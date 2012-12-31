Interparfums SA (IPAR.PA)
IPAR.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
32.76EUR
3:34pm BST
32.76EUR
3:34pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.56 (-1.68%)
€-0.56 (-1.68%)
Prev Close
€33.32
€33.32
Open
€33.31
€33.31
Day's High
€33.72
€33.72
Day's Low
€32.40
€32.40
Volume
24,810
24,810
Avg. Vol
15,129
15,129
52-wk High
€37.08
€37.08
52-wk Low
€22.35
€22.35
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Philippe Benacin
|58
|1989
|Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Philippe Santi
|55
|2004
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of Finance and Legal Affairs, Member of the Executive Committee, Director
|
Frederic Garcia-Pelayo
|57
|2009
|Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of International Affairs, Member of the Executive Committee, Director
|
Catherine Benard-Lotz
|2004
|Director of Legal Affairs, Director
|
Hugues de la Chevasnerie
|Director of Burberry Fragrances, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Axel Marot
|43
|Director of Production and Logistics, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Angele Ory-Guenard
|Director of Export Burberry Fragrances, Member of the Executive Committee
|
Patrick Choel
|73
|2004
|Director
|
Jean Levy
|84
|2004
|Director
|
Jean Madar
|56
|1993
|Director
|
Chantal Roos
|2009
|Independent Director
|
Jerome Thermoz
|Director of Distribution France, Member of the Executive Commitee
|
Maurice Alhadeve
|2004
|Independent Director
|
Dominique Cyrot
|65
|2012
|Independent Director
|
Michel Dyens
|77
|2004
|Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Philippe Benacin
|Mr. Philippe Benacin has been the Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Executive Committee of Interparfums SA since January 3, 1989. He is also the Co-founder of the Company. He graduated from ESSEC. In addition to his duties at the company, he is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of Inter Parfums Holding and Vice Chairman and President of Interparfums Inc.
|
Philippe Santi
|Mr. Philippe Santi has been the Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Director of Finance and Legal Affairs, Member of the Executive Committee and a Member of the Board of Directors of Interparfums SA since April 23, 2004. He has been the Director of Finance and Legal Affairs of the Company since 1995. He graduated from Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Reims and is a Certified Public Accountant. He is also a Director of Interparfums Inc.
|
Frederic Garcia-Pelayo
|Mr. Frederic Garcia-Pelayo has been the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Interparfums SA since 2004 and is also the Director of International Affairs and a Member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He also became a Director of the Company on April 24, 2009. He previously served as Director of Exports of Interparfums SA from 1994. He graduated from EPSCI, part of ESSEC Business School.
|
Catherine Benard-Lotz
|Ms. Catherine Benard-Lotz has served as a Director of Interparfums SA since April 23, 2004 and has also been the Director of Legal Affairs of the Company since 1994. She holds a postgraduate degree in Law from Universite de Paris.
|
Hugues de la Chevasnerie
|
Axel Marot
|
Angele Ory-Guenard
|
Patrick Choel
|Mr. Patrick Choel has been a Director of Interparfums SA since December 1, 2004. He is Chairman of the Company's Audit Committee. He is also a Director of Interparfums Inc., Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, SGD and ILEOS.
|
Jean Levy
|Mr. Jean Levy has been a Director of Interparfums SA since April 23, 2004. He is also a Director of Interparfums Inc and Axcess Groupe SA, as well as a Non-Voting Member of the Board of Rallye SA. He is a former Director of Price Minister SA and MoM SAS.
|
Jean Madar
|Mr. Jean Madar has been a Director of Interparfums SA since December 23, 1993. He is also Co-Founder of the Company. He graduated from ESSEC. In addition to his duties at the company, he is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Interparfums Holding and Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Interparfums Inc.
|
Chantal Roos
|Ms. Chantal Roos has been an Independent Director of Interparfums SA since April 24, 2009. She is also the Manager of CREA and is the former Chairman and CEO of Yves Saint Laurent Beaute.
|
Jerome Thermoz
|
Maurice Alhadeve
|Mr. Maurice Alhadeve has been an Independent Director of Interparfums SA since April 23, 2004. He is a Member of the Company's Audit Committee.
|
Dominique Cyrot
|Ms. Dominique Cyrot has been an Independent Director of Interparfums SA since April 27, 2012. She is a Member of the Company's Audit Committee. She is a Director of Seche Environnement.
|
Michel Dyens
|Mr. Michel Dyens has been an Independent Director of Interparfums SA since April 23, 2004. He is also the Chairman of Michel Dyens & Co and Manager of Varennes Entreprises. He was a Director of Direct Panel.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Philippe Benacin
|--
|
Philippe Santi
|430,250
|
Frederic Garcia-Pelayo
|437,090
|
Catherine Benard-Lotz
|165,130
|
Hugues de la Chevasnerie
|--
|
Axel Marot
|--
|
Angele Ory-Guenard
|--
|
Patrick Choel
|12,000
|
Jean Levy
|12,000
|
Jean Madar
|--
|
Chantal Roos
|12,000
|
Jerome Thermoz
|--
|
Maurice Alhadeve
|15,000
|
Dominique Cyrot
|9,000
|
Michel Dyens
|6,000
As Of 31 Dec 2012
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Philippe Benacin
|0
|0
|
Philippe Santi
|0
|0
|
Frederic Garcia-Pelayo
|0
|0
|
Catherine Benard-Lotz
|0
|0
|
Hugues de la Chevasnerie
|0
|0
|
Axel Marot
|0
|0
|
Angele Ory-Guenard
|0
|0
|
Patrick Choel
|0
|0
|
Jean Levy
|0
|0
|
Jean Madar
|0
|0
|
Chantal Roos
|0
|0
|
Jerome Thermoz
|0
|0
|
Maurice Alhadeve
|0
|0
|
Dominique Cyrot
|0
|0
|
Michel Dyens
|0
|0