Ipsen SA (IPN.PA)

Name Description

Marc de Garidel Mr. Marc de Garidel serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsen SA since November 22, 2010. He is also Member of the Company's Strategic Committee. Until August 2014, he oversaw as General Manager the Company's United States Endocrinology/Oncology Business Unit. Mr. de Garidel started his career in 1983 with the Eli Lilly pharmaceutical Group. He held various roles, mainly Finance related, firstly in France, then in the United States and in Germany. In 1995, he joined Amgen, the American biotech Group, as Vice President, Finance and Treasury for Europe. In 1998, he was appointed at Amgen's headquarters in California as Vice President, Corporate Controller and Chief Accounting Officer. In 2000, he became Vice President, General Manager for France, in charge of general management of Amgen France. In 2006, he was appointed Vice President of Southwestern Europe comprising France, Spain, Belgium, and Portugal. In addition, he served as President of the Biotech Committee of the French Pharmaceuticals Association from 2003 to 2006. He was appointed Vice President from 2006 and President in 2010 of European Biopharmaceutical Enterprises. He holds a teaching position at Ecole Centrale de Paris and at ESSEC Business School since 2008 and was awarded with the title of a Chevalier de la Legion d'Honneur. Mr. de Garidel currently also holds the posts of Chairman of Ipsen Pharma SAS, Suraypharm SAS and G5 Sante, as well as Non-Executive Chairman of Promethera. He graduated from Ecole Superieure des Travaux Publics with a degree in Civil Engineering and he also obtained a Business degree at Thunderbird School of Global Management in Arizona, the United States.

David Meek Mr. David Meek serves as Chief Executive Officer at IPSEN SA. He has over 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry where he held various global executive positions in major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Most recently, he was Executive Vice-President and President of the oncology division of Baxalta Inc., which was recently acquired by Shire. He led the formation of the oncology division and rapidly created an innovative oncology portfolio through strategic acquisitions and partnering deals. He started his career at Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceutica (1989-2004) where he held a variety of U.S. senior sales and marketing positions across multiple therapeutic areas in primary care (gastroenterology, pain management, dermatology) and specialty care (oncology, neuroscience). He then joined Novartis (2005-2012), where he successively served as the global business franchise head for the company’s respiratory and dermatology franchise in Basel, Switzerland; President and Chief Executive Officer of the pharmaceutical division in Canada; and the head of oncology for Northern, Central and Eastern Europe, based in Milan, Italy. From 2012 to 2014, he served as Chief Commercial Officer of Endocyte, an American biotechnology company. He holds a BA in Management from the University of Cincinnati.

Antoine Flochel Mr. Antoine Flochel serves as Vice Chairman of the Board of Ipsen SA since August 30, 2005. He is also Chairman of the Company's Compensation Committee and Member of the Strategic Committee. Between 1995 and 2005, he worked for Coopers & Lybrand Corporate Finance (now PricewaterhouseCoopers Corporate Finance), becoming an Associate of the company in 1998. Mr. Flochel currently holds several other posts, including Director of Mayroy, Director of Beech Tree SA and Manager of Blue Hill Participations SARL, among others. Mr. Flochel is a graduate of Institut d'Etudes Politiques de Paris and holds a degree in Law from Universite Paris IX Dauphine. He also holds a Master of Science degree in Finance from the London School of Economics (University of London).

Aymeric le Chatelier Mr. Aymeric le Chatelier serves as Executive Vice President - Finance at IPSEN SA. He started his career at Arthur Andersen audit firm in 1993. He became internal auditor first at Lagardere group in 1997 and then at Vivendi group in 1998. From 1999, he successively assumed several responsibilities in finance management in France and the United States within Veolia Environnement, notably as Deputy Chief Financial Officer of Veolia Water in 2004-2005. In 2006, he joined Arjowiggins group, a leading manufacturer of creative and technical paper, and was nominated Group Chief Financial Officer in 2009. In 2013, Mr. Aymeric Le Chatelier was nominated Financial Director of ERDF (electricity French distribution network company of EDF) and in 2014, he became member of the Management Board in charge of Finance and Sourcing within ERDF. He graduated from HEC.

