IPCA Laboratories Ltd (IPCA.NS)

Name Description

Premchand Godha Shri. Premchand Godha serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director of IPCA Laboratories Limited. Mr. Premchand Godha aged 68 years is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a Commerce graduate. He is also a first generation entrepreneur. He is a director of the Company since 31st October, 1975 and has been the Managing Director of the Company since March, 1983. He has 38 years of experience in the pharmaceuticals industry.

Ajit Jain Mr. Ajit Kumar Jain is Chief Financial Officer, Joint Managing Director, Executive Director of IPCA Laboratories Limited effective from July 29, 2010. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant and a Science Graduate and is employed with the Company since 1980. He was first appointed as a Director of the Company designated as Executive Director on August 21, 1994. He is a professional, Wholetime, Non-promoter Director of the Company. He has over 30 years of experience including 29 years in the pharmaceutical industry in the field of Finance, Accounts, Information Technology, Legal, R&D, General Administration, etc.

Pranay Godha Mr. Pranay Godha is an Executive Director of IPCA Laboratories Ltd. He has done his B.Sc. from University of Bombay and has also obtained a degree in M.B.A from the Institute of Technology, New York, USA. He has nearly 12 years of experience in the field of Marketing and General Management.

Prashant Godha Mr. Prashant Godha is Executive Director of IPCA Laboratories Ltd. He is a graduate in comerce and has experience of over 13 years in pharmaceutical marketing and general management.

Babulal Jain Mr. Babulal Jain is Independent Non-Executive Director of the IPCA Laboratories Limited since 1988. He is a practicing Chartered Accountant by profession. He is also the Chairman of the Audit Committee, Remuneration Committee and Investors Grievance Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. He has professional experience of nearly 36 years in the field of Audit, Finance, Company Law and Taxation. He is also a Director of Vipra Closures Pvt. Ltd.

Anand Kusre Mr. Anand T. Kusre serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of IPCA Laboratories Ltd. He is a M. Tech. in Chemical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mumbai. He is currently working as a Professor at Shailesh J Mehta School of Management, IIT Mumbai. Prior to this, he worked with ICICI Bank for about 30 years with leadership roles in several important functions. Mr. Kusre has nearly three decades of experience in designing and managing programmes aimed at development and commercialization of technologies. He has also supported several companies and technology institutions for development of innovative products. He was earlier a nominee Director of ICICI Limited on the Board of Directors of the Company from 3rd November, 1993 to 26th March, 1997. He is an independent Director of the Company since 21st January, 2010.

Ramakanta Panda Dr. Ramakanta M. Panda is the Non-Executive Independent Director of IPCA Laboratories Ltd. He is trained in cardiac surgery from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi and has completed his fellowship training at the Cleveland Clinic, USA. Dr. Panda is also honoured with Padmabhushan – Country’s third highest civilian award.

Manisha Premnath Dr. Manisha Premnath serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is currently associated as General Manager with Venture Center - a technology business incubator hosted by the CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, India. Venture Center is officially registered as Entrepreneurship Development Center – a non-profit company and is a DST-NSTEDB and DBT-BIRAC supported incubator. At Venture Center, she provides leadership for and manages a team that works closely with entrepreneurs and technologists to promote and support scientific/ inventive startups. She was responsible for setting up Venture Center’s scientific facilities - a unique co-share facility for technology entrepreneurs. More recently, she has led a team in developing and launching the BIRAC Bioincubator at Venture Center which not only includes facilities to house biotech startups but also advanced scientific facilities including mass spectrometry, advanced microscopy, flow cytometry, etc. She is currently providing leadership to BIRAC supported programs at Venture Center aimed at bio-entrepreneurs. Dr. (Mrs.) Manisha Premnath is a Biotechnologist by training with a PhD from University of Pune/ CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune, India. During her PhD work, she was a British Council Higher Education Visiting Scholar at the University of Aberdeen, UK. She also has post doctoral experience at the University of Cambridge, UK. Her academic training and research experience spans microbiology, fungal biotechnology, molecular biology and molecular virology.