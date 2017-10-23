IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA (IRS.BA)

Name Description

Eduardo Elsztain Mr. Eduardo Sergio Elsztain serves as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. since 1991. He has been engaged in the real estate business for more than 20 years. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alto Palermo, Consultores Assets Management SA, Cresud SACIF y A, BACS Banco de Credito & Securitizacion (BACS) and Banco Hipotecario, among others. Additionally, he acts as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of E-Commerce Latina SA, as well as he is Board Member of BrasilAgro and Hersha Hospitality Trust. He graduated in Economic Sciences from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Alejandro Elsztain Mr. Alejandro Gustavo Elsztain serves as Second Vice Chairman of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. since 2001. He was granted a leave of absence from July 21, 2011, to August 2, 2011. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Inversiones Ganaderas SA, Cactus Argentina and BrasilAgro; Second Vice Chairman of Cresud; Executive Vice Chairman of Alto Palermo; Vice Chairman of Nuevas Fronteras and Hoteles Argentinos, and Board Member of Inversora Bolivar SA. He obtained a degree in Agricultural Engineering from the Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Saul Zang Dr. Saul Zang serves as First Vice Chairman of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. since 1994. He has been Member of the International Bar Association and the Interamerican Federation of Lawyers. He is Founding Partner of the law firm Zang, Bergel & Vines, as well as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Alto Palermo, Cresud and Puerto Retiro and Fibesa and Board Member of Banco Hipotecario, Nuevas Fronteras SA, Tarshop, Palermo Invest SA and BrasilAgro. He holds a Juris Doctor degree in Law from Universidad de Buenos Aires in 1968.

Matias Ivan Gaivironsky Mr. Matias Ivan Gaivironsky serves as Chief Administrative and Financial Officer of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. since December 7, 2011. Since 1997, he has held different posts at Cresud, IRSA and APSA. In 2008, he was Chief Financial Officer of Tarshop, and previously he acted as Director of Capital Markets and Investor Relations of Cresud, IRSA and APSA. He holds a Bachelors degree in Administration from Universidad de Buenos Aires and a Masters degree in Finance from Universidad del CEMA.

Daniel Elsztain Mr. Daniel Ricardo Elsztain serves as Chief Operating Officer, Director at IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. since 2012. Previously, he was Chief Real Estate Business Officer and Director at the firm until 2012. He has been the Company's Chief Real Estate Business Officer since 2007 and joined the Company's Board on October 31, 2011. Previously, he acted as Director of Sales of the Company from 1998 to 2007, as well as he was Alternate Board Member. He holds a Bachelors degree in Economic Sciences from Universidad Torcuato di Tella and a Masters degree in Business Administration from Universidad Austral.

Javier E. Nahmod Mr. Javier E. Nahmod serves as Chief Real Estate Property Officer of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. since 2014. In the early years he has served as Marketing Manager of Góndolas, then in 2003 he became the Manager in Abasto Shopping Center; was later Income Business Manager in the Real Estate Management, then was in charge of the Regional Management of Shopping Centers. Since 2014, he holds the position of Manager of Real Estate in the Real estate business of the Company.

Fernando Adrian Elsztain Mr. Fernando Adrian Elsztain serves as Director of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. since 1999. He has been engaged in the real estate business as a consultant and managing officer of a family-owned real estate company. He has been Chairman of the Board of Directors of Llao Llao Resorts SA, Palermo Invest SA and Nuevas Fronteras SA, as well as Board Member of Alto Palermo, Hoteles Argentinos and Tarshop and Alternate Board Member of Banco Hipotecario and Puerto Retiro, among others. He graduated in Architecture from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Marcos Fischman Mr. Marcos Fischman serves as Director of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. since 2003. He provides consulting services to businessmen, students and artists. Since 1993, he has provided the Company with consulting services in the areas of Communication and Development. He studied at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Gary Gladstein Mr. Gary S. Gladstein serves as Director of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. since 2004. In the past, he was Operations Manager of Soros Fund Management LLC and has served as Senior Consultant of Soros Fund Management LLC. He holds a degree in Economics from the University of Connecticut and a Masters degree in Business Administration from the Columbia University.

