Isra Vision AG (ISRG.DE)

Name Description

Heribert Wiedenhues Dr. Heribert J. Wiedenhues has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Isra Vision AG since September 2007. He is Chairman of the Audit Committee and the Main Committee at the Company. Previously, he served as Member of the Company’s Supervisory Board from March 30, 2005. Currently, he occupies the position of Deputy Chairperson of the Supervisory Board of Fischer Computertechnik AG, Member of the Administrative Board of PM – International AG, Member of the Advisory Committee of Deurotech Group GmbH, and Chairperson of the Board of Trustees of Peter Boettger - Stiftung.

Enis Ersue Mr. Enis Ersue serves as Chairman of the Management Board at Isra Vision AG. He is an Engineer.

Wolfgang Witz Dr. Wolfgang Witz has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Isra Vision AG since February 28, 2000. He is Member of the Main Committee at the Company. He is Attorney at Law. Dr. Witz is Partner of the law firm Baas, Overlack, Witz, Chairperson of the Advisory Committee of Troester GmbH & Co. KG, Deputy Chairperson of the Advisory Committee of TET Systems GmbH & Co. KG.

Shlomo Amir Mr. Shlomo Amir has been Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of ISRA VISION AG since August 2016. He is responsible for Strategic Operations at the Company. He was Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Vision Technology (AVT) Ltd., a provider of print process control and quality assurance and one of ISRA's competitors, until late 2013. Through his career, he has been acquainted with technologies, the business environment and the market for machine vision applications. Beyond that, he has knowledge in the fields of corporate management and acquisitions. He accompanied AVT's initial public offering in the year 2000 at the Deutsche Boerse and has experience with the capital market. In his last position before joining ISRA, he served as Chief Executive Officer of the tech-startup "Qlight Nanotech". He holds a Bachelor of Science in Math and Computer Science and Master of Business Administration from Boston University.

Hans Christ Mr. Hans Juergen Christ is Deputy Chairman of the Management Board at Isra Vision AG. He is responsible for Sales at the Company. He is an Engineer.

Andreas Gerecke Mr. Andreas Gerecke is Member of the Management Board of ISRA VISION AG. He is responsible for Operations at the Company. He is a graduate Engineer.

Johannes Giet Dr. Johannes Giet serves as Member of the Management Board at Isra Vision AG. He is responsible for Research and Development at the Company. He is an Engineer.

Martin Heinrich Mr. Martin Heinrich serves as Member of the Management Board of ISRA VISION AG. He is responsible for Finance at the Company.

Werner Rothermel Mr. Werner Rothermel serves as Member of the Management Board at Isra Vision AG. He is responsible for Production and Engineering at the Company. He is an Engineer.

Stefan Mueller Mr. Stefan Mueller has served as Member of the Supervisory Board at Isra Vision AG since July 12, 2007. His previous roles include Managing Director of Kuka Schweissanlagen + Roboter GmbH between 1988 and 1996 as well as Managing Director of Kuka Roboter GmbH between 1996 and 2005.

Falko Schling Mr. Falko Schling has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Isra Vision AG since March 19, 2008. He is Managing Director of bonotos Kaeltetechnik GmbH, Member of the Supervisory Board of PMGHolding GmbH Fuessen and Managing Director of KKM GmbH.

Henning Tolle Prof. Dr. Henning Tolle has been Member of the Supervisory Board at Isra Vision AG since September 2007. Previously, Prof. Dr. Tolle occupied the position of Chairman of the Company’s Supervisory Board from February 2000 to September 2007. He is Professor Emeritus.