Inmarsat PLC (ISA.L)

Andrew Sukawaty Mr. Andrew (Andy) J. Sukawaty is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Inmarsat Plc. He joined Inmarsat in 2003 and has served previously as its CEO and Executive Chairman. He became Chairman in 2015. Andy served as Non-Executive Chairman of Ziggo N.V. until November 2014. He has previously been President and Chief Executive Officer of Sprint PCS, a NYSE listed global national wireless carrier and Chief Executive Officer of NTL Limited. He has also held various management positions with US West and AT&T and been a non-executive director on various listed companies. Andy holds a BBA and MBA respectively from the University of Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Rupert Pearce Mr. Rupert Pearce is an Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Inmarsat Plc. He has been Inmarsat’s Chief Executive Officer since January 2012. He joined Inmarsat in January 2005 and between then and 2011, he was General Counsel and Senior Vice President, Inmarsat Enterprises. Previously, Rupert was a partner in Atlas Venture. Before Atlas Venture, he was a partner at the international law firm Linklaters, where he spent 13 years specialising in corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions and private equity transactions. Rupert received an MA (First Class) in Modern History from Oxford University and won the 1995 Fullbright Fellowship in US securities law, studying at the Georgetown Law Center. He has been a visiting fellow of the Imperial College Business School, London lecturing on the school’s Entrepreneurship programme, and is the co-author of ‘Raising Venture Capital’ (Wiley).

Tony Bates Mr. Tony Bates serves as Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Inmarsat Plc. He was previously the Group CFO of hibu Plc (previously Yell Group Plc) where he played a leading role in the multi-billion pound restructuring of the Group. Prior to hibu, Tony was Chief Operating Officer of Colt Group S.A., the pan-European business telecoms operator. His previous senior management experience was mainly with EMI Group Plc, latterly as Group Finance Director. Tony holds a First Class Honours degree in Management Sciences from the University of Manchester. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

Peter Handinger Mr. Peter Handinger is President - US Government Business Unit of the Company.

Leo Mondale Mr. Leo Mondale is a President - Aviation Business Unit of Inmarsat Plc. Prior thereto, Managing Director - Global Xpress of the company. He joined Inmarsat in 2004 and has been Managing Director, Growth Management Services since 2013. Previously he served as Managing Director for our Global Xpress programme and Vice President of Business Development and Strategy. Before joining Inmarsat, Mr. Mondale held a variety of senior positions in the satellite and aerospace industries, including as partner in Thaler Associates, a defense industry advisory firm, and as President of Arianespace Inc., responsible for the European launch services firm’s sales, marketing and governmental affairs in the United States. Mr. Mondale also held a range of posts, including Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer at Iridium. Mr. Mondale holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota and was awarded a Juris Doctor degree from the George Washington University, Washington, D.C. management Services.

Ronald Spithout Mr. Ronald Spithout is a President - Maritime Business Unit of Inmarsat Plc. Prior thereto, he was President - Enterprise of the company. He was appointed President, Inmarsat Enterprise, in January 2012. He came to Inmarsat from Stratos Global, which was acquired by Inmarsat in April 2009. From July 2006 until December 2011, Mr. Spithout was Senior Vice President, MSS Marketing and Sales, Worldwide, for Stratos Global, with global responsibility for the MSS marketing and sales organisation. Prior to that, he was responsible for Stratos MSS Sales for all countries except North America. He came to Stratos from Xantic B.V., a satellite communications company headquartered in The Netherlands, which was acquired by Stratos in early 2006. At Xantic, Mr. Spithout served as Executive Vice President Marketing and Sales. Mr. Spithout held various sales positions in the late 1980s for KPN (the Royal Dutch Telecom Operator) in the Netherlands. Mr. Spithout holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from HTS-Rotterdam, the Rotterdam Institute for Technology. He also served as a reserve Lieutenant in the Dutch Cavalry.

Andy Start Mr. Andy Start is a President - Global Government Business Unit of Inmarsat Plc. He joined Inmarsat in 2012 and is President, Inmarsat Global Government. Prior to joining Inmarsat he was President of Harris Corporation’s international tactical radio business, Managing Director of BAE Systems Platform Solutions Business, and Director of EADS Astrium’s Military Space Business. During his time at EADS Astrium he was responsible for the Skynet 4 programme and was instrumental in the creation of the Skynet 5 service provision that enables UK MOD to exploit military and commercial satellite communications across the complete array of military tasks and operations. Andy has completed two Government secondments: one in the UK MOD, the other in the Department of Trade and Industry, where he was responsible to the Secretary of State for leading the development of the UK’s National Aerospace Strategy.