Gabriel Adolfo Gregorio Reznik Mr. Gabriel Adolfo Gregorio Reznik severs as Director of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. since 2008. He serves as Alternate Member of the Board of Directors of Puerto Retiro SA, Tarshop SA and Fibesa, as well as he is Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Hipotecario, among others. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Fernando Rubin Mr. Fernando Rubin severs as Director of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. since 2004. Since July 2001, he has been Manager of Organizational Development of Banco Hipotecario. In the past, he served as Corporate Manager of Human Resources of IRSA, as well as Director of Human Resources of Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH) in Argentina and Bodegas Chandon in Argentina and Brazil. Moreover, he was Manager of the Human Resources Division for the international consulting firm Roland Berger & Partners-International Management Consultants. He holds a Bachelors degree in Psychology from Universidad de Buenos Aires and attended to a post graduate course in Human Resources and Organizational Analysis.

Mauricio Elias Wior Mr. Mauricio Elias Wior severs as Director of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. He has served as Director of Ertach SA and Banco Hipotecario, as well as he has worked at Bellsouth, were he served as Vice President for Latin America from 1995 to 2004. He also acted as Chief Executive Officer of Movicom Bellsouth from 1991 to 2004. In addition, he led the operations of various cellular phone companies in Uruguay, Chile, Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela. He acted as President of Asociacion Latinoamericana de Celulares (ALCACEL), the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in Argentina and the Israeli-Argentine Chamber of Commerce. Moreover, he acted as Director of Insituto para el Desarrollo Empresarial de la Argentina (IDEA), Fundacion de Investigaciones Economicas Latinoamericanas (FIEL) and Tzedaka. He holds a Masters degree in Finance and a Bachelors degree in Accounting and Economics, both from the Tel Aviv University.

Mario Blejer Dr. Mario Blejer severs as Independent Director of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. since 2005. For 20 years, he served in different departments of the International Monetary Fund, and in 2002, he was appointed as Chairman of the Argentine Central Bank. During 2003, he was appointed as Director of the Bank of England's Center for Studies of Central Banks. Moreover, he lectured courses at the Hebrew University, the Boston University and the New York University. He holds a degree in Economics from The Hebrew University of Jerusalem and a Doctorate in Philosophy degree in Economics from the University of Chicago.

Cedric Bridger Mr. Cedric D. Bridger serves as Independent Director of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. since 2003. From 1992 to 1998, he served as Chief Financial Officer of YPF SA. He also served as Financial Director of Hughes Tool Argentina, Chief Executive Officer of Hughes Tool in Brazil and Hughes Corporate, as well as Vice President for South American Operations. In addition, he has acted as Board Member of Banco Hipotecario. He is a Certified Public Accountant in the United Kingdom.

Carlos Ricardo Esteves Mr. Carlos Ricardo Esteves serves as Independent Director of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. since 2005. In the past, he was Member of the Board of Directors of Banco Frances del Rio de la Plata, Bunge & Born Holding, Armstrong Laboratories, Banco Velox and Supermercados Disco. He was one of the founders of CEAL (Consejo Empresario de America Latina) and currently is Member of the Board of Directors of Encuentro de Empresarios de America Latina (padres e hijos), as well as Co-President of Foro Iberoamericano. He holds a degree in Political Science from Universidad del Salvador.

Ricardo Liberman Mr. Ricardo H. Liberman severs as Independent Director of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. since 2008. He also works as independent consultant it the areas of audit and taxes. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.

Jose Daniel Abelovich Mr. Jose Daniel Abelovich serves as Trustee of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. He is Founding Partner of the firm Abelovich, Polano & Asociados SRL. In the past, he acted as Manager of Harteneck and Lopez y Cia/Coopers & Lybrand, as well as he has been Senior Advisor in Argentina for the United Nations and the World Bank. Moreover, he is Trustee of Cresud, Alto Palermo, Shopping Alto Palermo, Hoteles Argentinos, Inversora Bolivar and Banco Hipotecario. He holds a degree in Public Accounting from Universidad de Buenos Aires.