Alexandre LeBeaut Mr. Alexandre P. LeBeaut serves as Executive Vice President Research & Development, Chief Scientific Officer at IPSEN SA. He joined the Company in 2013 as Senior Vice President, Chief Development Officer, Global Drug Development. Dr. Lebeaut earned his M.D. from Paris Diderot University and specialized in Pediatrics from Paris Descartes University. Before joining Ipsen, he held several global leadership positions in Clinical Development and Medical Affairs with biopharmaceutical companies including Axcan Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Novartis and Schering Plough Research Institute.

Francois-Maurice Garnier Mr. Francois-Maurice Henri Louis Garnier serves as Executive Vice President, General Counsel at IPSEN SA since 2014. He began his career in 1989 at Servier S.A. as International Contracts Manager and remained with the firm until September 1995. He then moved to Rhone Poulenc Rorer S.A. in 1995, to take up the position of Counsel for Corporate Transactions. In 1996 he moved to the United States as Associate Counsel, before being appointed Chief Counsel for France in 1999. Mr. Garnier continued his career as Chief Counsel at Aventis Animal Nutrition until 2001, when he joined the Pharmacia Group as Chief Counsel for Europe. He joined Pfizer France in 2003, as Vice-President, General Counsel before moving on to become Chief Counsel for Pfizer’s operations in Europe from 2009 to 2014. He was International Chief Counsel (outside the US) of Pfizer Inc. since January 2014. He graduated from the University of Pantheon-Assas.

Stephane Bessette Mr. Stephane Bessette serves as Executive Vice President of Human Resources at IPSEN SA. He has over 11 years of experience in the medical device sector, working for Sorin Group, a leader in the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Since 2007, he was leading its global Human Resources function, based in Milan, Italy and made a large contribution to Sorin’s expansion worldwide. Prior to this, he held several leadership positions of increasing responsibility and acquired solid managerial experience in human resources at Alcatel Telecom, Alstom and Guerlain. He graduated from the ECAM (Lyon), IGS (Paris) and INSEAD (Fontainebleau).

Benoit Hennion Mr. Benoit Hennion serves as Executive Vice President and President, Consumer Healthcare at IPSEN SA. Before joining Ipsen, he started his career at Societe Generale in the Czech Republic and then served for six years at the Paris office of Roland Berger Strategy Consultants. He joined Ipsen in 2006 within the Corporate Strategic Planning team. In 2009, he became Primary Care Business Unit Head for France, and subsequently, in 2011, General Manager of France Operations (including both Specialty Care and Primary Care). Following the split between Specialty Care and Primary Care in 2014, he was appointed Vice President, Asia-Pacific Specialty Care. He earned his MBA degree at ESSEC Business School (Paris, France).

Christophe Jean Mr. Christophe Jean serves as Executive Vice President, Strategy Business Development of IPSEN SA. He joined the Company in September 2002, initially in charge of creating the strategic planning and strategic marketing departments. A graduate with a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Harvard University, he began his career in the pharmaceutical industry at Ciba-Geigy where he held several positions in marketing, sales and general management. Following the merger of Ciba-Geigy with Sandoz to form Novartis, he was made responsible for operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In 2000, he became Chief Executive Officer of Pierre Fabre Medicaments. Currently, he also serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Exonhit Therapeutics since October 2006, Chief Executive Officer of Ipsen Pharma SAS and Director of EBE (European Biopharmaceutical Enterprises).

Cynthia Schwalm Ms. Cynthia Schwalm serves as Executive Vice President & President, North American Commercial Operations IPSEN SA. Prior to this, she was General Manager - US Operations. She was first appointed to join the Company as Head of the Endocrinology/Oncology Business Unit on February 3, 2014. Ms. Schwalm has over 30 years of experience in oncology and neurology. Her entire career has been spent in various pharmaceutical companies: Merz since 2012; Optimer Pharmaceuticals between 2011 and 2012; Eisai from 2008 to 2010; Amgen from 2003 to 2008; Johnson & Johnson from 1985 to 2003, notably in the Ortho Biotech division. Ms. Schwalm holds an Executive Masters of Business Administration degree from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, and is a graduate of the University of Delaware, Newark.

