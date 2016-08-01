Intertek Group PLC (ITRK.L)

Name Description

David Reid Sir David E. Reid is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Intertek Group Plc. He appointed to the Board in December 2011 and became Chairman in January 2012. Sir David Reid retired as Non-Executive Chairman of Tesco PLC in November 2011 after serving in that role since April 2004. Prior to that he was Deputy Chairman of Tesco PLC and had served on the Tesco Board since 1985. David is Chairman of the charity Whizz-Kidz. In February 2012 he was appointed a member of the Global Senior Advisory Board of Jefferies International Limited, a global securities and investment banking group. He was formerly the Senior Independent Non- Executive Director of Reed Elsevier Group PLC (now RELX Group), Chairman of Kwik-Fit Group Ltd, Non-Executive Director at Greenalls Group Plc (now De Vere Group), Legal & General Group Plc and Westbury plc.

Andre Lacroix Mr. Andre Lacroix is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Intertek Group plc. He appointed to the Board as Chief Executive Officer in May 2015. André is an experienced Chief Executive with a strong track record of delivering long-term growth strategies and shareholder value with global companies across diverse territories. André was previously Group Chief Executive of Inchcape plc from 2005 to 2015 and prior to this he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Euro Disney S.C.A. From 1996 to 2003 he was the President of Burger King International, previously part of Diageo. André is currently the Senior Independent Director of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

Edward Leigh Mr. Edward Leigh is Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of the Company. He appointed to the Board as Chief Financial Officer in October 2014. Joined Intertek in March 2013 as the Group’s Financial Controller. Prior to that, Edward spent nine years at Dixons Retail plc, where he held several senior financial management positions, including Divisional & Corporate Development Finance Director, UK & Ireland CFO and Group Financial Controller. From 1995 to 2004 Edward held commercial financial leadership roles at Procter & Gamble Co. covering the UK and international markets.

Ken Lee Mr. Ken Lee is Executive Vice President - Marketing and Communications of the company. He joined Intertek in 2016. Ken has responsibility for Intertek’s marketing as well as internal and external communications. He joined the company from Inchcape plc where he spent 13 years in various senior marketing roles, most recently as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer. Prior to this he held marketing leadership positions with RAC Motoring Services and Hyundai Car (UK) Ltd.

Anthony George Mr. Anthony George is Executive Vice President of Human Resources of Intertek Group Plc. He Joined Intertek in 2015. Tony is responsible for Human Resources. He has over 28 years’ experience in HR, General Management and Business Development having held senior leadership positions in international FMCG, chemicals, telecommunications and retail companies including Vodafone plc, Starbucks, Diageo plc and ICI. Prior to joining Intertek, he was Group HR & Business Development Director at Inchcape plc.

Ian Galloway Mr. Ian Galloway is Executive Vice President - Middle-East, Africa and Global Trade of Intertek Group Plc. He Joined Intertek in 2011. Ian is responsible for the Middle-East, Africa and Global Trade comprising our business lines of Government & Trade Services, Cargo & Analytical Assessment and Agricultural Services. Prior to assuming his current role Ian held senior finance and business roles within Intertek. He has previously held international roles in finance management with BG Group in the UK, Egypt and Tunisia. Ian is a qualified Chartered Accountant.

Jan-Jorg Muller- Seiler Mr. Jan-Jorg Muller- Seiler is Executive Vice President - Global Resources of Intertek Group Plc. He Joined Intertek in 2008. Jan-Jörg has responsibility for Global Resources comprising our business lines of Industry Services and Minerals. Prior to assuming his current role, Jan-Jörg was President of Industry Services and Country Managing Director for Germany, Switzerland and Austria. Before joining Intertek, he worked for TÜV SÜD Industrie Service GmbH, as a member of the Board, with responsibility for their plant engineering and foreign business sectors.

Graham Ritchie Mr. Graham Ritchie is Executive Vice President, Europe of Intertek Group Plc. He joined Intertek in 2014. Graham is responsible for Intertek’s operations in Europe, including Russia, and Central Asia. Prior to assuming his current role, Graham was Intertek’s Group Financial Controller. Before joining the Company he held senior financial positions at BT Group plc and other technology services organisations, having started his career with PwC.

Rajesh Saigal Mr. Rajesh Saigal is Executive Vice President - South & South East Asia of Intertek Group Plc. He joined Intertek in 2007. Rajesh has responsibility for South & South East Asia. Prior to this he was Regional Managing Director for Intertek’s South Asia operations. He has over 27 years’ general management and operational experience with Fortune 500 companies covering consumer durables, industrial products and engineering. Before joining Intertek, Rajesh was CEO South Asia for GEWISS and General Manager at Honeywell.

Gregg Tiemann Mr. Gregg Tiemann is Executive Vice President - Americas of Intertek Group Plc. He Joined Intertek in 1993. Gregg has responsibility for the Americas. Prior to assuming his current role, Gregg was responsible for the Americas, North Asia and Australasia as well as the former Consumer Goods and Commercial & Electrical divisions, having started as General Manager of the Los Angeles laboratory in 1993. Before joining Intertek, Gregg worked in sales and marketing for the software industry.

Nimer Al-Hafi Mr. Nimer Al-Hafi is Senior Vice President, Group ATIC Operational Excellence, North-East Asia and Australasia of Intertek Group Plc. He Joined Intertek in 1995. Nimer is responsible for the Group’s ATIC operational excellence as well as sustainability and health & safety programmes, and has responsibility for North-East Asia and Australasia. Prior to this, he was responsible for the Group's Global Customer Service agenda and President of Intertek’s US Products group covering testing, inspection, certification, consulting and quality assurance services, having started with the Company as an Engineer in 1995.

