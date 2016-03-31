Edition:
Indian Oil Corpn Ltd (IOC.NS)

IOC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

407.70INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.25 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs404.45
Open
Rs406.00
Day's High
Rs413.90
Day's Low
Rs404.70
Volume
4,939,263
Avg. Vol
4,662,820
52-wk High
Rs462.95
52-wk Low
Rs281.70

Summary

Name Age Since Current Position

Sanjiv Singh

54 2017 Chairman of the Board

A. Sharma

2014 Director - Finance, Director

Kamal Gwalani

2017 Compliance Officer, Company Secretary

Balwinder Canth

2015 Director - Marketing, Director

Verghese Cherian

2015 Director - Human Resources

Anish Aggarwal

2015 Director - Pipelines, Director

S.S. Ramakumar

2017 Director - Research and Development, Director

G. Satish

2016 Director - Planning & Business Development

Ashutosh Jindal

2016 Director - Govt. Nominee

Parindu Bhagat

2015 Independent Director

Chitta Biswal

65 2017 Independent Director

Sankar Chakraborti

47 2017 Independent Director

Samirendra Chatterjee

65 2017 Independent Director

Sanjay Kapoor

2015 Independent Director

Jagdish Kishwan

65 2017 Independent Director

B. Mahadevan

53 2017 Independent Director

Vinoo Mathur

69 2017 Independent Director

Vivek Rae

63 2017 Independent Director

Dharmendra Shekhawat

45 2017 Independent Director
Biographies

Name Description

Sanjiv Singh

Shri. Sanjiv Singh serves as Chairman of the Board of Indian Oil Corp Ltd. He is a graduate in Chemical Engineering from IIT Roorkee. He has over 30 years experience in various positions at Mathura, Barauni and Panipat Refineries of the Corporation. He has also worked with Centre for High Technology under Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas and was on deputation with Nigeria Petroleum National Company, Nigeria. Shri Singh was In-Charge of most modern refinery of the country at Panipat and was instrumental in setting up Naphtha Cracker and other downstream polymer units at Panipat. Prior to assuming charge as Director he was heading the upcoming mega refinery project of the Corporation at Paradip, Odisha.

A. Sharma

Kamal Gwalani

Balwinder Canth

Verghese Cherian

Anish Aggarwal

S.S. Ramakumar

G. Satish

Ashutosh Jindal

Parindu Bhagat

Chitta Biswal

Shri. Chitta Ranjan Biswal serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is an IAS Officer of 1981 batch of Andhra Pradesh Cadre.

Sankar Chakraborti

Shri. Sankar Chakraborti serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is Chief Executive Officer of SMERA Ratings Ltd.

Samirendra Chatterjee

Shri. Samirendra Chatterjee serves as Independent Director of the Company. He has about 36 years of experience.

Sanjay Kapoor

Jagdish Kishwan

Dr. Jagdish Kishwan serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is an Indian Forest Services Officer of 1975 batch of J&K Cadre.

B. Mahadevan

Prof. B. Mahadevan serves as Independent Director of the Company. He has more than 23 years of experience in teaching, research, consulting.

Vinoo Mathur

Shri. Vinoo Mathur serves as Independent Director of the Company. He has 44 years of experience He done graduation in science and MA.

Vivek Rae

Shri. Vivek Rae serves as Independent Director of the Company. He is an IAS Officer of 1978 batch from Union Territory Cadre.

Dharmendra Shekhawat

Shri. Dharmendra Singh Shekhawat serves as Independent Director of the Company. He has over 15 years of experience and Commerce graduate.

