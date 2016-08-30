ITV PLC (ITV.L)

Name Description

Peter Bazalgette Sir Peter Lytton Bazalgette is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Board of ITV PLC. He is Member of Advisory Board for YouGov plc and Bartle Bogle Hegarty. He was President of the Royal Television Society; Chairman of the Arts Council of England; Non-executive Director of Nutopia; Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and member of the Audit Committee of YouGov plc; Non-executive Director of Mirriad Ltd, DCMS, Rightster, Critical Information Group plc and Channel Four Television Corp; Trustee of DebateMate; Chairman of the ENO and Endemol UK; Deputy Chairman and Director of the National Film and Television School; Adviser to Sony Music’s television division; Chairman of the UK production business of Sony Pictures Television Inc.; Chief Creative Officer at Endemol Group BV and Endemol Entertainment UK Limited.

Ian Griffiths Mr. Ian Griffiths is Group Finance Director, Chief Operating Officer, Executive Director of ITV Plc. He is Non-executive Director of DS Smith Plc. He was Group Finance Director and other senior finance roles within Emap plc; Manager in audit and corporate finance at Ernst & Young.

Julian Bellamy Mr. Julian Bellamy is Managing Director - ITV Studios of the Company. He joined ITV in 2014 as Managing Director of the Studios business in the UK and was promoted to Managing Director of ITV Studios in February 2016. Julian’s previous roles included Creative Director and Head of Commissioning at Discovery Networks International, Head of Programming at Channel 4 and prior to that he ran BBC3 and E4. He also spent time as Channel 4’s Head of Factual Entertainment and was a commissioning editor of Channel 4 News and Current Affairs.

Simon Pitts Mr. Simon Pitts is Managing Director - Online, Pay TV, Interactive & Technology of ITV Plc. He joined ITV in 2000 and has held a range of roles across corporate strategy, general management, digital media, policy and regulation, and public affairs. He took on his most recent role in December 2014 with a remit to grow ITV’s Online, Pay TV and Interactive businesses alongside continued leadership of the Technology team. He also has responsibility for SDN, sits on the boards of ITN and YouView and is a Trustee of the Royal Television Society. Before ITV Simon worked in the European Parliament in Brussels where he specialised in media issues.

Kelly Williams Mr. Kelly Williams is Managing Director - Commercial of the Company. He joined ITV in August 2011 as Group Commercial Director and joined the Management Board as Managing Director, Commercial in December 2014. He is also Chairman of Thinkbox, sits on the BARB Strategy board and is Vice Chairman of the Advertising Association. Before joining ITV, Kelly was the Sales Director at Channel 5 and prior to that held various positions at UKTV, Sky and Thames Television.

David Osborn Mr. David Osborn is an Group Human Resources Director of the company. He joined ITV as the HR Director for ITV Studios in May 2011, and was appointed to the Management Board in October 2014 as Group HR Director, responsible for delivering the Group’s People Strategy. David gained previous experience in both the UK and internationally whilst working in a variety of businesses including EMI Music, Vodafone, Visa Europe and Marks & Spencer.

Mary Fagan Ms. Mary Fagan is Group Communications and Corporate Affairs Director of ITV PLC. She joined ITV from the Royal Mail Group, where she was Corporate and Government Affairs Director from December 2003. A senior city and business journalist with more than 20 years’ experience, Mary’s previous roles included Deputy City Editor of the Sunday Telegraph, Industrial Correspondent for the Independent and City Reporter at the Evening Standard.

Kevin Lygo Mr. Kevin Lygo is Director of Television of ITV PLC. He joined ITV as Managing Director, ITV Studios in 2010 and became Director of Television in February 2016. Kevin’s previous roles included Director of Television and Content at Channel 4, Director of Programmes at Channel 5 and a number of positions at the BBC, including Head of Independent Commissioning for Entertainment.

Andrew Garard Mr. Andrew Garard is Group Legal Director and Company Secretary of ITV Plc. He joined ITV as Group Legal Director in 2007 and took on the additional role of Company Secretary in 2009. He is also on the board of ITN, and responsible for rights management, the ITV archive and Corporate Responsibility. Previously Andrew was a Partner in the corporate department of LeBoeuf Lamb’s London office. Prior to this, Andrew was Group General Counsel and Company Secretary at Cable & Wireless plc where he was a member of the Group Executive responsible for Global Legal. Prior to that he was Global Head of Legal and Deputy General Counsel of Reuters Group plc in the UK, and before that, General Counsel Asia.

Salman Amin Mr. Salman Amin is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is Chief Operating Officer, Global Commercial Division, S C Johnson and Son Inc. He was Chief Operating Officer, North America, SC Johnson and Son Inc; various positions at Pepsico including: Chief Operating Officer, Purchase; President, PepsiCo UK and Ireland; other marketing and various positions within brand management, personal care, paper products and food in the US, Saudi Arabia, Germany and Switzerland at Procter & Gamble.

Roger Faxon Mr. Roger C. Faxon is Non-Executive Independent Director of ITV Plc. He is Chairman of Mirriad Advertising Ltd; Non-executive Director of Pandora Media Inc; Director of The John Hopkins University. He was Director of EMI Group Global Limited and EMI Group plc; Chief Executive Officer of EMI Group Limited; Chairman and CEO of EMI Music Publishing; Director of the Songwriters Hall of Fame; other appointments at the American Society of Composers and Authors and Lancit Media Entertainment Ltd in the US; Chairman of VIVA Television in Germany and Channel V Networks in Asia.

Mary Harris Ms. Mary E. Harris is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She is Non-executive Director of Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC; Non-executive Director and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee for J.Sainsbury plc; Member of the supervisory board of Unibail Rodamco SE. She is Member of the supervisory board of TNT Express NV, TNT NV, Scotch and Soda NV and Irdeto BV; Partner at McKinsey & Company, Amsterdam; various positions worldwide with McKinsey & Company, Maxwell Entertainment Group, Pepsi Cola Beverages and Goldman Sachs & Co.

Andy Haste Mr. Andy Haste is Senior Non-Executive Independent Director of ITV Plc. He is Chairman of Wonga Group Limited; Senior Independent Deputy Chairman of the Council of Lloyd’s. He was Group Chief Executive of RSA Insurance Group plc; Chief Executive of AXA Sun Life plc; Director of AXA UK plc (life and pensions); President and Chief Executive Officer of GE Capital Global Consumer Finance UK, Western Europe and Eastern Europe; President of the US Consumer Credit Business and Senior Vice President and Head of the US Consumer Loan Products Division of National Westminster Bank.

Anna Manz Ms. Anna Manz is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company., since 1 February 2016. She is Group Finance Director at Johnson Matthey plc; Governor at Haberdashers’ Aske’s School Elstree. She had Various appointments at Diageo plc including; Group Strategy Director, Regional Finance Director Asia Pacific, Group Treasurer, Finance Director Global Marketing, Sales and Innovation; other finance roles at Quest International, Unilever and ICI.