Michele Franci Mr. Michele Franci is Chief Technology Officer of the Company.

Alison Horrocks Ms. Alison Horrocks serves as Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Company Secretary of the Company. She joined Inmarsat in 1999 and provides risk, compliance and corporate governance advice. She acts as Company Secretary to the Board and its Committees. She is a member of the Executive Management Board and Chairman of the Trustee Company responsible for the Inmarsat UK pension plans. She was Group Company Secretary of International Public Relations plc, a worldwide public relations company, for 11 years prior to joining Inmarsat. Alison is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Warren Finegold Mr. Warren Finegold is Non-Executive Director of the company. He was a member of the Vodafone Group Executive Committee for over 10 years, and for most of that time he was Group Strategy and Business Development Director. Before that, Warren was a Managing Director of UBS Investment Bank where he was Head of the Technology Team in Europe; previously he was an Executive Director at Goldman Sachs International in New York and London focusing on mergers and acquisitions and raising capital.

Simon Bax Mr. Simon T. Bax is an Non-Executive Independent Director of Inmarsat Plc. He was, from 2008 to 2013, CEO of Encompass Digital Media Inc, which provides technical services to broadcasters, cable networks and government agencies. He previously served as CFO and Executive Vice President of Pixar Animation and CFO and President of Studio Operations of Fox Filmed Entertainment. Simon holds an honours degree in History from Cambridge University and is a chartered accountant.

Bryan Carsberg Sir Bryan Victor Carsberg serves as Non-Executive Independent Directorof Inmarsat Plc. He is a Chartered Accountant. He served eight years as Director General of Telecommunications (head of Oftel), and then served as Director General of Fair Trading and Secretary General of the International Accounting Standards Board. He has been previously Chairman of the Council of Loughborough University, a non-executive director of Cable and Wireless Communications plc and RM plc; and a non-executive Chairman of MLL Telecom Limited. He was knighted in January 1989. Sir Bryan is an Honorary Fellow of the Institute of Actuaries and holds an MSc (Econ) from the University of London.

C. Robert Kehler Gen. C. Robert Kehler serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Inmarsat Plc. He retired from the US Air Force in January 2014 with over 38 years of service. He oversaw a global network of satellite command and control, communications, missile warning and launch facilities, and ensured the combat readiness of America’s intercontinental ballistic missile force. Over his career, he served in a variety of important operational and staff assignments, and successfully led large organisations with global responsibilities.

Phillipa McCrostie Ms. Phillipa McCrostie is an Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She was a member of EY’s Global Executive Board for eight years until her retirement in June 2016. Pip was also Global Head of Corporate Finance. She transformed Corporate Finance into a business with revenues exceeding $3bn during the global recession. Her responsibilities included P&L, strategy, investment, people development and risk. Pip led the acquisition and integration of Parthenon, a global strategy consulting business. Pip has deep experience of international M&A and tax and is a qualified lawyer.

Janice Obuchowski Amb. Janice I. Obuchowski serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Inmarsat Plc. She held several senior positions both in the US Government and in the private sector. She was formerly Head of Delegation and US Ambassador to the World Radiocommunications Conference, Assistant Secretary for Communications and information at the Department of Commerce and Senior Advisor to the Chairman at the Federal Communications Commission in the US.

Abraham Peled Dr. Abraham Peled is an Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer of NDS Group plc from 1995 to 2012, a digital pay-TV technology company, and served as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 2004 to 2012. He was Senior Vice President of Cisco from August 2012 to January 2014 and has previous senior management experience with IBM and Elron. Abe has a BSc and MSc in Electrical Engineering and a PhD in Digital Signal Processing. In March 2013, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by Digital TV Europe.

Robert Ruijter Mr. Robert Arnold Ruijter is a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. He served as Chief Financial Officer of VNU N.V., a publicly listed marketing and publishing company (now the Nielsen company) between 2004 and 2007. He previously served as the Chief Finance Officer of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines from 2001 until its merger with Air France in 2004, and as Chief Finance Officer of ASM International N.V., a publicly listed manufacturer of electronic components. Rob is a Certified Public Accountant in the United States and in The Netherlands and a member of the ACT in the UK.