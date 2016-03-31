Investec Ltd (INLJ.J)

Name Description

Fani Titi Mr. Fani Titi is Chairman of the Board of Investec Ltd., since August 8, 2014. Fani is chairman of Investec Bank Limited, Investec Bank plc and former chairman of Tiso Group Limited and former deputy chairman of the Bidvest Group. He is Director of Investec Bank Limited (chairman), Investec Bank plc (chairman), Investec Employee Benefits Limited and Investec Asset Management Holdings (Pty) Ltd, Investec Asset Management Limited, Kumba Iron Ore Limited (chairman) and MRC Media (Pty) Ltd.

Stephen Koseff Mr. Stephen Koseff serves as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Investec Ltd. Stephen joined Investec in 1980. He has had diverse experience within Investec as chief accounting officer and general manager of banking, treasury and merchant banking. He is Director of Investec Bank Limited, Investec Bank plc and a number of Investec subsidiaries.

Glynn Burger Mr. Glynn Robert Burger is Group Risk and Finance Director, Executive Director of Investec Ltd. Glynn joined Investec in 1980. His positions within Investec have included chief accounting officer, group risk manager and joint managing director for South Africa. He is Director of Investec Bank Limited and a number of Investec subsidiaries.

Hendrik du Toit Mr. Hendrik Jacobus du Toit is Investec Asset Management's Chief Executive Officer; Executive Director of Investec Ltd. After lecturing economics at the University of Stellenbosch, Hendrik joined the Investment division of Old Mutual from where he moved to Investec in 1991 as portfolio manager and later chief executive officer of Investec Asset Management. He is Director of Investec Asset Management Holdings (Pty) Ltd, Investec Asset Management Limited as well as their subsidiaries and Naspers Limited.

Bernard Kantor Mr. Bernard Kantor is Managing Director, Executive Director of Investec Ltd. He joined Investec in 1980. He has had varied experience within Investec as a manager of the trading division, marketing manager and chief operating officer. He is Director of Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Limited, Investec Bank Limited, Investec Bank plc and a number of Investec subsidiaries.

Nishlan Samujh Mr. Nishlan Andre Samujh is an Executive Director of the Company. Nishlan, a Chartered Accountant (South Africa), has been with Investec since 2000 and is the Group Chief Financial Officer.

Zarina Bassa Ms. Zarina B. M. Bassa is a Non-Executive Director of the Company., since November 1, 2014. Zarina is the executive chairman of Songhai Capital. A former partner of Ernst & Young Inc., she joined the Absa Group in 2002 and was an executive director and a member of the bank’s executive committee, with accountability for private banking. She has previously chaired the Public Accountants’ and Auditors’ Board, the Accounting Standards Board and the Auditing Standards Board and has been a member of the JSE GAAP Monitoring Panel. She is also Director of Financial Services Board, Investec Bank Limited, Kumba Iron Ore Limited, Oceana Group Limited, Sun International Limited and Woolworths Holdings Limited.

Laurel Bowden Ms. Laurel Bowden is Non-Executive Director of the Company, since 01 January 2015. Laurel is a partner at 83 North, where her areas of focus include internet, enterprise software and fintech. Laurel has over 15 years’ investment experience and was previously a director at GE Capital in London, where she was responsible for acquisitions in consumer and transport finance in Europe. She is Director of Bluevine Capital Inc., Ebury Partners Limited, 83 North, G&T Ventures Limited, iZettle AB, Notonthehighstreet Enterprises Limited and Wonga Group Limited.

Charles Jacobs Mr. Charles R. Jacobs has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company. Charles is a partner of Linklaters LLP specialising in public and private M&A, capital raisings and initial public offerings, joint ventures, corporate governance and other corporate work. Charles has been a solicitor at Linklaters for over 24 years and has been a partner since 1999. He is Director of Fresnillo plc (non-executive director, senior independent director and chairman of the remuneration committee).

Ian Kantor Mr. Ian Robert Kantor is Non-Executive Director of Investec Ltd. Ian is a co-founder of Investec, served as the chief executive of Investec Bank Limited until 1985 and was the former chairman of Investec Holdings Limited. He is Director of IdB Holdings SA (in which Investec Limited indirectly holds an 8.3% interest), Bank Insinger de Beaufort NV (where he is chairman of the management board), Investec Asset Management Holdings (Pty) Ltd and Investec Asset Management Limited.

Mark Malloch-Brown Lord Mark Malloch-Brown is Non-Executive Director of the Company., since August 8, 2014. Lord Malloch-Brown is a former chairman of Europe, Middle East and Africa at FTI Consulting. From 2007 to 2009, Lord Malloch-Brown was a UK government minister. Lord Malloch-Brown was formerly the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations as well as development specialist at the World Bank and United Nations and a communications consultant and journalist with wide ranging experience of boards. He is Director of Gadco Cooperatief U.A., Seplat Petroleum Development Company plc and Smartmatic Limited.

Khumo Shuenyane Mr. Khumo Lesego Shuenyane is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Khumo is a chartered accountant (England and Wales), BEcon and International Studies and was previously group chief officer (Mergers and Acquisitions and International Business Development) of MTN Group Limited. Until 2007, Khumo was head of Principal Investments at Investec Bank Limited. He is Director of Investec Bank Limited, Investec Employee Benefits Limited and Investec Property Fund Limited.

Cheryl Carolus Ms. Cheryl Ann Carolus is Non-Executive Independent Director of Investec Ltd. Cheryl acted as the South African High Commissioner to London between 1998 and 2001 and was chief executive officer of South African Tourism. She is also Director of De Beers Consolidated Mines Limited, Gold Fields Limited, Mercedes-Benz South Africa (Pty) Ltd, WWF South Africa and International, IQ Business (Pty) Ltd, Ponahalo Capital (Pty) Ltd, executive chairperson of Peotona Group Holdings (Pty) Ltd, director of a number of the Peotona group companies and International Crisis Group.

Peregrine Crosthwaite Mr. Peregrine Kenneth Oughton (Perry) Crosthwaite serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Investec Ltd. Perry is a former chairman of Investec Investment Banking and Securities and director of Investec Bank plc. He is Director of Investec Bank plc, Melrose Industries plc, Investec Holdings (Ireland) Limited and Investec Capital and Investments (Ireland) Limited.

David Friedland Mr. David Friedland is Non-Executive Independent Director of Investec Ltd. David is a former partner of both Arthur Andersen and KPMG Inc. where he also served as head of audit and risk in KPMG, Cape Town. He is Director of Investec Bank Limited, Investec Bank plc, The Foschini Group Limited, Pick n Pay Stores Limited and Pres Les (Pty) Ltd.