Julia Thomas Ms. Julia Thomas is Senior Vice President - Corporate Development of Intertek Group Plc. She Joined Intertek in 2013. As SVP Corporate Development, Julia has responsibility for Intertek’s acquisition and disposal activities. Before joining Intertek, Julia spent 12 years in investment banking with J.P. Morgan Cazenove and Rothschild, focusing primarily on mergers and acquisitions.

Ann-Michele Bowlin Ms. Ann-Michele Bowlin is Chief Information Officer of Intertek Group PLC. She Joined Intertek in 2009. Ann-Michele is Chief Information Officer and joined Intertek from Ernst & Young consulting where she led shared services transformation programmes. Prior to Ernst & Young, Ann-Michele held leadership and operations roles in technology companies, including Hotels.com, and in the manufacturing and services sectors.

Mark Thomas Mr. Mark Thomas is Group General Counsel of Intertek Group Plc. He joined Intertek in 2015. Mark has responsibility for Intertek’s legal, risk and compliance functions. He joined Intertek from Inchcape plc where he was Group General Counsel. Prior to this, Mark was in private practice with Slaughter and May in London, advising on a wide range of public and private M&A transactions, equity and debt financing, and general corporate law issues.

Gurnek Bains Mr. Gurnek Bains serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 July 2017. Gurnek Bains, who is of Indian origin and lives in the UK, is the co-founder of YSC, a premier global business psychology consultancy. He led the business as CEO and Chairman for 25 years to a position of global preeminence, and a client base comprising over 40% of the FTSE100. He has a doctorate in psychology from Oxford University. He is also a Trustee of the School of Social Entrepreneurs.

Dame Pamela Louise Makin Dr. Dame Pamela Louise Makin is Non-Executive Director of Intertek Group Plc. Dame Louise Makin is currently Chief Executive Officer of BTG plc, a growing international specialist healthcare company, a position she has held since 2004. Before joining BTG, Louise was at Baxter Healthcare from 2000, holding the roles of Vice President, Strategy & Business Development Europe, and from 2001, President of their Biopharmaceuticals division, where she was responsible for Europe, Africa and the Middle East. Prior to her time at Baxter, she was Director of Global Ceramics at English China Clay, and in her earlier career, held a variety of roles at ICI between 1985 and 1998. Louise is a Trustee of The Outward Bound Trust, an Honorary Fellow of St John’s College Cambridge, and a Non- Executive Director of Woodford Patient Capital Trust plc. She was previously a Non-Executive Director of Premier Foods plc.

Andrew Martin Mr. Andrew D. Martin is Non-Executive Director of Intertek Group Plc. He appointed to the Board as a Non-Executive Director in May 2016. He currently holds a non-executive directorship with easyJet plc where he is a member of the Audit, Nomination and Remuneration Committees and is Chairman of the Finance Committee. From 2012 to 2015, Andrew was the Group Chief Operating Officer for Europe and Japan for Compass Group PLC and prior to that served as their Group Finance Director from 2004 to 2012. Before he joined the Compass Group, he was the Group Finance Director at First Choice Holidays plc. Andrew also previously held senior financial positions with Forte plc and Granada Group plc and was a partner at Arthur Andersen.

Gill Rider Dr. Gill Ann Rider is Non-Executive Director of Intertek Group Plc. She appointed to the Board as a Non- Executive Director in July 2015. She currently holds non-executive directorships with Pennon Group Plc, where she chairs the Sustainability Committee and Charles Taylor Plc where she chairs their Remuneration Committee. She is the Senior Independent Director at both. Gill is also the Chair of Council (Board) of the University of Southampton and was the President of the Chartered Institute of Personnel & Development for the last five years. Formerly Gill was head of the Civil Service Capability Group in the Cabinet Office reporting to the Cabinet Secretary and prior to that held a number of senior positions with Accenture culminating in the post of Chief Leadership Officer for the global firm. She was previously a Non-Executive Director of De La Rue plc.

Jean-Michel Valette Mr. Jean-Michel Valette serves as Non-Executive Director of the Company, with effect from 1 July 2017. Jean-Michel Valette, who lives in the US, currently serves as an independent advisor in the US to select branded consumer companies and has more than 25 years experience in management, US public company corporate governance, strategic planning and finance. He is currently the Chairman of Select Comfort Corporation and the Lead Director and member of the Audit Committee of The Boston Beer Company, both US listed companies. From 2004 to 2012, he was Chairman of Peet's Coffee and Tea, Inc. He has an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Lena Wilson Dr. Lena C. Wilson is Non-Executive Director of Intertek Group Plc. She appointed to the Board as a Non- Executive Director in July 2012. She is currently Chief Executive Officer of Scottish Enterprise, Scotland's national economic development agency, a member of Scotland's Financial Services Advisory Board and Chair of Scotland's Energy Jobs Taskforce. Prior to this, she was Chief Executive Officer of Scottish Development International (Scotland's international trade and investment arm) and Chief Operating Officer, Scottish Enterprise. Lena was also a Senior Advisor to The World Bank in Washington DC on private sector development for developing countries. Lena is an Ambassador for the Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice and the Edinburgh Military Tattoo. She served on the Board of the Prince's Scottish Youth Business Trust for 10 years.