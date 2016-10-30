Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc (IRG.TO)

Name Description

Francois-Xavier Seigneur Mr. Francois-Xavier Seigneur is an Independent Chairman of the Board of Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. He is the President of Les Services de promotion et de publicité EFFIX Inc., the exclusive advertising and sponsorship sales agency for the Montreal Canadiens, the Bell Centre and Evenko, which he founded in 1986. Over the years, Les services de promotion et de publicité EFFIX Inc. has contributed to the corporate development of other partners in multiple fields. In 1982, Mr. Seigneur joined the Montréal Canadiens as Vice-President Marketing. Between 1980 and 1982, he was Vice-President of Pinso Sports. From 1978 to 1980, Mr. Seigneur served as director of Marketing for the Québec division of the Bank of Montréal, and as Chief of Cabinet to the Canadian Minister of Supply and Services from 1976 to 1978. Between 1973 and 1976, Mr. Seigneur was Assistant to the Executive Vice-President of the Montreal Olympics organizing committee. Prior to that, Mr. Seigneur has been a professional representative for Procter & Gamble. Mr. Seigneur attended St-Laurent and Ste-Marie colleges, earned his B.A., and went on to complete a bachelor's degree in business administration at the Université du Québec in Montréal in 1972.

Tania Clarke Ms. Tania Melanie Clarke is Chief Financial Officer of Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc., since January 21, 2015. Ms. Clarke is a senior financial executive with over 15 years’ experience in both public and private international and national companies across several business functions. Prior to joining Imvescor, she was the Corporate Controller of Keurig Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Great Mountain Coffee Roasters, a leader in specialty coffee and coffee makers. Prior to her tenure as Corporate Controller of Keurig Canada Inc. Ms. Clarke spent four years as Chief Financial Officer and Acting Chief Information Officer at Vision 2000 Travel Group Inc., the largest private travel management company in Canada. Ms. Clarke also worked for 14 years at Grand Toys International Ltd in different roles, including Chief Financial Officer (North America). Grand Toys was a multinational public company trading on NASDAQ and involved in the printing and packaging of stationery and party favours as well as the manufacture and distribution of toy and toy-related products on a global basis. Ms. Clarke began her career at KPMG and was in Audit for three years. Tania Melanie Clarke has a Bachelor of Commerce and a Graduate Diploma in Public Accountancy from Concordia University; she is also a Chartered Accountant (CPA-CA) and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA – US).

Isabelle Breton Ms. Isabelle Breton is General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of the company. She has assumed this role effective July 29, 2013 and is responsible for the Franchisor’s legal function. Prior to joining the Franchisor, Isabelle served as Legal Counsel for Metro Inc., a leader in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Québec and Ontario, where it operates a network of more than 600 food stores under several banners including Metro and Food Basics. In this role, Isabelle also served on the management committee of a subsidiary of Metro Inc., namely McMahon Distributeur pharmaceutique inc. from 2006 to 2013. Isabelle previously served as Legal Counsel in the Corporate Secretary Office of National Bank of Canada from 2000 to 2002. During that time, she was responsible for conducting an extensive corporate governance review of the Bank’s policies, and for providing good practice guidance. Earlier in her career, Isabelle practiced law within a private law firm in Montreal, Quebec, where she represented clients in franchise and real estate matters and commercial litigation.

Frank Hennessey Mr. Frank Hennessey is President and Chief Executive Officer, Director of Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc., since Sept. 8, 2014. He is responsible for the strategies, direction and development of the Corporation and its subsidiaries. Mr. Hennessey is a restaurant professional with over 27 years of experience in both franchise and corporate environments in both Canada and the United States. He is the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Bento Sushi, a North American private-equity owned sushi concept with over 400 sushi bars in both Canada and the United States. Prior to his tenure as President & Chief Executive Officer of Bento Sushi from February 2011 to June 2014, Mr. Hennessey spent 11 years at Cara Operations Limited in different roles, including President of Harvey's Restaurants and Senior Vice-President of Guest Experience, and also worked for 11 years at Darden Restaurants. Mr. Hennessey also worked as an independent consultant from June 2009 to March 2010 and on a contractual basis from April 2010 to January 2011. Mr. Hennessey holds an undergraduate degree from Western University and a Master of Business Administration from the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto.

Michael Forsayeth Mr. Michael Forsayeth is Independent Director of Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc., since 26 November 2014. He is currently Chief Executive Officer of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust, one of the largest publicly listed industrial real estate investment trusts in Canada where he previously held the position of Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer between September 2015 and March 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Forsayeth was Chief Financial Officer of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from July 2011 until September 2015. Mr. Forsayeth has over 30 years of financial reporting, capital markets and operating experience in a number of industries including hospitality and foodservice, real estate and property management as well as transportation and manufacturing. He has held senior executive financial and operating positions in several large public and private Canadian organizations, including Intrawest Cayman LP, Cara Operations Ltd, Laidlaw Inc., Derlan Industries Limited and Bank of Montreal. Mr. Forsayeth is a CPA, CA and also spent nine years with Coopers & Lybrand (now PricewaterhouseCoopers) in various areas including the audit practice, the insolvency group, as well as a secondment in their London, England office.

