. He has more than 30 years of experience in the aviation industry. Pursuant to graduating from the Wharton School, Mr. Gangwal worked as a financial analyst with the Ford Motor Company from July 1979 to September 1980. He then worked as a management consultant with Booz, Allen & Hamilton, Inc. from September 1980 till January 1984. Mr. Gangwal joined United Airlines in February 1984 where he held positions of various responsibilities before leaving as senior vice president - planning in November 1994. Mr. Gangwal then joined Air France as an executive vice president - planning and development in November 1994. He left Air France in February 1996 to join the US Airways Group, Inc. and US Airways Inc. as the president and chief operating officer. In November 2001, he left the US Airways Group as the president and chief executive officer and was engaged in private equity and consulting related activities. Mr. Gangwal worked with Worldspan Technologies, Inc. from June 2003 to August 2007 as the chairman, president and chief executive officer.