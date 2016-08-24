Investec PLC (INVP.L)

Name Description

Fani Titi Mr. Fani Titi is an Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Investec Plc., effective August 8, 2014. Board committees: DLC remuneration, DLC board risk and capital, DLC nominations and directors’ affairs and DLC social and ethics Appointed to the board in January 2004. Fani is chairman of Investec Bank Limited, Investec Bank plc and former chairman of Tiso Group Limited and former deputy chairman of the Bidvest Group. Other directorships include: Investec Bank Limited (chairman), Investec Bank plc (chairman), Investec Employee Benefits Limited and Investec Asset Management Holdings (Pty) Ltd, Investec Asset Management Limited, Kumba Iron Ore Limited (chairman) and MRC Media (Pty) Ltd.

Stephen Koseff Mr. Stephen Koseff is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Investec Plc. He appointed to the board in October 1986. Stephen joined Investec in 1980. He has had diverse experience within Investec as chief accounting officer and general manager of banking, treasury and merchant banking. Other directorships include: Investec Bank Limited, Investec Bank plc and a number of Investec subsidiaries.

Glynn Burger Mr. Glynn Robert Burger is Group Risk and Finance Director, Executive Director of Investec Plc. Burger serves in Board committees: DLC board risk and capital and DLC capital Appointed to the board in July 2002. Glynn joined Investec in 1980. His positions within Investec have included chief accounting officer, group risk manager and joint managing director for South Africa. Other directorships include: Investec Bank Limited and a number of Investec subsidiaries.

Hendrik du Toit Mr. Hendrik Jacobus du Toit is Executive Director, Investec Asset Management - Chief Executive Officer of Investec plc. He appointed to the board in December 2010. After lecturing economics at the University of Stellenbosch, Hendrik joined the Investment division of Old Mutual from where he moved to Investec in 1991 as portfolio manager and later chief executive officer of Investec Asset Management. Other directorships include: Investec Asset Management Holdings (Pty) Ltd, Investec Asset Management Limited as well as their subsidiaries and Naspers Limited.

Bernard Kantor Mr. Bernard Kantor is Managing Director, Executive Director of the Company. Board committees: DLC board risk and capital, DLC capital and DLC social and ethics Appointed to the board in June 1987. Bernard joined Investec in 1980. He has had varied experience within Investec as a manager of the trading division, marketing manager and chief operating officer. Other directorships include: Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Limited, Investec Bank Limited, Investec Bank plc and a number of Investec subsidiaries.

Philip Hourquebie Mr. Philip Hourquebie is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Philip was previously a senior partner at EY with a background in advisory services in both the private and public services. Philip retired from EY in 2014. He has substantial leadership credentials and non-executive experience and is currently a non-executive director of Investec Property Fund Limited (South African listed fund part of Investec Group) and Aveng Limited (South African listed multi-national group).

Ian Kantor Mr. Ian Robert Kantor is Non-Executive Director of Investec Plc. Kantor is a co-founder of Investec, served as the chief executive of Investec Bank Limited until 1985 and was the former chairman of Investec Holdings Limited. Other directorships include: IdB Holdings SA (in which Investec Limited indirectly holds an 8.3% interest), Bank Insinger de Beaufort NV (where he is chairman of the management board), Investec Asset Management Holdings (Pty) Ltd and Investec Asset Management Limited.

Zarina Bassa Ms. Zarina B. M. Bassa CA (SA), is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Board committees: DLC audit, Investec plc and Investec Bank plc audit, Investec Limited and Investec Bank Limited audit, DLC board risk and capital and DLC remuneration Appointed to the board in November 2014. Zarina is the executive chairman of Songhai Capital. A former partner of Ernst & Young Inc., she joined the Absa Group in 2002 and was an executive director and a member of the bank’s executive committee, with accountability for private banking. She has previously chaired the Public Accountants’ and Auditors’ Board, the Auditing Standards Board and the Accounting Standards Board and has been a member of the JSE GAAP Monitoring Panel. Other directorships include: Financial Services Board, Investec Bank Limited, Kumba Iron Ore Limited, Oceana Group Limited, Sun International Limited and Woolworths Holdings Limited.

Laurel Bowden Ms. Laurel C. Bowden is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Board committees: DLC audit, Investec plc and Investec Bank plc audit, Investec Limited and Investec Bank Limited audit Appointed to the board in January 2015. Laurel is a partner at 83 North, where her areas of focus include internet, enterprise software and fintech. Laurel has over 15 years’ investment experience and was previously a director at GE Capital in London, where she was responsible for acquisitions in consumer and transport finance in Europe. Other directorships include: Bluevine Capital Inc., Ebury Partners Limited, 83 North, G&T Ventures Limited, iZettle AB, Notonthehighstreet Enterprises Limited and Wonga Group Limited.

Cheryl Carolus Ms. Cheryl Ann Carolus is a Non-Executive Independent Director of Investec Plc. Board committees: DLC social and ethics Appointed to the board in March 2005. Cheryl acted as the South African High Commissioner to London between 1998 and 2001 and was chief executive officer of South African Tourism. Other directorships include: De Beers Consolidated Mines Limited, Gold Fields Limited, Mercedes-Benz South Africa (Pty) Ltd, WWF South Africa and International, IQ Business (Pty) Ltd, Ponahalo Capital (Pty) Ltd, executive chairperson of Peotona Group Holdings (Pty) Ltd, director of a number of the Peotona group companies and International Crisis Group.

Peregrine Crosthwaite Mr. Peregrine Kenneth Oughton Crosthwaite is a Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of Investec Plc. Board committees: DLC remuneration and DLC nominations and directors’ affairs Appointed to the board in June 2010. Perry is a former chairman of Investec Investment Banking and Securities and director of Investec Bank plc. Other directorships include: Investec Bank plc, Melrose Industries plc, Investec Holdings (Ireland) Limited and Investec Capital and Investments (Ireland) Limited.

David Friedland Mr. David Friedland is Non-Executive Independent Director of Investec PLC. Board committees: DLC audit, Investec plc and Investec Bank plc audit, Investec Limited and Investec Bank Limited audit, DLC board risk and capital, DLC capital and DLC nominations and directors’ affairs Appointed to the board in March 2013. David is a former partner of both Arthur Andersen and KPMG Inc. where he also served as head of audit and risk in KPMG, Cape Town. Other directorships include: Investec Bank Limited, Investec Bank plc, The Foschini Group Limited, Pick n Pay Stores Limited and Pres Les (Pty) Ltd.

Charles Jacobs Mr. Charles R. Jacobs is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Board committees: DLC remuneration Appointed to the board in August 2014. Charles is a partner of Linklaters LLP specialising in public and private M&A, capital raisings and initial public offerings, joint ventures, corporate governance and other corporate work. Charles has been a solicitor at Linklaters for over 24 years and has been a partner since 1999. Other directorships include: Fresnillo plc (non-executive director, senior independent director and chairman of the remuneration committee).

Mark Malloch-Brown Lord Mark Malloch-Brown is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Board committees: DLC social and ethics Appointed to the board in August 2014. Lord Malloch-Brown is a former chairman of Europe, Middle East and Africa at FTI Consulting. From 2007 to 2009, Lord Malloch-Brown was a UK government minister. Lord Malloch-Brown was formerly the deputy secretary-general of the United Nations as well as development specialist at the World Bank and United Nations and a communications consultant and journalist with wide ranging experience of boards. Other directorships include: Gadco Cooperatief U.A., Seplat Petroleum Development Company plc and Smartmatic Limited.