Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd (INGR.NS)
INGR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
798.05INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Amar Kaul
|2016
|Chairman of the Board, Managing Director
|
P. Shubhakar
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, General Manager - Corporate Finance
|
G. Madhusudhan Rao
|2013
|Vice President - Finance
|
B. Jayaraman
|2013
|Vice President - Special Projects
|
Prasad Naik
|Vice President - Information Technology
|
Jayantika Dave
|2014
|Additional Director
|
Sekhar Natarajan
|2016
|Independent Director
|
Hemraj Asher
|1972
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Darius Shroff
|72
|2005
|Independent Non-Executive Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Amar Kaul
|
P. Shubhakar
|
G. Madhusudhan Rao
|Mr. G. Madhusudhan Rao is the Vice President - Finance of Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd. Madhu is a qualified Chartered Accountant.
|
B. Jayaraman
|
Prasad Naik
|
Jayantika Dave
|Ms. Jayantika Dave is Additional Director of the Company. She is a postgraduate in management (HR & Marketing) from Delhi University. She has more than three decades of experience in various capacities in Human Resources funtions with different IT and Technology firms. At present she is working as Vice President - Human Resources in Ingersoll Rand Technologies and Services Private Limited.
|
Sekhar Natarajan
|
Hemraj Asher
|Mr. Hemraj Chaturbhuj Asher is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Ingersoll-Rand India Ltd. He has a degree in law and is an eminent solicitor. He is a senior partner in M/s. Crawford Bayley & Co. for the last 40 years. He has been a Director on the Board of the Company since 1972 and takes active interest in the affairs of the Company. He is a Director on the Board of Allied Pickfords Private Limited, Oerlikon Textile India Private Limited, Diamant Boart Marketing Private Limited, Elof Hansson (India) Private Limited, Hind Filters Limited, Indian Card Clothing Company Limited, PRS Technologies Private Limited etc.
|
Darius Shroff
|Mr. Darius C. Shroff is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Ingersoll Rand India Limited. He has a degree in law and is an eminent solicitor. He is a senior partner in M/s. Crawford Bayley & Co, Mumbai.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Amar Kaul
|--
|
P. Shubhakar
|--
|
G. Madhusudhan Rao
|--
|
B. Jayaraman
|--
|
Prasad Naik
|--
|
Jayantika Dave
|--
|
Sekhar Natarajan
|--
|
Hemraj Asher
|--
|
Darius Shroff
|1,000,000
As Of 31 Mar 2009
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Amar Kaul
|0
|0
|
P. Shubhakar
|0
|0
|
G. Madhusudhan Rao
|0
|0
|
B. Jayaraman
|0
|0
|
Prasad Naik
|0
|0
|
Jayantika Dave
|0
|0
|
Sekhar Natarajan
|0
|0
|
Hemraj Asher
|0
|0
|
Darius Shroff
|0
|0