Anne-Marie LaBerge Ms. Anne-Marie LaBerge is Independent Director of the Company. She is currently the Senior Vice President, Global Brands and Communication at BRP. She is a business executive with 20 years of experience of brand and marketing experience in the telecommunication industry. In 1996, Ms. LaBerge began her career at TELUS, the second largest telecommunications company in Canada. Since 1998, Ms. LaBerge has held various management positions within TELUS and she has been acting up until May 2016 as Vice President, Brand and Marketing Communications.

Gary O'Connor Mr. Gary O'Connor is Independent Director of Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. He is currently a corporate director, after a career as a Chartered Professional Accountant, including more than 30 years as audit partner with KPMG Canada from 1968 to 2009, a firm that provides audit, tax, and advisory services, and KPMG Barbados from 2009 to 2012. Mr. O'Connor retired in 2012. During his career Mr. O'Connor had various management responsibilities within KPMG, including heading one of the audit teams comprised of 65 professionals. He was also a member of various KPMG firm committees, including Professional Development and Information Technology Systems Audits. Mr. O'Connor is a member of the Québec Order of Chartered Professional Accountants. He has experience with both SEC registrants and Canadian public companies as well as owner-managed businesses and not-forprofit organizations. His industry experience includes retail, Consumer products, financial institutions, as well as numerous other manufacturing and distribution businesses. For the past ten years, Mr. O'Connor has been a member of the Board of Trustees of a private Foundation associated with Concordia University.

Pierre Raymond Mr. Pierre A. Raymond is Independent Director of Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc. He is currently a consultant and corporate director. Mr. Raymond retired in May 2014 from Stikeman Elliott LLP, a Canadian national law firm, where he was a partner in the Montreal office since 1985. Mr. Raymond's practice focused primarily on corporate finance and securities as well as public and private mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Raymond served as a member of Stikeman Elliott's Partnership Board and Executive Committee from 1997 to 2012 and as Chair of the firm from 2006 to 2012. Mr. Raymond holds a bachelor of law degree from the University of Montreal.

David Sgro Mr. David D. Sgro is Independent Director of the company. He is a Senior Managing Director of Crescendo Partners, L.P, an investment firm based in New York City, and has held various positions at Crescendo since 2005. Mr. Sgro is also currently the Director of Research of Jamarant Capital LP, which he co-founded in 2015. He has also held executive-level positions with numerous special purpose acquisition companies, including Rhapsody Acquisition Corp, Trio Merger Corp, Quartet Merger Corp and Harmony Merger Corp. Mr. Sgro currently serves on the board of directors of Hill International (NYSE: HIL), Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ: PANL) and BSM Technologies (TSX: BSM). Mr. Sgro was previously on the board of Harmony Merger Corp., SAExploration Holdings, Quartet Merger Corp, Trio Merger Corp, Bridgewater Systems, Inc., Primoris Services Corp, and COM DEV International. From 1998 to 2003, he worked as an analyst at Management Planning, Inc., a firm engaged in the valuation of privately held companies, and MPI Securities, a boutique investment bank. Mr. Sgro received a B.S. in Finance from The College of New Jersey in 1998 and an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School in 2005. In 2001, he became a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charterholder. Mr. Sgro is a regular guest lecturer at the College of New Jersey and Columbia Business School.

Patrick Sugrue Mr. Patrick Howard Sugrue is Independent Director of Imvescor Restaurant Group Inc., since 26 November 2014. He is currently the President and Chief Executive Officer of Saladworks, LLC, a 100-unit fresh-tossed salad franchise chain. Prior to that, he was the managing director of Hendon and Sugrue from 2014 to 2016 and an investor and business consultant leveraging his extensive executive experience in the manufacturing, corporate and franchise retail, packaged goods and restaurant industries. He also served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Sofina Foods, a Markham, Ontario based privately held premium meats and deli company from 2012 to 2014. From November 2010 to May 2012, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Fearmans Pork Inc., a private equity owned pork processing business acquired by Sofina, and Chief Operating Officer of Honeybaked Ham Company from January 2008 to January 2010. Mr. Sugrue began his career in Consumer Packaged Goods with The Gallo Winery and The Coca-Cola Company and has an undergraduate degree from Bowling Green State University and an MBA from Emory University. He is a faculty member of the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia. He previously served on the board of directors of Vida Holding Inc. a venture capital green technology firm in Burlington, Ontario and lives in Palm Coast, Florida.