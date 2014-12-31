Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (INO_u.TO)

Name Description

Stephane Amine Mr. Stephane Amine is Chairman of the Board Trustees of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Amine has over 20 years of management experience in the European real estate market and will serve as the Chairman of the REIT. Since founding Inovalis in 1998, Mr. Amine has helped build Inovalis into one of Western Europe’s privately owned real estate investment management companies. Prior to founding Inovalis, Mr. Amine managed the multinational investors of Constructa S.A., a developer and property manager with offices, at the time, in the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the United States. Mr. Amine graduated with a Masters in Management from Reims Management School (RMS Grand Ecole / Sup de Co Reims).

David Giraud Mr. David Giraud is the Chief Executive Officer of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Giraud has over 20 years of management experience in the European real estate market and will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of the REIT. Since co-founding Inovalis in 1998, Mr. Giraud has helped build Inovalis into one of Western Europe’s privately owned real estate investment management companies, growing from approximately $19 million in equity under management to almost $750 million in equity under management and ten key accounts as of the end of fiscal 2011. During this time Mr. Giraud has focused on fund structuring, investor relations and overall fund management. Prior to co-founding Inovalis, Mr. Giraud acted as Chief Operating Officer of various private equity companies which made investments in various industries Turkey, Lebanon and France. Mr. Giraud graduated with a Masters in Management from Reims Management School (RMS Grande Ecole / Sup de Co Reims).

Anne Smolen Ms. Anne Smolen is Chief Financial Officer of the Company. She has acted as CFO of Inovalis SA, the manager of the REIT, and has been actively involved with the REIT since inception, working closely with Mr. Tronquoy during that time. Before joining Inovalis SA, Ms. Smolen acted as deputy CFO for Urbania and CFO for Adyal. Prior to that, she was a senior manager at Ernst & Young in Paris for 13 years, specializing in the real estate industry.

Khalil Hankach Mr. Khalil Hankach is the Chief Investment Officer of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Hankach has 11 years of experience in the European real estate market. From 2003 to 2006, he worked in the acquisitions department and was responsible for acquiring assets in both France and Germany. During this same time he helped Inovalis cultivate strong relationships with various European banks and was charged with raising senior debt for real estate acquisitions. In 2006, Mr. Hankach headed a joint-venture between Inovalis and U.S. and Middle Eastern investors in order to purchase performing loans and secure mezzanine financing for third party buyers of real estate. Since 2010, Mr. Hankach has managed the internal Inovalis’ team responsible for bank and investor relations while also securing senior debt financing for a variety of real estate acquisitions. Mr. Hankach graduated from the University of Manchester with a bachelor’s degree and Master’s degree in Economics.

Daniel Argiros Mr. Daniel N. Argiros is an Independent Lead Trustee of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust. In 2000, Mr. Argiros co-founded Conundrum Capital, a real estate private equity fund manager serving pension funds and institutional investors. In addition, Mr. Argiros is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Potentia Solar Inc., an independent power producer focused on the development, ownership and operation of solar photovoltaic energy systems. As founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Acanthus Real Estate Corporation. Prior to forming Acanthus, Mr. Argiros led the investment management subsidiary of Corporate Planning Associates, from 1988 to 1997. Mr. Argiros began his career with the national accounting firm, Deloitte, Haskins & Sells in 1985, after completing his Bachelor of Commerce degree at the University of Toronto. He obtained his designation as a Chartered Accountant (C.A.) the following year. Mr. Argiros is a Director and Past President of ProAction, Cops and Kids. Mr. Argiros will serve as the Lead Trustee of the REIT.

Jean-Daniel Cohen Mr. Jean-Daniel Cohen is Independent Trustee of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust. Since 2001 Mr. Cohen has served as the Chairman and CEO of Hoche Partners Group of Companies, an international investment bank focused on providing advisory, structured financing, private equity and real estate services to offices and medium-sized businesses. He also serves as Managing Director of LAURAD, a real estate-focused private equity investment group, whose investments include Lafoêt Real Estate, a France based retail real estate broker franchise. Mr. Cohen sits on the Board of Société Centrale des Bois et Scieries de la Manche (SCBSM), a real estate investment trust listed on NYSE Euronext Paris, as well as Crosswood, and Fociére Volta, two French listed NYSE Euronext Paris investment companies. Prior to his current role, Mr. Cohen was the Managing Partner at Aurel-Leven, a independent French brokerage and investment bank, the Managing Partner at UFFI REAM, a real estate asset manager and CEO of Louis Dreyfus Finance (Banque), the banking arm of the Louis Dreyfus Group. Mr Cohen graduated from Ecole Centrale de Paris.

Richard Dansereau Mr. Richard Dansereau is an Independent Trustee of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Dansereau brings over 30 years of real estate experience, during which time he has been involved in all aspects of real estate for a variety of different firms. Mr. Dansereau is currently a Managing Director at Stonehenge Partners, a New York-based real estate company, which owns and manages a portfolio of more than 3,000 luxury rental apartments in Manhattan. Prior to joining Stonehenge, Mr. Dansereau was President and Chief Operating Officer of Cadim, a real estate division of Caisse de depot et placement du Québec, from 2000 to 2009 and, prior to that, he was Vice-President of Acquisitions for Canadian Real Estate Investment Trust from 1997 to 2000. In addition, he has been employed at a number of notable real estate firms, including Brasos Advisors (now Lonestar), Colliers International and Marcil Trust, and has served on the boards of private and public companies, including MCAN Mortgage Corporation. Mr. Dansereau has a certificate in marketing from the Business School of the University of Montreal.

Marc Manasterski Mr. Marc Manasterski is an Independent Trustee of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Manasterski is a partner and Head of Quilvest Real Estate, a division of Quilvest, a multi-family office with global reach. Before joining Quilvest in February 2008, Mr. Manasterski served as Chief Executive Officer of Alliance Hospitality Group, managing a hotel portfolio in France, Belgium and Italy on behalf of Whitehall, Goldman Sachs’ real estate opportunity fund. Prior to that, Mr. Manasterski enjoyed more than 20 years of direct experience in real estate development. As Chief Executive Officer of several private investment funds owned by banks or/and high net worth individuals, he led concept development and construction of market multi-component resorts and smaller redevelopment projects. Mr. Manasterski holds an H.N.D. in Marketing from the College for the Distributive Trades (London) and a Masters in Business Administration from INSEAD, Fontainbleau.

Raymond Pare Mr. Raymond Pare is an Independent Trustee of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust. Mr. Paré is the Chief Financial Officer and a Vice-President of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., the independent convenience-store operator in terms of company-owned stores in North America. Prior to assuming his current position, Mr. Paré held the position of Vice-President, Corporate Finance and Treasurer and previously, the position of Director, Finance within Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. since 2003. In 1992, Mr. Paré began his professional career at Ernst & Young as a Chartered Accountant and, prior to joining Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., held several senior positions in financial and operational management at JAC Canada / USA Inc. and Bombardier Inc. Mr. Paré graduated in 2008 with a Masters in Business Administration for management in Financing. In 1992 Mr. Paré obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the Université du Québec in Montréal became a Chartered Accountant in 1994. Mr. Paré will serve as the Chairman of the REIT’s Audit Committee.