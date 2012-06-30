Italtile Ltd (ITEJ.J)
ITEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,337.00ZAc
2:15pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Summary
|Name
|Age
|Since
|Current Position
|
Giovanni Ravazzotti
|69
|2014
|Group Executive Chairman of the Board
|
Jan Potgieter
|2016
|Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
|
Brandon Wood
|2013
|Chief Financial Officer
|
Pierre Langenhoven
|43
|2011
|Managing Director - Italtile Australia, Executive Director
|
E. Willis
|2009
|Company Secretary
|
Susan du Toit
|39
|2011
|Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Siyabonga Gama
|45
|2004
|Non-Executive Independent Director
|
Ndumi Medupe
|45
|2014
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Gugu Mtetwa
|2017
|Independent Non-Executive Director
|
Sybrand Pretorius
|69
|2014
|Non-Executive Independent Director
Biographies
|Name
|Description
|
Giovanni Ravazzotti
|Mr. Giovanni Alberto Mario Ravazzotti has been appointed as Group Executive Chairman of the Board of Italtile Ltd., effective July 1, 2014. He has been Interim Chief Executive Officer, Director of the Company since July 1, 2013 until July 1, 2014. He is a founder, in 1969, of the Italtile Group and Chairman of Ceramic Industries Limited.
|
Jan Potgieter
|Mr. Jan Potgieter has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of the Company, with effect from December 1, 2016. Mr. Potgieter is a CA(SA) and has extensive senior level experience in the retail and supply chain sectors, having most recently served as Chief Executive Officer and formerly Financial Director at his previous company, a major national South African retailer.
|
Brandon Wood
|Mr. Brandon Wood has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Italtile Ltd., effective May 1, 2013. Brandon has served as the Group?s Financial Manager since August 2010. He is a Chartered Accountant and, prior to his appointment at Italtile, he was with an auditing firm for six years.
|
Pierre Langenhoven
|Mr. Pierre Langenhoven has been appointed as Managing Director - Italtile Australia, Executive Director of Italtile Ltd, with effect from 30 June 2011. Pierre Langenhoven joined the Italtile Group in 1990 in Johannesburg. He started in sales at CTM and over the years has been promoted to each level within the Division, around South Africa. Pierre was transferred to Australia in 2000, and has been the Managing Director of Italtile Australia since 2002. His strengths lie in all aspects of retail operations and management.
|
E. Willis
|
Susan du Toit
|Ms. SusanMaria du Toit is Lead Independent Non-Executive Director of Italtile Ltd. She is Non-Executive Independent Director since 2009. Susan is a Chartered Accountant (SA) and has held a number of positions within Ernst & Young culminating in the position as Lead Audit Partner on a number of entities listed on the JSE. Susan also held the position of Team Leader for a group of audit partners at Ernst & Young.
|
Siyabonga Gama
|Mr. Siyabonga I. Gama is Non-Executive Independent Director of Italtile Ltd., since 2004. Siyabonga is a past Chief Executive Officer of the National Ports Authority of South Africa, past Chairman of the Port Management Association of Eastern and Southern Africa, is Honourary Lifetime President of the Union of African Railways and is the Chief Executive Officer of Transnet Freight Rail.
|
Ndumi Medupe
|Ms. Ndumi Medupe has been appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Medupe, CA(SA) is a founder and director of Indyebo Consulting (Pty) Limited.
|
Gugu Mtetwa
|Ms. Gugu Mtetwa is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Ms Mtetwa CA(SA), has extensive experience in the Financial Services sector (including insurance, real estate, technology and investment management); the Telecommunications sector; as well as State Owned Entities. She is currently an Independent Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Development Bank of Southern Africa; an Independent Non-executive Director of Aviation Co- ordination Services; and an Independent Non-executive Director of Equites Property Fund. Ms Mtetwa was formerly Managing Executive: Finance of Vodacom South Africa and a partner at PwC.
|
Sybrand Pretorius
|Mr. Sybrand Gerhardus Pretorius is Non-Executive Independent Director of Italtile Ltd. Brand Pretorius is a well-known and respected businessman in South Africa, particularly in the motor industry where he held the position of managing director for Toyota SA Marketing for eight years and that of Chief Executive Officer of McCarthy Limited from 1999 to his retirement on 1 March 2011. It is widely acknowledged that Brand played the pivotal role in saving McCarthy from bankruptcy. Brand currently serves as a non-executive director on the boards of the ABSA Group, ABSA Bank Limited, Reunert and RGT Smart. He holds M.Comm Business Economics from the University of the Orange Free State.
Basic Compensation
|Name
|Fiscal Year Total
|
Giovanni Ravazzotti
|883,000
|
Jan Potgieter
|--
|
Brandon Wood
|--
|
Pierre Langenhoven
|1,594,000
|
E. Willis
|--
|
Susan du Toit
|--
|
Siyabonga Gama
|--
|
Ndumi Medupe
|--
|
Gugu Mtetwa
|--
|
Sybrand Pretorius
|--
As Of 30 Jun 2012
Options Compensation
|Name
|Options
|Value
|
Giovanni Ravazzotti
|0
|0
|
Jan Potgieter
|0
|0
|
Brandon Wood
|0
|0
|
Pierre Langenhoven
|0
|0
|
E. Willis
|0
|0
|
Susan du Toit
|0
|0
|
Siyabonga Gama
|0
|0
|
Ndumi Medupe
|0
|0
|
Gugu Mtetwa
|0
|0
|
Sybrand Pretorius
|0
|0