Harout Semerjian Mr. Harout Semerjian serves as Executive Vice President & President, Specialty Care International & Global Franchises at IPSEN SA since 2017. He has more than 23 years of pharmaceutical experience, including the last 17 years at Novartis focused on oncology and specialty care. He took on leadership roles with increasing responsibility across the U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East & North Africa in addition to headquarter-based roles. His last role was Senior Vice President and Global Launch Head of ribociclib. Prior to that, he was Vice President and U.S. Hematology Franchise Head based in New Jersey. He holds dual MBA degrees from Cornell University, New York and from Queen’s University, Canada. He also holds a Bachelors degree of Science in Biology from the Lebanese American University.

Dominique Laymand Ms. Dominique Laymand serves as Senior Vice President, Chief Ethics and Compliance Officer at IPSEN SA. She is in charge of Ethics & Compliance strategy of Ipsen Group, the deployment of the Global Ethics & Compliance program and the organization of this department. This program is based on an integrated approach to prevention and management of operational risks, as well as on strong principles of integrity and ethics in the conduct of business. In a former role she acted as Vice-president Ethics & Compliance of Bristol Myers Squibb, setting up and managing the Ethics & Compliance Europe, Middle East, Africa, Turkey and Russia program. Ms. Dominique Laymand also chairs the committee of compliance of the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations (EFPIA) and also the French Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (LEEM). She is the president of ETHICS, which is an association which includes International professionals of Ethics and Compliance, in the Healthcare sector.

Didier Veron Mr. Didier Veron serves as Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Corporate Communication at IPSEN SA. After beginning his career at the National Federation of Public Works, he has gained over 20 years of experience in the healthcare sector: primarily at the French Medicines Agency with his first CEO and then joining the pharmaceutical industry as a special advisor to the General Management of Ipsen. He is Member of the Board of Directors of Leem, the French Trade Association of Pharmaceutical Industries. Didier chairs the Public Affairs France / Europe Committee. He is also Secretary of the Strategic Committee of Healthcare Industries and Technologies. He is a lecturer at the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris (Sciences Po Paris). He is a graduate of Sciences Po Paris and has a post-graduate degree in Health Law from Southern Paris University.

Eugenia Litz Ms. Eugenia Litz serves as Vice President of Investor Relations at IPSEN SA. She started her career as a clinical research associate, focusing on cardiovascular and gastrointestinal therapeutic areas. In 2001, she became a market research analyst for Frost & Sullivan and then equity research analyst at Avondale Partners and at Thomas Weisel Partners. In 2006, she joined BioMarin Pharmaceutical, a listed US biotech company in California to create the Investor Relations function. Since 2014, she was Director, Investor Relations for AstraZeneca PLC in London (UK). She holds a BA in Biological Sciences from Northwestern University Illinois.

Heather White Ms. Heather White serves as Vice President, Global Internal Audit at IPSEN SA. She has worked in the pharmaceutical industry since 1984 acquiring a broad range of experience on an international level in a variety of roles. She started in sales and marketing (Organon, South Africa) before moving into clinical research (MSD UK). In 1997 she joined Schering-Plough UK and progressed to Head of Medical Affairs UK before relocating to Schering-Plough USA in 2002. Over the next six years she held various positions of leadership within SP Global Medical Affairs and Global Clinical Operations. In 2008 she moved to Amicus Therapeutics Inc., where, as Senior Director, she was responsible for overseeing the implementation of a quality management system and for initiating the development of a corporate compliance program to begin preparations for the company’s transition to commercial status. Within Ipsen, she is responsible for managing all activities of the Global Internal Audit department aimed at providing independent, objective and reasonable assurance that the major business risks are being managed appropriately, and assurance that the risk management and internal control frameworks are operating effectively. In this role she dual reports to the CEO and the CFO. She was qualified as a nurse-midwife before graduating from the University of Liverpool UK with a Masters in Clinical Research.

