Insecticides (India) Ltd (ISIL.NS)

Rajesh Aggarwal Mr. Rajesh Aggarwal is Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director of Insecticides (India) Limited. He is a Commerce Graduate and has attended a workshop in “Marketing and Formulation of Pesticides” conducted by Institute of Pesticides Formulation Technology, Gurgaon in the year 1994. He joined M/s HIM Pulverizing Mills Limited in 1993 and continued till 2001. In M/s HIM Pulverizing Mills Limited, he was looking after production and marketing and during his tenure the turnover increased from Rs. 12 Crore in 1993 to Rs. 80 crore in 2000. He promoted the Company Insecticides India Limited in 1996 and got totally involved in the Company from 2001.

Sandeep Aggarwal Mr. Sandeep Aggarwal is Chief Financial Officer of the Insecticides (India) Limited.

Nikunj Aggarwal Mrs. Nikunj Aggarwal is Whole-time Director of Insecticides (India) Limited. She belongs to Delhi based business family. She is a graduate by qualification from Hans Raj College, New Delhi. She has experienced in business fields for over 7 years. Presently, she is involved in general management covering almost all aspects of day to day business activities.

Hari Aggarwal Mr. Hari Chand Aggarwal is Chairman of the Board, Whole-time Director of the Insecticides (India) Limited. He served as Executive Chairman of the Board of Insecticides India Limited. He has more than 3 decades of experience in pesticides business. In 1972 he had set up a partnership firm in the name of Hindustan Pulverizing mills to carry on the business of manufacturing, marketing and trading of pesticides products. In 1980 this firm was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to HIM Pulverizing Mills Limited and he became a director. Between 1996 and 2002 he was Managing Director and then continued to be a director till 2004. During his tenure with HIM Pulverizing, he was involved in all the activities, including procurement, marketing and Finance. He was awarded Udyog Bharti Award on 16th February 2004 by Indian Achivers Forum New Delhi. He has been the President of Northern India Pesticides Manufacturing Association (NIPMA) for more than 5 terms. He was also a director of Crop Care Federation of India (CCFI) and Indian Association of Plant Growth Products. He was also president of Giant Group of the Delhi (International). He joined the board on 12th October 2001 and was appointed as Chairman and Managing Director on 23rd October, 2003. On 15th November 2006 he resigned as Managing Director but continues to guide the Company in the capacity of Chairman.

Virjesh Gupta Mr. Virjesh Kumar Gupta is Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of Insecticides (India) Limited. He is a graduate by qualification. He is a highly experienced professional with in depth understanding and hands on experience in diverse business fields for over 35 years. He is specialized in general management covering almost all aspects of day to day business activities. Presently, he is associated with various Educational and Charitable Societies.