Isgec Heavy Engineering Ltd (ISGE.BO)
ISGE.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
6,153.65INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-56.60 (-0.91%)
Prev Close
Rs6,210.25
Open
Rs6,160.05
Day's High
Rs6,268.00
Day's Low
Rs6,140.00
Volume
582
Avg. Vol
3,102
52-wk High
Rs7,048.10
52-wk Low
Rs4,300.00
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Ranjit Puri
|75
|1981
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board
|
S. Khorana
|Compliance Officer, Company Secretary, Executive Director
|
Aditya Puri
|48
|Managing Director, Executive Director
|
Nina Puri
|2007
|Whole-time Director
|
Vishal Marwaha
|53
|2017
|Additional Independent Director
|
Sidharth Prasad
|2015
|Additional Independent Director
|
Tahir Hasan
|69
|2010
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Arun Kathpalia
|52
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Vinod Nagpal
|67
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Vinod Sachdeva
|72
|2009
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Ranjit Puri
|Mr. Ranjit Puri is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited. He holds B.Sc. Industrial Management from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (USA) as qualification. Has been the Director of The Yamuna Syndicate Limited; Saraswati Sugar Mills Limited; Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited; ISGEC Engineering & Projects Limited. Has served as the Audit Committee-Chairman for Saraswati Sugar Mills Limited; Shareholders/ Investors Grievance Committee member for The Saraswati Industrial Syndicate Limited.
|
S. Khorana
|
Aditya Puri
|Mr. Aditya Puri is Managing Director, Executive Director of Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited. He has been the Director of The Yamuna Syndicate Limited; ISGEC Covema Limited; ISGEC Exports Limited; Saraswati Sugar Mills Limited; Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited; JMA Rane Marketing Limited; ISGEC Engineering & Projects Ltd. Has been the Audit Committee-Member for The Saraswati Industrial Syndicate Limited; Jullundur Motor Agency (Delhi) Limited.
|
Nina Puri
|Mrs. Nina Puri is Whole-time Director of Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited. She holds B.A.Honours (History) – Delhi University, M.A.(History) Georgetown University, Washington D.C., Ph.D-Modern India History – Kurukshetra University.
|
Vishal Marwaha
|
Sidharth Prasad
|
Tahir Hasan
|Mr. Tahir Hasan is Non-Executive Independent Director of Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited. He holds B.E. (Mech.) as qualification. Has been a Director for Shervani Sugar Syndicate Limited, Allahabad; Shervani Industrial Syndicate Limited, Allahabad; Star Hotels Limited, New Delhi; Saraswati Sugar Mills Limited, Yamunangar; Tara Cement Company (P) Limited, Allahabad; Tara Snacks and Foods Limited, Allahabad; Samar Foods (P) Limited , New Delhi.
|
Arun Kathpalia
|
Vinod Nagpal
|Mr. Vinod K. Nagpal is Non-Executive Independent Director of Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited. He holds B.Com, F.C.A. He is a Practising Chartered Accountant. He is Director of The Yamuna Syndicate Limited; The Lake Palace Hotels & Motels Pvt. Limited; South Asia Consultants Pvt. Limited and Calcon Consultants India Pvt. Limited.
|
Vinod Sachdeva
|Mr. Vinod Kumar Sachdeva is Non-Executive Independent Director of Isgec Heavy Engineering Limited. He holds B.Sc. B.E. (Mech.). He has been Managing Companies with experience in General Administration, Man-management and Manufacturing.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Ranjit Puri
|81,594
|
S. Khorana
|--
|
Aditya Puri
|--
|
Nina Puri
|--
|
Vishal Marwaha
|--
|
Sidharth Prasad
|--
|
Tahir Hasan
|70,358
|
Arun Kathpalia
|114,954
|
Vinod Nagpal
|125,840
|
Vinod Sachdeva
|81,593
As Of 31 Mar 2015
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Ranjit Puri
|0
|0
|
S. Khorana
|0
|0
|
Aditya Puri
|0
|0
|
Nina Puri
|0
|0
|
Vishal Marwaha
|0
|0
|
Sidharth Prasad
|0
|0
|
Tahir Hasan
|0
|0
|
Arun Kathpalia
|0
|0
|
Vinod Nagpal
|0
|0
|
Vinod Sachdeva
|0
|0