Anne Beaufour Ms. Anne Beaufour has been Director of Ipsen SA since August 30, 2005 and is also Chairman of the Company's Appointments and Governance Committee and Member of the Strategic Committee. She works as Vice Chairman of the Board and Deputy Director of Mayroy, Director and Chairman of the Board of Beech Tree SA, Manager of Highrock S.a.r.l. and Manager of Bluehill Participations S.a.r.l. Ms. Beaufour held several other posts, including Manager of SCI du 47, FinHestia, Henri-Heine, SCI Deux Chateaudun and SCI de la Fraternite, among others. She holds a Bachelors degree in Geology from Universite de Paris.

Henri Beaufour Mr. Henri Beaufour has been Director of Ipsen SA since August 30, 2005 and is also Chairman of the Company's Strategic Committee. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Georgetown University, Washington DC. He currently also works as Director of Mayroy SA and Director of Beech Tree SA. Mr. Beaufour previously held several other posts, including Manager of Camilia Holding, Beech Tree Sarl and FinHestia Sarl, among others.

Philippe Bonhomme Mr. Philippe Bonhomme serves as Director - Representative of Mayroy SA at Ipsen SA since June 1, 2012. He is also Member of the Company's Ethics Committee. A graduate of Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales, he is also a Certified Chartered Accountant. Mr. Bonhomme was Auditor and then Advisor for Mergers & Acquisitions at PricewaterhouseCoopers (formerly Coopers & Lybrand) from 1993 to 2005. Since 2005, he is Associated Director and Member of the Management Committee of Hottinguer Corporate Finance. He currently also works as Director of Mayroy SA.

Christophe Verot Mr. Christophe Verot serves as Director of Ipsen SA since May 27, 2011. He is also Member of the Company's Audit Committee and the Appointments and Governance Committee. Apart from that he serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of PwC Investissements SAS and also as Member of the Board of Directors of PwC Corporate Finance SAS. From 1985 to 1988, Mr. Verot was an auditor at Price Waterhouse. From 1988 to 1991, he was a consultant at SIAR, a Scandinavian consultancy firm on strategy. Since 1991, he has a consultancy activity in Corporate Finance then Valuation & Economics within PwC where he is a partner since 1995. Mr. Verot is a graduate of ESSEC Business School.

Herve Couffin Mr. Herve Couffin has been Independent Director of Ipsen SA since August 30, 2005. He is also Independent Member of the Company's Appointments and Governance Committee and the Audit Committee. He currently also holds several other posts, including Co-Manager of Conseil SARL, Director of Compagnie Franco-Tunisienne des Petroles and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mersen, among others. He is Chairman of Callisto SAS, a consulting company. Between 1998 and 2004, Mr. Couffin was Member of the Executive Committee and Senior Partner of PAI Partners. Prior to this, he spent 15 years with Paribas. Mr. Couffin is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and obtained a degree in Engineering from Ecole des Mines de Paris.

Pierre Martinet Mr. Pierre Martinet serves as Independent Director of Ipsen SA since September 19, 2005 and is also Independent Member of the Company's Compensation Committee, as well as Chairman and Independent Member of the Audit Committee. A graduate of Ecole Superieure de Commerce de Paris, he also holds an MBA degree from the Columbia Graduate School of Business (Columbia University). He was Member of the Board of Directors and of Sequana Capital (formerly Worms & Cie), where he also served as Appointed Managing Director until 2007. He was also Appointed Director of Groupe Exor. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Martinet was General Secretary of Cartier between 1977 and 1986, Member of an investment fund management team at Paribas Technology from 1986 to 1990, Member of the Management Team of Pallas Venture (a company he co-founded) and Executive at Perrier between 1990 and 1992. He currently also works as Deputy Director of Old Town SA and Chairman of Almacantar.